Ascendis Pharma Could Experience A Growth Spurt In 2018

For readers looking for a solid 2018 revaluation play, I believe that Ascendis Pharma should be considered in light of recent events and pipeline progress.

Its unique TransCon technology could be applied to a variety of drugs and applications, of which TransCon Growth Hormone is only the first.

The stock appears to be finishing the year on a strong note, but I believe that 2018 could see further appreciation in shares.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) have risen by over 75% year to date, buoyed in part recently by the phase 3 failure of competitor Versartis' (NASDAQ:VSAR) VRS-317 in addressing pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

At the end of September, the Denmark-based company wisely took advantage of the strength in the share price to sell 3.8 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in a secondary offering at a price point of $35.50 per ADS. Net proceeds of $126 million (not including underwriters' option) significantly extended its operational runway. For the second quarter, the company announced cash and equivalents of €127.3 million while net loss totaled €30.7 million and research costs amounted to €21.9 million.

Management is focused on applying the company's TransCon technology to several drugs to be utilized in a variety of settings, an approach which appears to be lower risk than traditional drug development. This unique tech purportedly doesn't change the mode of action for the parent drug molecule while enabling predictable release allowing for up to half-yearly administration.

I think that too often the stock is written off as simply a growth hormone deficiency play, but as seen below, the indication is merely the first step in bringing the technology to market.

Figure 1: Pipeline consisting of wholly-owned candidates and partnered-opportunities (Source: Corporate Presentation)

As for its most advanced clinical candidate, TransCon Growth Hormone, a $3 billion plus opportunity is being targeted with pediatric indications accounting for up to 90% of the market. Current treatment options require daily injections, and multiple attempts to commercialize a long-acting growth hormone product have fallen short.

A mid-stage study showed growth, hGH levels and dose proportional IG-F 1 elevation comparable to those of daily hGH. The safety profile of TransCon Growth Hormone was also solid, with no serious adverse events related to the study drug and adverse events consistent with daily hGH observed.

Figure 2: Growth comparable to daily hGH in mid-stage study (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Full enrollment for the heiGHt pivotal study should finish up in the fourth quarter, with 150 treatment-naive children with GHD being randomized two to one to receive TransCon Growth Hormone or Genotropin (0.24 mg/kg/week). The primary endpoint is annualized height velocity at 52 weeks. Management guided for the fliGHT and enliGHten studies to be initiated in the latter half of 2017. I look forward to updates from its earnings report on November 16th.

As for its next clinical candidate, TransCon PTH (parathyroid hormone) to treat hypoparathyroidism, in late September the company announced dosing of healthy subjects in a phase 1 study. The objective is to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics in single ascending doses and 10 multiple daily doses. The exciting part about this program is that in the event the phase 1 study is successful, the drug candidate will likely be ushered directly into a pivotal study. Hypoparathyroidism affects over 75,000 patients in the United States and TransCon PTH could offer significant improvements over current therapies by normalizing blood and urinary calcium levels in addition to serum phosphate and bone turnover. Previous NIH studies have established the superiority of continuous infusion versus once to twice daily injections and TransCon PTH's sustained release could provide free parathyroid hormone levels in the physiological range over 24 hours.

Figure 3: Desired PK profile demonstrated in primates (Source: Corporate Presentation)

TransCon CNP is intended to be a once-weekly CNP treatment for achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. The drug candidate should enter the clinic in early 2018 according to management guidance. Over 250,000 patients worldwide are thought to have this genetic disorder, for which there is no FDA-approved therapy and the only treatment option to improve height is surgical limb lengthening. CNP analog vosoritide showed promising height velocity data in a pivotal study (46% to 65% improvement from baseline). However, hypotension was observed in 40% of subjects and therapeutic coverage was limited by the short half-life of the drug candidate (around 20 minutes). Preclinical studies have revealed that continuous infusion has improved efficacy over daily subcutaneous injections and results in healthy juvenile monkeys showed a 70% growth increase at the highest TransCon CNP dose versus 35% with vosoritide at a higher weekly dose.

Figure 4: Juvenile monkey growth results (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Management believes it has strong patent protection, potentially lasting into 2036. I'd also like to point out that a bevy of institutional investors I keep tabs on own significant positions, including RA Capital Management with a 15% stake and OrbiMed Advisors with a 9% stake. Vivo Capital, Baker Bros., EcoR1 Capital, and venBio all own significant stakes as well.

Ascendis Pharma is a Buy.

Readers who have done their own due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. While pivotal data for TransCon Growth Hormone is about a year out, I expect the stock to do well across multiple time frames as the pipeline progresses and Wall Street takes notice of the promising rare disease enterprise the management is building. In the event of significant share price appreciation in 2018, I suggest readers take partial profits while retaining substantial upside in this promising story.

The risk of dilution in the near term is unlikely due to the recent secondary offering, although I wouldn't be surprised to see the company again tap capital markets in late 2018 or 2019. The main risk here is a flunked pivotal study for TransCon Growth Hormone, which would result in major downside and the sole cushion being its current cash position. Setbacks with the pivotal study or with studies for other clinical candidates, as well as disappointing early-stage data, would also weigh on shares. Regulatory downthumb, competition, and current volatility in the biotech sector are all concerns as well.

