Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 9: You Asked For It, So Here It Is

This week's ultra-value dividend buy list is down to 13, but includes a Dividend Aristocrat.

Per popular request, I've also added the cost basis for each position, as well as "Buy" and "Strong Buy" conviction ratings on the ultra-value list.

I've also added several new important metrics to the portfolio stats section to help avoid confusion.

I highly value the feedback I receive, which is why I've taken the time to further clarify my approach and strategy.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am NOT recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

It CAN be used for investing ideas; however this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

I strongly believe in lifelong learning, which is why I have a policy of reading and responding to all my comments (well, respond to about 90% of them, where appropriate).

This is for a few reasons, including to:

show appreciation for everyone whose clicks helps me make my life's greatest passion a career;

learn new things;

help clarify misunderstandings; and

gain valuable feedback about new article ideas readers are interest in.

Over the past few weeks, I've received a lot of great feedback that indicates that there is some confusion about my portfolio, both in terms of general strategy and the details of what it looks like today.

So allow me to clarify a few things:

1. I'm a retired, high-yield focused income investor, so the primary goal is safe, current income, with organic dividend growth being a close second (since I'm 31 and have a very long time horizon).

2. Despite the big shake-up of the past week, I am, in fact, a very long-term focused investor who has no intentions of selling as long as the thesis holds (sound and improving fundamentals mean the dividend is safe and likely to grow in the long term).

3. The margin I use is very low cost (2.66%) and designed to increase my profit, meaning annual net dividends.

Specifically, this means that I target at least 1% yield spread on all new capital deployed. For example, right now the lowest-yield stocks I'd consider are 3.7%, a target that will move higher as the Fed raises interest rates. This is to ensure that every dollar I borrow is turning a profit in the portfolio (which I consider to be a cash-focused business).

4. Too much debt is dangerous, which I agree with, which is why I'm deleveraging to a long-term targeted leverage ratio of 1.5. Once my portfolio rises to $110,000 in equity, I'll gain portfolio margin (15% maintenance requirement).

That will place the portfolio 60% away from a margin call, something that has only ever happened during the Great Depression.

5. By leverage ratio, I mean portfolio value/equity. So, for example, $200,000 in equity means a $320,000 portfolio.

Some people mistakenly assumed that I meant leverage ratio as 1.5:1, meaning 1.5 dollars borrowed per dollar of equity (my own cash).

6. The reason for using any margin at all is not to leverage capital gains (though that is a nice bonus), but because it makes good business sense. For example, debt taken on to consume above your means (spending on credit cards to buy stuff to live beyond your means) is bad.

Taking on a safe amount of low cost debt to purchase quality, income-producing assets (whose yield is above that of the margin interest rate) that appreciate over time is smart. It's basically what all business do: borrow cheap and invest as long as ROIC is more than the interest rate.

To help avoid confusion, I've added a few key metrics to each portfolio update, including:

margin rate (some people assume I'm paying 8% to 9% because that's what Scottrade and Schwab charge)

margin amount

debt/equity ratio (just in case people misunderstand what I mean by leverage ratio)

dividend/interest ratio (i.e., interest coverage): because some people think that the interest is consuming all the dividends. If that were the case, then there would be no reason to use margin at all (it wouldn't be profitable).

I've also added a "Strong Buy" and "Buy" classification to each ultra-value dividend stock, in order to show my confidence in risk-adjusted total return potential. (Strong Buy is a safer investment.)

And per popular request, I'm including the cost basis of each position in the performance section.

Overall, this was a fine week, with retail REITs benefitting greatly from numerous positive factors, including:

Solid earnings

Buyout rumors for General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

An activist investor taking a small stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Better-than-expected earnings from Macy's (NYSE:M) and positive holiday guidance

My MLPs had more of a mixed bag, with some rising sharply (as much as 3%) while some declined a lot, and in total I was up slightly for the week.

