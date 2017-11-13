Novartis Looks To Challenge Regeneron's Turf: Who Will Win This War?

Novartis (NVS) had recently presented late-stage trial data highlighting its Wet age-related macular degeneration drug brolucizumab. It showed that patients treated with this drug fared no worse than those treated with Regeneron (REGN) Eylea. This is a huge plus for Novartis that has been looking to start performing well in eye diseases. The problem is that now Regeneron has a major problem on its hands, because it makes a lot of revenue each quarter from Eylea. The only good news is that Novartis will have to postpone filing for FDA approval because of a manufacturing issue. In either case, Novartis has a good shot at getting brolucizumab (RTH258) approved at least within a one year time frame. If the drug does get approved it will likely take away market share from Regeneron's Eylea.

Phase 3 Data

Two phase 3 studies showed that brolucizumab showed non-inferiority compared to Eylea (aflibercept) in a 12-week treatment period. There seems to be a match in efficacy when it comes to best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) between the drugs, but Novartis' drug brolucizumab beat Eylea when it comes to reduced retinal fluid and active disease. This is where brolucizumab has a better shot at selling more should it reach the market. It was shown that at week 16 both arms treated with brolucizumab had 33% and 35% fewer amount of patients with retinal fluid compared to the competitor. In addition, one arm showed less retinal fluid compared to Eylea at week 48. In terms of active disease, brolucizumab performed better than Eylea as well. In the HAWK trial active disease was observed in 23.5% of patients treated with brolucizumab, compared to active disease of 33.5% in the Eylea arm. A reduced amount of active disease was also seen to be better in the brolucizumab arm in the HAR-RIER study. In the HAR-RIER study it was shown that broclucizumab treated patients had active disease of 21.9%, compared to Eylea treated patients with active disease of 31.4%. These results prove that brolucizumab has a good chance at become a better treatment option for Wet AMD patients. Especially when you consider the fact that brolucizumab is given once every 3 months, as opposed to Eylea which is given once every 2 months. That may seem like a small advantage, but that's pretty big when you think about. That's because both drugs require an injection into the eye. If Novartis' drug is able to be given once every 3 months, that would mean 4 injections per year. On the other hand, Eylea requires 6 injections per year. I would be inclined to believe that patients would likely want to avoid being given an injection into the eye if possible. With less injections stemming from brolucizumab, I could see it being a clear winner for patients.

Major Marketing Issue

A major problem for Novartis is that it will have a conflict of interest for itself. That's because, should brolucizumab eventually receive approval in other territories, it will have to go up against its own drug Lucentis. The problem with that is that Novartis owns the rights to market Lucentis in other parts of the world excluding the United States, which means that it must continue to market that drug for Wet AMD in those territories. That means that Novartis will have to overcome the cannibalization issue between brolucizumab and Lucentis.

Competitor

There is another competitor to make note of, one that both Lucentis and Eylea currently face. That is a drug by the name of Avastin, which is marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Avastin is currently used as an off label drug to treat Wet AMD patients. Europe and other countries are heavily considering Avastin for Wet AMD treatment over Lucentis and Eylea. The reason being is that Avastin costs a fraction of what both those other Wet AMD drugs sell for. This is another challenge that Novartis must overcome as well if it intends to dominate the Wet AMD market.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

When a patient is said to have Wet Age-related macular degeneration, they have vision loss. The reason for the vision loss is because of leaky blood vessels that grow under the retina. That causes the retina to lose its ability to retain light. Why is that important? That's because the retina's function in the eye is to absorb light that the lens (located in the front of the eye) has focused in. It then takes that light and converts it into neural signals that are sent to the brain for interpretation. Which is why the results from Novartis' brolucizumab are important. The fact that the drug has shown a better ability to reduce the amount of retinal fluid in the eye will greatly improve clinical outcome for patients. It is my opinion that insurers and payers will like the fact that Novartis' drug reduces retinal fluid in the eye, and the amount of active disease which is reduced greatly. Many biotech companies see the Wet AMD market as a goldmine. That's because it is estimated that the Wet AMD market could reach as much as $8 billion by 2020. That means that Novartis has a chance at blockbuster status for brolucizumab should it be approved by regulatory authorities.

Risks

With the clinical data on hand it seems as though Novartis has a slam dunk situation for FDA approval of brolucizumab in Wet AMD. There is, however, plenty of risk still in play. For starters, Regeneron is not sitting by and letting things unfold without doing anything. It has a new AMD drug it is testing anti-angiopoietin 2 (ANG), which is an antibody drug known as nesvacumab. Nesvacumab is being tested in combination with Eylea to see if it can improve upon treatment with Eylea alone as an option for Wet AMD and Diabetic macular edema (DME) patients. Although, there is no guarantee that this trial will yield successful results. Regeneron failed a phase 2 trial combination of another clinical compound. It tested rinucumab in combination with Eylea to treat Wet AMD patients. That phase 2 trial combo failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study of besting Eylea alone as a combination therapy. Regeneron was forced to shut down that combo study. That means that all hope now lies with the nesvacumab/Eylea combo in phase 2. The future of brolucizumab, now depends on the clinical outcome of Regeneron's combo study. If that phase 2 combo study is superior over brolucizumab then Novartis will have a tough time selling its Wet AMD drug in the market. Of course, the results of the phase 2 trial for the combo therapy from Regeneron are not yet known. This is just a risk that Novartis investors should keep an eye on. The other risk would be the cannibalization issue noted above about the company having to market both Lucentis and the potential of its new Wet AMD drug brolucizumab.

Conclusion

The two phase 3 trials will allow Novartis to file an NDA to the FDA for brolucizumab in patients with Wet AMD. It is likely that once it files the NDA, it should receive FDA approval because of strong efficacy that has been produced to date. Regeneron won't be an issue, unless it can achieve better results in its nesvacumab/Eylea phase 2 combo trial. If that trial does not yield stellar results, then Novartis will have a huge opportunity to capitalize on this large market opportunity. It is said that Eylea produces up to $5 billion in sales per year for Regeneron. Think about what will happen to those sales as soon as a better drug such as brolucizumab is approved.

