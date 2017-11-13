Omeros Corporation - Highly Promising Prospects

On Oct. 25, we featured the stellar trader scientist, Biotech Beast (“BB”) in our Integrated BioSci Investing interview series. In the discussion, BB recommended Omeros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMER) to investors. Based in Seattle, WA, the company is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics for larger as well as orphan markets (targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorders). On Nov. 10, Omeros popped over 32% due to strong Q3 earnings. Shares traded North $4.44 at $18.53 (as of 3:30 pm ET). And, the stock gained over 60% since BB’s recommendation two weeks ago.

Robust Earning

For the aforesaid quarter, sales of lead eyes product, Omidria (indicated for use during cataract and lens replacement surgeries) came in at $21.7M. The mentioned figure represents 26% (and 125%) improvement versus last quarter (and the same period a year prior), respectively. Moreover, cash position improved to $86.8M plus the ability to borrow an additional $45M from existing lenders. Furthermore, the firm settled the patent infringement lawsuit against Par Pharmaceutical Companies (NYSE:PRX) on favorable terms in Oct. 2017.

Of note, we asked BB in the interview, “Back in August, you published a balanced and insightful research on Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Notably, their lead ophthalmologic drug, Omidria, doesn’t generate robust sales. Would sales significantly increase in the future? And, are there other catalysts (or molecules in the pipeline) that can substantially improve the company’s prospects?”

BB stated that sales of Omidria might increase. Better yet, we are most interested in his response regarding a stellar molecule-in-development, OMS-721.

OMS-721 is the pipeline member which has attracted attention from investors and traders. We should be seeing more data from additional patients in the phase 2 IgA nephropathy trial of OMS-721 in early 2018 (and soon after results from a phase 3 trial for the same indication). Positive results from these additional patients in the phase 2 study will surely be well received (and bode well for the outcomes of the phase 3 study). Of note, data from the first cohort of (four) patients in phase 2 were positive.

Promising OMS-721 Developments

Interestingly, OMS-721 is a molecule that can potentially be used to treat the kidney disease IgA nephropathy. Based on the company’s recent meeting with the FDA, approval can be achieved with only a single phase 3 trial: this will reduce significant expenses and expedite the approval. More importantly, the agency designated OMS-721 as an orphan drug (which will enable the company to charge a premium pricing, thus increasing its prospects substantially).

In November, Omeros announced the phase 2 trial results for OMS-721. Of the four patients with IgA nephropathy, all showed reduction in proteinuria (which means that the disease is improved). Moreover, the effect was durable (because 3 out of 4 patients showed the albumin/creatinine ratios (“uACR”) reduction, ranging from 76%-86% a year later). The fourth patient’s uACR, however, returned to 88% of baseline only after four months of treatment. Estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR (an indicator of the kidneys’ functioning) of the 3 patients ramped up to 57% (7 to 17 mL/min/1.73 m2). As for the last patient, eGFR remained constant. Another positive note is that the drug demonstrated no seeming adverse effect.

Enriched Clinical And Preclinical Pipeline

Asides IgA nephropathy, the firm is also developing OMS-721 for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (disease in which red blood cells die, split and release uremia), stem cell transplant-associated TMA, and lupus nephritis plus other kidneys diseases. As for the preclinical franchises, the company is investigating at least seven other molecules for various conditions, including addiction/compulsive and movement disorders, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, surgical/traumatic bleedings, cancers, complement pathway diseases as well as demyelinating, metabolic and musculoskeletal disorders.

Potential Risks

The key risk to investing in Omeros is that future trials may not post positive results. If this occurs, the stock can tumble over 40% in share price. However, a positive data catalyst can push the stock up in similar magnitudes. Given the potential for OMS-721 to service the orphan condition, IgA nephropathy, the stock can pop roughly 80% with the positive future phase 2 and 3 trials. The other point worth mentioning is that the powerful pipeline, as alluded, increases the chances that at least some molecules will post positive data (and to potentially gain regulatory approvals).

Final Remarks

Despite the risks of negative trial data, as mentioned, the increasing sales of Omidria as well as the orphan designation for OMS-721 re IgA nephropathy are certainly promising developments. And, it is not far from the truth that much value in the stellar pipeline will be unlocked going forward. We will have a clearer view about the company’s prospects as more data catalysts are posted over time, especially in H1 2018. Stay tuned for our analysis of this exciting bioscience winner. And, be sure to check out our Marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing for the latest bioscience trading catalysts