More importantly from the perspective of my business's fundamentals, my annual dividends increased $80 per year, thanks to hikes from Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX).

And since I paid off a large chunk of margin this week, the annual interest cost declined by $103, resulting in total annual net dividends rising $183, or $0.50 per day. (I like to remember that my companies and money never sleeps nor stops earning me sweet, sweet cash;)

Trades Of The Week

None

The Plan Going Forward

Due to the variability of my income (I'm a freelance writer), it's not always easy to predict how much I can save (and invest) each month.

Seasonal variability (views decline over the holidays), along with increased tax savings (tax reform won't be retroactive), means that I need to withhold more of my income. That means it will likely take four to six months (depending on market movement) to achieve $110,000 in equity and thus gain the protection of portfolio margin (15% margin maintenance requirement versus 25% under Reg T).

The current strategy continues to be deleveraging, with no new purchases until the end of January. Then, in Q1, I plan to begin buying stocks in cash, meaning that approximately $15,000 in purchases in Q1, split between GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and a lower-yielding, safer stock, perhaps a utility or yieldCo such as NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP).

I realize that I am highly concentrated in two main sectors, REITs and MLPs, and so would like to add more utilities in 2018, as well as yieldCos (which are pass-through renewable energy utilities). That means I'm especially watching the following next year for opportunities to buy on dips:

Southern Company (NYSE:SO): Very impressed with management's 5% dividend growth guidance

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D): One of my all-time favorites

NextEra Energy Partners: America's largest solar and wind utility

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE:BEP): BAM-sponsored, and has a super-long growth runway thanks to its world-class management team

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): The third part of my yieldCo trifecta, no IDRs, excellent growth runway with partnership with private equity and Canadian Pension funds

In Q2, I plan to (market permitting) raise the leverage to 1.25 (buy $1250 of stocks for each $1000 in fresh savings or dividends received), followed by a permanent jump up to 1.5 in Q3, which will - combined with steady portfolio gains (from either dividends or undervalued stocks recovering) - help ensure a long-term 1.5 leverage target.

Of course, the long-term goal is to then take advantage of the next market correction, bear market or crash per my previously calculated maximum safe leverage rates on new capital.

Basically, this table shows the max safe leverage (capable of withstanding a 60% downturn without a margin call) rate for new capital based on where the market is trading relative to its all-time highs.

Here's how this works. If I have portfolio margin (15% maintenance requirement), then I can safely invest $1,500 per each $1000 in equity, knowing that when the next downturn hits, as long as it isn't a replay of the Great Depression (which the Fed has proven it won't allow), I need not worry about a margin call (being a forced seller at a loss).

If the market then falls 10% (correction) and I have $1,000 in fresh savings, then I can buy $1,700, since the valuations are better and the risk lower (market can only fall so far).

In a 20% bear market, the max safe investment for $1,000 becomes $2,000, and so on, all the way down to 55%, which is what we saw in 2008-2009.

In other words, my business plan is to get to 1.5 leverage with portfolio margin, hopefully before the next correction, and then take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities to buy highly profitable quality income streams at incredible values. At that time, I'll be able to diversify out of the REITs, MLPs and Utilities into things like Pharma (PFE), Defensives (MO), and other blue chips, including Dividend Aristocrats and Kings.

I view sector diversification as a bonus, but not something that I'm planning on pursuing for its own sake. However, I have plenty of favorites among the Dividend Aristocrats that I would love to add at the right price (and yield).

The Portfolio Today

Not much movement at the top of my holdings list. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) continues to be weighed down by Windstream Holdings' (NASDAQ:WIN) legal concerns, so while the stock has the potential to pop and rise hard and fast, it's also possible it goes nowhere for a long time (which I'm OK with as long as the dividend remains safe).



Not much change this week. A few of my MLPs raised their distributions, but not enough to move the needle in these rankings.



