Hedged Solutions: Transitioning From The Passive Paradigm

Asset allocation has evolved considerably over the past 20 years, from investors owning more straight-forward portfolios of “bonds and equities” to introducing numerous types of alternative strategies.

Looking at the fixed income side at a more granular level, it is now more thoughtfully categorized by government bonds, investment grade, high yield, municipals and structured credit, with equities segmented by region, style, sector and market capitalization. This has helped investors better understand their underlying risk and return drivers and the benefits of maintaining broad diversification within a multi-asset class portfolio.

Similarly, alternative investments these days are disaggregated across private equity (e.g. venture, growth, buyout), private credit (direct lending, specialty finance, asset-backed securities), real assets (infrastructure, timber, energy) and hedge funds (macro, event-driven, multi-strategy).

Regardless of how a portfolio is constructed, each allocation must serve a distinct purpose, and investors should continually assess their strategic asset allocation, their tactical positioning, their approach to gaining access to sub-allocations, and each sub-allocation’s contribution to the overall portfolio. Additionally, investors need to think through the potential benefits of outsourcing portions of the investment management process, optimal fees and the liquidity profile.

Given the myriad choices, investors can understandably struggle with information overload. Unfortunately, during “pivot points” – which impact global markets and are increasingly common today – recalibrating and repositioning portfolios are equal parts challenging and essential. Investors who don’t closely watch and analyze their holdings may not rebalance appropriately. This can quickly leave portfolios inadequately diversified with strategies that entail deteriorating risk and return characteristics on a prospective basis.

Protecting the downside

Investors are beginning to rebalance portfolios beyond traditional markets for a number of reasons. Here are ten market concerns to consider:

Macroeconomic - Central Bank Activity: $14.6 trillion. That’s the combined size of the Central Bank balance sheets in the U.S., U.K., Japan and Eurozone[1] following the $10 trillion spent on various forms of quantitative easing since the Great Financial Crisis. That trend is ending, and in the U.S the Fed is reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, potentially leading to increased volatility and market disruptions.

Macroeconomic - Margin Debt & Corporate Leverage: This is another macro indicator that shows previous peaks in 2000 and 2007, and elevated levels today[2]. Similar to equity valuations, this is not a “sell signal” per se, but a warning indicator nonetheless.

Macroeconomic - Intra & Inter-Sector Correlations [3] : Declining correlations are beneficial for hedged strategies (more dispersion amongst long and short investments, typically), but worrisome for long-only investors as cross-asset correlations often trough at-or-near market peaks.

: Declining correlations are beneficial for hedged strategies (more dispersion amongst long and short investments, typically), but worrisome for long-only investors as cross-asset correlations often trough at-or-near market peaks. Equity - Valuation: At this stage, most equity investors are aware that the market seems overheated, recalling the high prices preceding the market crashes in the late 1920’s and 1990’s. By no means does this portend an imminent collapse, but it does imply declining risk/reward from long-only equity exposures.

Equity - Market Size: This is another oft-cited statistic, with the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 Index compared to U.S. GDP now exceeding 1.3x. This is topped only by the previous peak in March 2000.

5000 Index compared to U.S. GDP now exceeding 1.3x. This is topped only by the previous peak in March 2000. Equity - Deteriorating Technicals: This is a more subjective measure, considering the one-day relative performance of companies that beat earnings and sales estimates[4]. For the first time since 2000, the comparative performance of “high performing” stocks is negative, implying that most of the “good news” is priced into many equities.

Fixed Income - Tight Spreads: No matter where fixed income investors turn (U.S., International, Government, Corporate, IG, HY etc.), the story is the same: tight spreads imply lower returns going forward.

Fixed Income - Rising Rates: Another challenge for fixed income investors is “fighting the Fed” as the FOMC continues with its rate hike cycle over the months, quarters and years ahead. The pace is likely to be slow and transparent, but the tailwind of a zero or exceptionally low interest rates environment is coming to an end.

Fixed Income - Increasing Duration: Yet another challenge for fixed income investors is the duration of the Barclay Aggregate Index which has increased by 40%, meaning that bond investors are significantly more sensitive to moves in rates than has historically been the case.

Global Challenges, Trade Imbalances & Geopolitical Threats: We are living in a time of potential “black swans” i.e. China, North Korea, Russia, terrorism, gridlock and wealth inequality are all unpredictable factors in today’s investing landscape.

Given these concerns, investors are increasingly looking for multiple return drivers across markets and capital structures, not just multiple listed asset classes. Private securities in both equity and debt markets continue to attract capital, offering a potential solution for long-term investors. Some strategies have become extremely popular of late, thus increasing the need for investing with best-in-class managers in areas that include, but are not limited to, direct lending, growth equity and late-stage buyout.



