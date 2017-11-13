Ventas: A Solid Healthcare REIT

REITs, or real estate investment trusts, comprise 16.86% of my retirement income portfolio and provide 24.33% of the portfolio income. Ventas (VTR) accounts for 2.34% of the portfolio's market value and contributes 3.22% of the portfolio's income. Ventas is my only healthcare REIT.

A Blue Chip

Ventas' website describes the REIT as "one of the world’s foremost real estate investment trusts... an S&P 500 company" and "the premier capital provider to leading seniors housing, healthcare companies and research institutions." The statement continues: "A carefully-curated, diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 properties combined with our highly-focused strategy, financial strength and experienced team has delivered consistent outstanding performance for almost two decades."

VTR's closing price on November 10, 2017 was $64.91. The annual dividend is $3.10. The $.775 quarterly dividend was last raised by over 6% in December 2016, from $.73. In the next few weeks, I expect an announcement of a dividend increase. David Fish indicates a 5-year dividend growth rate of 8.2%, narrowing to a 3-year dividend growth rate of 7.6%. So, VTR has been increasingly conservative with its recent dividend increases. However, in today's low interest environment, the current 4.8% yield, coupled with a 5-year DGR of 8.2%, gives VTR a respectable "Chowder Rule" number of 13.0.

VTR's Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+ is in line with Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), two stalwart REITs with longer histories of consecutive annual dividend increases. Ventas is the second largest healthcare REIT by equity market capitalization, following Welltower (HCN).

Healthcare REITs

As of October 31, 2017, there were 19 healthcare REITs in the FTSE NAREIT All REIT Index, listed in the table below. The Standard & Poor's credit rating (where applicable) is included from F.A.S.T. Graphs. The number of consecutive years of dividend increases is provided from David Fish's list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10+ years) and Challengers (5+ years).

REIT $ Value S&P CCC 1 Welltower 24,518.5 BBB+ 14 2 Ventas 22,268.3 BBB+ 7 3 HCP, Inc (HCP) 12,107.9 BBB 4 Healthcare Trust (HTA) 6,030.2 BBB 6 5 Omega Healthcare (OHI) 5,679.9 BBB- 15 6 Medical Properties (MPW) 4,815.6 BB+ 7 Senior Housing (SNH) 4.370.8 BBB- 8 Healthcare Realty (HR) 3,990.1 BBB 9 Sabra Health Care (SBRA) 3,501.9 BB+ 7 10 National Health (NHI) 3,112.5 NR 15 11 Physicians Realty (DOC) 3,114.4 BBB- 12 LTC Properties (LTC) 1,840.6 NR 8 13 Quality Care (QCP) 1,481.6 NR 14 CareTrust (CTRE) 1,434.5 B+ 15 Universal Health (NYSE:UHT) 995.7 NR 31 16 New Senior (SNR) 734.3 NR 17 Community Healthcare (CHCT) 494.0 NR 18 MedEquities Realty (OTC:MRT) 369.2 NR 19 Global Medical (OTC:GMRE) 183.0 NR Total 101,053.1

The above table indicates that HCN and VTR are the two largest healthcare REITs by a large margin. They are also the only two REITs with a BBB+ S&P credit rating. They are popular among retail investors and one can understand why ETFs would take large positions in these two REITs.

Ventas and Welltower both offer strength that comes with size. I've never done a deep dive into Welltower. At this point, I'm content to let VTR be the sole healthcare REIT in the portfolio. I won't try to argue that VTR is better than HCN. I'll simply explain why I'm long VTR, which I consider a blue chip REIT.

Exceptional Management

Debra Cafaro has been the Chief Executive Officer since 1999 and Chairman since 2003. She was hired to turn around a struggling $200 million REIT that now has a market capitalization of over $22 billion. VTR's compound annual total shareholder return has exceeded 25 percent since January 1, 2000.

The Harvard Business Review named her a Top 50 Best-Performing CEO for three consecutive years. She is involved in numerous civic and professional groups, including the Board of Trustees for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

She is an owner and a member of the Management Committee of the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins, consecutive Stanley Cup champions in 2016 and 2017.

Prior to joining Ventas, Cafaro was President and a Director of a multi-family REIT, a practicing lawyer for 13 years and a judicial clerk with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Cafaro received a J.D. cum laude from the University of Chicago Law School, and a B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

Ventas' website says this about the senior leadership team, which is headquartered in Chicago:

"Our talented, innovative and collaborative team sets Ventas apart. They are our winning competitive edge. Relentless focus and excellent execution have driven reliable growth and long-term shareholder value for almost two decades. Our culture of integrity, hard work and commitment to the enterprise and each other is a Ventas hallmark that will propel our future success."

From left to right:

John D. Cobb, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

T. Richard Riney, Executive V.P. and Chief Administrative Officer

Debra A. Cafaro, Chairman and CEO

Robert F. Probst, Executive V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

Todd W. Lillibridge, Executive V.P., Medical Property Operations

Strong Balance Sheet

Basic financials

The theme of Ventas' 2016 Annual Report is: "Excellence. Sustained." The report asserted that "In 2016, we solidified our role as the premier provider of capital to leading senior living and healthcare providers and research institutions, and delivered outstanding total shareholder return of 16 percent." VTR invested $150 million in development and redevelopment projects and their project pipeline for the next several years exceeds $500 million.