Not much change here. Still US, small-cap, value-focused with a smattering of larger-cap blue chips that are safe for retirees (such as myself).

Owning cash-rich, income-producing assets like pipelines and real estate is great. And REITs and Midstream MLPs are the easiest and most liquid way to do that.

Who's afraid of rising interest rates? Not me, obviously. Historically speaking, quality REITs and MLPs can continue to grow even with rates as high as 7%, which we will likely not see for decades (if ever).



Have to keep those costs low if you want to run a successful business.

Because of the way I weight my holdings, as well as the fact that I'm pretty much all into hard assets, my portfolio's returns on capital are much lower than average.

This is largely an accounting issue, since high asset depreciation reduces GAAP earnings from which those are calculated.



Note that the longer-term growth figures are incorrect. They don't take into account that many of my holdings didn't exist five or 10 years ago, and thus make the dividend growth appear much faster than it really is.

However, the organic dividend growth of the past year is factual, and is unchanged from last week (and much better than the low of 4.2% that I've had in the past two months).

I estimate that 5-7% long-term annual payout growth is a realistic expectation for the portfolio.

Keep in mind that this projection table only indicates how much the current holdings would be paying if I didn't add any cash to the portfolio or didn't reinvest the dividends.

In other words, it's a highly static, non-compounding figure. One, however, that still shows the awesome cash-minting power of the business empire I'm building here.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 17

Portfolio Size: $170,290

Equity: $83,854

Leverage Ratio: 2.02 (down from 2.15 last week, 4 weeks in a row of declining leverage)

Forward Leverage (uncleared money in transit to broker): 2.01

Distance to Margin Call: 30.3% (up from 26.8%)

Margin Cost: 2.66%

Margin Debt: $87,645

Debt/Equity: 1.05

Yield: 9.2%

Yield On Cost: 9.3%

Net Yield On Equity: 15.8%

Annual Dividends: $15,613 (up $80 from last week)

Annual Interest: $2,331 (down $103 from last week due to paying down margin debt)

Dividends/Interest: 6.7

Annual Net Dividends: $13,282 (up $183 from last week)

(up $183 from last week) Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,107 (up $15 from last week)

(up $15 from last week) Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $36.39 (up $0.50 from last week)



(my business empire never sleeps): (up $0.50 from last week) Portfolio Beta: 0.83

Price/Morningstar Fair Value: 0.90

FCF Margin: 31.8%

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 5-7%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 14.3-16.3%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 26.2-30.2%

Potential Net Levered Total Return (valuation reverts to fair value): 29.4-33.9%

Worst-Performing Positions

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG): -7.6% (cost basis $14.32)

PBF Logistics: -5.6% (cost basis $20.62)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:MIC): -5.3% (cost basis $69.78)

Delek Logistics Partners: -4.4% (cost basis $30.78)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI): 0% (cost basis $28.04)

Best-Performing Positions

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP): 11.2% (cost basis $19.79)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT): 6.6% (cost basis $22.76)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ): 5.3% (cost basis $16.44)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG): 5.1% (cost basis $155.8)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP): 4.1% (cost basis $41.76)

Realty Income (NYSE:O): 2.2% (cost basis $55.08)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): 2.1% (cost basis $24.49)

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX): 1.8% (cost basis $16.44)

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP): 1.6% (cost basis $24.96)

AT&T (NYSE:T): 1.5% (cost basis $33.71)

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET): 1.4% (cost basis $25.51)

Not sure why people want to know my cost basis (since I report the running performance of each stock), but here they are.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time, because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Thanks For The Great Feedback, Everyone

I sincerely believe the best part of Seeking Alpha is the strong ability for authors and readers to interact, and thus learn from each other.

Which is why I so appreciate all the feedback I've received, both in terms of how to improve my investing strategy, but also how to make the update itself more valuable to my followers.

In the coming years, I'm confident that we'll all grow wiser and richer together on our way to achieving all our long-term financial dreams and aspirations.