Rebalancing in today’s market and how to think through potential hedge fund allocations

With investors growing concerned about the traditional “60-40” allocation to bonds and equities, some have steadily started to increase exposure to alternative investments -- mainly to private equity and private debt, but more recently to hedge funds[5]. However, evaluating hedge funds in the context of a diversified portfolio can be challenging, particularly due to the widely disparate investment strategies, liquidity profiles, and distinct risk and return characteristics.

Experienced hedge fund investors understand the different drivers and portfolio value when allocating to multi-strategy, long/short equity, hedged credit, event-driven, discretionary macro and systematic trading funds. While understanding the investment strategy is undoubtedly important, the more vital question an investor should ask is: what am I looking to solve for in the context of my overall portfolio? Investors should think through a few considerations when allocating to hedge funds. Specifically, as an investor or a fiduciary, give thought to the following priorities:

Higher Returns: Given this objective, investors should look for alpha-generating managers across the strategy spectrum. These funds typically employ a rigorous, actively managed approach in evaluating complex situations across global markets, are often smaller in size versus larger peers, and focus primarily on fundamentally-driven credit, hedged equity and event-driven strategies.

Portfolio Diversification: Certain strategies carry a minimal (or negative) correlation to traditional markets. During an extended bull market, discretionary macro and systematic trading strategies have unsurprisingly lagged, but offer investors an opportunity to diversify risk and introduce new return drivers long-term. Investors may also want to consider niche strategies such as litigation finance, insurance-linked securities, appraisal rights, farmland and timber to further diversify portfolios.

Capital Preservation: Larger, established funds trading in many different markets, executing multiple strategies, and dynamically deploying capital across the capital structure via fundamental and/or quantitative techniques can offer investors protection while still delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over time. These funds tend to have an “all-weather” profile generating consistent returns across changing market conditions.

While much has been written about the merits (and risks) associated with passive, long-only investing during a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates and risk asset appreciation, investors are increasingly looking for solutions to protect capital while simultaneously driving returns. This trend has increased lately for two obvious reasons: bond and equity markets are not expected to continue outperforming, while performance has improved across several investment strategies that focus on active, complex, rigorous research in generating alpha-driven returns.

Capturing return catalysts

In hedge funds, long/short equity has been generating strong returns thus far in 2017, with Morgan Stanley recently citing first half performance as the strongest for the strategy since 2010. While it is difficult to time which strategies are likely to outperform over the short-term, in the current environment it makes sense to consider event-driven funds positioned to generate returns stemming from specific catalysts that don’t rely on upward trending capital markets or Fed-induced liquidity.

These catalysts vary greatly, from strategic mergers to balance sheet recapitalizations to regulatory trades to equity activism to corporate restructurings. Identifying and analyzing these potential catalysts is difficult, and can be challenging from a liquidity perspective for most traditional funds and liquid alternatives. The complexities surrounding these types of catalysts create inefficiencies and increase the opportunity for alpha-driven (and less beta-dependent) strategies, as witnessed by the strong performance many such funds have enjoyed over the past 12-18 months.

Notably, this period coincides with a breakdown in correlations across global markets, along with the beginning of the long-anticipated interest rate tightening in the U.S. and potentially other markets, creating more dispersion across sectors and regions globally.

For much of the 2009-2015 period, the $10 trillion balance sheet expansion from global central banks has driven bond yields lower and risk assets higher. Consequently, these coordinated policy moves have compressed volatility, increased cross-asset correlations and diminished the “value-add” of active management and hedged strategies designed to exploit situations both long and short.

Since this policy shift commenced in December 2015 -- when the Fed increased interest rates for the first time since 2006 -- we have seen a significant increase in the opportunity set for actively managed funds focusing on specific, catalytic events to unlock value. According to Fed officials, this rate-tightening and balance sheet reduction will be managed in a very deliberate manner, suggesting that the opportunity to exploit more idiosyncratic return drivers will remain on the table for the foreseeable future. Additionally, a reduction in Fed-induced liquidity may very well lead to increases in bond and equity market volatility, increasing the benefits of those strategies able to actively adjust portfolio exposures and take advantage of company-specific opportunities from both a long and short perspective.

In a nutshell, investors should look more closely at actively managed funds with deep expertise in profiting from more idiosyncratic situations, a history of protecting capital on the downside through dynamic hedging, strong risk management and alpha-driven shorts, and a track record of generating robust performance when security prices are driven by specific catalytic events. These types of funds are well-positioned in the current market environment.

Globally, as the era of easy money fades, interest rates rise, and correlations compress, individual companies and entire industries will be affected in very different ways. Return generation in such a market environment is likely to be far more challenging, and shifting from passively “buying the index” to actively “doing the work” could lead to much-improved risk-adjusted returns in 2018 and beyond.