The Annual Report cited dividend per share growth of 8% since 2001, normalized FFO growth of 11% since 2001 and 25% total shareholder return since 2000. Ventas reported 2016 net income from continuing operations of $1.59 per share, an increase of 35.9% over $1.17 in 2015. Funds from operations was up marginally, from $4.09 in 2015 to $4.13 in 2016.

The table below, from the 2017 Q3 Supplemental Data, indicates a 5% year-over-year growth in per share income from continuing operations, with year-over-year per share FFO growth of 2%.

In the 2017 Q3 earnings call, CEO Debra Cafaro succinctly described VTR's simple approach: "At Ventas, we continue to focus on delivering reliable cash flows from a diversified portfolio of high quality assets on a strong balance sheet." Ms. Cafaro cited two new strategic decisions:

"First, we intend to form a new joint venture with an institutional partner on a senior living portfolio we currently own containing over 70 communities. The portfolio is currently operated by Elmcroft Senior Living under a Master Lease with the Company. We are in detailed preliminary discussions and look forward to partnering with a leading global capital source on a successful joint venture."

"Second, we formed a strategic relationship with Kai Hsiao and his long time colleagues on the creation of a new senior housing operator. With over 50 years of combined experience across senior housing, this management team has a demonstrated track record of success and value creation. To seed the new company, we intend to transition operations of the Elmcroft portfolio to Kai and his team, whose company will be a valuable addition to our existing operator relationships."

The intersection of real estate and healthcare

CEO Debra Cafaro has described Ventas as living at the intersection of real estate and healthcare. This intersection comprises a strong, diverse portfolio.

As stated on the Ventas website, the REIT believes its "productive, deliberatively constructed portfolio" of more than 1,200 assets is essential to its success: "We focus on high-quality real estate that is well-located in attractive markets with high barriers to entry. We partner with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well positioned for growth. Our advantaged properties are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom."

Ventas is a leading capital provider to senior living and healthcare. Its strong balance sheet and liquidity offer attractive access to capital: "Our management expertise provides the ability to deliver innovative solutions and quickly execute complex transactions. Since 2004, we have made approximately $32 billion in strategic investments."

The F.A.S.T. Graph below shows adjusted funds from operations (rather than earnings per share). The graph indicates a moderating stock price and a steady, trajectory with a slight upward bias. The table at the right of the graph shows a conservative 51% debt-to-capitalization ratio.

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects 2% AFFO growth in 2018, followed by a 5.7% growth in 2019.





(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Ventas' relatively safe dividend and nice yield - as well as its relatively low rate of dividend growth - are reflected in these scores by Simply Safe Dividends:

Conclusion

I'm long VTR. I made an initial investment in April 2016 at $60.24, and two smaller subsequent purchases in 2017, at $61.55 and $62.44. My current cost basis is $61.21. My target for considering adding more shares is $59.05, which equates to a 5.25% yield at the current dividend of $3.10 per share. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if the price approaches that target. The REIT has paid $.775 for the past four quarters and I expect Ventas to announce a dividend increase soon.

In the 2017 Q3 earnings call, CEO Debra Cafaro expressed her excitement about the growth of their life sciences medical office portfolio, which began with investments at two universities: Brown and Duke, as their number one growth priority:

"Turning to our attractive office portfolio of university base life sciences and medical office buildings which now comprises 25% of our NOI. It is a fantastic example of Ventas' value creation and our continued investment opportunities. ... "Since our initial investment of $1.5 billion in September 2016, we have already expanded this business by over a third and our pipeline of attractive opportunities continues to grow. University based life science and innovation centers remained our number one capital allocation priority. "We are further building out our institutional life science business through development and acquisition with existing university relationships and newly created ones. Recently we committed $60 million to develop a research and innovation center. ... "In addition to growth with our existing university base, we are also expanding to other university campuses in our life science business. We expect to acquire another cash flowing Class­-A life science and innovation center affiliated with a AA rated university that is a top recipient of NIH funding and a recent awardee of a Gates Foundation grant to support its ground breaking work. This property is 82% occupied and we expect occupancy and NOI to further increase."

I believe Debra Cafaro and her team provide exemplary leadership. Ventas has a strong, conservative financial position. The REIT has reduced its exposure to skilled nursing and has expanded the aforementioned life sciences assets and medical office buildings. I like the REIT's portfolio of diverse assets. I see VTR as a long-term holding and it's one that helps me sleep well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, JNJ, PG, MMM, WMT, MSFT, MRK, PFE, XOM, AAPL, CSCO, TD, ADP, RY, SPG, BCE, O, KMB, DUK, PPL, SKT, PEP, NNN, WPC, GPC, EPD, MMP, BEP, BIP, VFC, QCOM, TGT, TXN, IBM, SO, HRL, KO, UL, GE, GIS, PEGI, MRCC, HASI, APLE, BIF, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.