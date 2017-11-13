Blackstone Currently A Bargain - Bram De Haas' Idea Of The Month

| About: The Blackstone (BX)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

SA Marketplace author Bram de Haas continues the series with his idea of the month: Blackstone.

While most active management companies are losing assets, Blackstone is actually gaining them.

