Overstock Q3 Earnings Analysis

Overstock.com (OSTK) reported earnings after the close on Nov 8th. The call was heavily attended, with nearly 1000 call participants listening intently to management's view on the company. From the perspective of new information, the Q3 earnings call was largely uneventful. There was some slightly negative news involving the T-Zero Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which was offset by solid operating traction from the T-Zero business. The fact that Overstock hired Guggenheim to pursue selling the E-commerce business should not be a surprise since Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock, has stated multiple times that he planned to do something (like privatize, or sell) with the E-commerce (or entire) business by the end of the year.

In the after hours session, Overstock made back some of losses from the previous couple days and traded to the $46 dollar range, my interpretation is that this was largely based on established investors (long and short) reacting to the news as being fairly subdued. In the first regular trading session following earnings, the stock staged a very strong rally and showed heavy buying throughout the entire trading day to close in the low 50's range, a multi-year high. My interpretation of this price action was that it came from several large institutions that were establishing long positions in the company following the earnings announcement (the aftermarket session is usually too illiquid for them, so they submit VWAP/TWAP trades that buy steadily throughout the entire day, causing that steady upwards price action that we saw). Short sellers covering their positions also likely contributed to the rally, as the borrow rate fell from 13% before earnings to 8% after.

The following are my thoughts on and analysis of the individual topics covered by the conference call:

E-Commerce Results were Mixed, but largely irrelevant

Revenues were down due to lower marketing yield (and higher marketing costs). This is a continuation of the trend from the previous two quarters as Wayfair eats into Overstock's market share. The highlight of the commerce results came from the significant increase in gross margin, which I see as very positive, as well as the increased effectiveness in email advertising and O-Club. With these three data points moving upwards, the company has the flexibility to strategically decrease their top line revenues (via lowering marketing spend) and generate more contribution margin dollars (by only selling via the most efficient sales channels). This is consistent with their story that they've built out significant improvements in their logistics and sales technologies which are driving sales. More importantly, a potential buyer will likely be more interested in their logistics and fixed-cost infrastructure, versus their top-line revenues, so overall the company's strategic decision making looks positive despite the numbers being underwhelming.

T-Zero ICO expectations have been reduced

There was no good news on the call about the ICO. The first thing they announced was that the ICO was being delayed to "Around Nov 30th" and they cited the uncertainty of the Bitcoin Segwit2x Fork creating uncertainty in the cryptocurrency markets being the primary reason for the delay. I don't fully accept this reason because if they had the absurdly large amounts of demand for their ICO that has been previously postured, it wouldn't matter whether or not the bitcoin hard-fork was (or was not) happening.

In addition to the delay, Byrne walked back his comments about the expected size of the ICO. He was quoted many weeks ago saying that he thought the ICO could be the biggest ever, as much as $500 Million. That number isn't being pulled out of a hat, it's the exact amount of the SEC Shelf Filing, it's also related to the 500 Million tokens that they announced at the Money 20/20 conference. At that talk, he also mentioned that he thinks it could be the largest ICO ever that comes to market. However, during the call, he said the $500 million quote was based on a reporter misinterpreting his conversation and quoting him for what he meant to say was off the record (he specifically used the term embargoed), but I'm skeptical of this excuse.

My interpretation of this situation is that the ICO interest is less than originally anticipated. Given I largely view ICO proceeds as free money, having a smaller ICO versus a larger ICO is negative for the firm's value. However, I completely agree with Byrne that they don't need $500 Million (or remotely this much) to execute their plans. So while I see this being negative on the ICO front (less "free" money), I'm still incredibly bullish on Tzero and don't see a weaker ICO materially impacting Tzero operating results or growth ambitions. My new estimate for the size of the Tzero ICO is $150M. Also keep in mind that the Shelf Registration was to cover $500 Million dollars and they've used up some of that space with the warrant issuance (to be discussed below), so they couldn't do a $500 Million dollar ICO even if they wanted to.

TZero Operations are progressing smoothly

The great news is that the amount of securities available on the Tzero platform increased from $8 Billion to $100 Billion between Q2 and Q4. This is great news to those who are not following closely, and simply a confirmation of a previously stated datapoint to those who do follow closely (it was teased at the Money 20/20 conference). This is an extremely important development for the company, and we should look for this number to continue to grow in the coming quarters. Unfortunately they do not report their revenues, or the amount of borrows being matched on the system, but there is a key detail on the call that Byrne did mention:

"We have billions of hard to borrows on the system"

This alone is much more important than the sheer quantity of securities that are available on the system. Having $100 Billion dollars of "easy to borrow" aka "general collateral" stocks is generally useless. There's very little demand to borrow these stocks, and the fees are very small. They're basically dead inventory that doesn't generate revenue.

Hard to borrow stocks are the ones that have very active short selling, high fees, and very interested and engaged participants (both on the lending and borrowing side). Here's the back of the envelope math that I'm thinking:

100 Billion in total securities, 2% of them being hard-to-borrow

2 Billion in hard to borrow securities, with the lending facilitator (Tzero) ideally capturing about 25 basis points a year on the lending activities.

$2B * 0.25% = $5 Million dollars of lending revenues per year for Tzero. This means I'd like to see them report revenues > $1M for Q4 2017 coming from Tzero, if not, I need to figure out what's wrong with my assumptions.

When you look at this industry-wide, it's something more along the lines of $5 Trillion of securities. Using the same math, you get $12.5 Billion of revenues per year, which roughly checks out with what we can expect from the entire industry. Tzero is hoping to capture 1%, 10%, 25% of that pie, and that's what makes this opportunity so insanely exciting. This is what everyone is looking at, and today's data shows that they're making great process on building and expanding the platform.

Asymmetric Information of the Tzero Platform

Something that retail investors should be aware of, is the fact that they will be at a distinct disadvantage against institutional traders when evaluating the Tzero platform. The primary reason for this is that institutional investors, pensions, hedge funds, etc., all have access to using Tzero and can observe (and experience) the platform and its activity. They basically can see on a daily basis how busy it is, and how user adoption is going (they also form their own opinions: imagine if you're a pension fund and you notice you're getting 50% more in stock-lending revenues as a result of switching over, you'll be keen to invest!). Investors meanwhile are only getting updated every 3 months about how much inventory is on the platform.

I hope that as time passes and the platform matures, they'll start releasing weekly or monthly statistics for the investing public. In the meantime, I can say I'm quite uncomfortable knowing how much of an advantage other people have over me in this specific realm. The good news is that this disadvantage is generally only long-biased, which is that if the platform is amazing, institutions will start piling into the stock. If the platform isn't doing very well, it's hard for them to short it because it could just be a matter of 3-6 months for more liquidity to form, version updates, etc.

Overstock is changing its investor-facing image

The fact that the first half of the call was devoted to talking about Medici and its Blockchain investments versus talking about the E-commerce business, shows that Byrne is trying to position the company as Blockchain first, E-commerce second. This point is made crystal clear by the fact that they're actively trying to sell the E-commerce business off to a brick-and-mortar retail chain, so that they can focus on blockchain.

I'm convinced that Wall Street (and institutional investors) will never get excited in the Overstock e-commerce story, so it will never trade at a "respectable" multiple. The sell-side desks are great at pitching a story, but since Byrne doesn't "play nice" with the main banks by paying them millions of underwriting fees every year, they don't issue research reports and help promote the stock. It doesn't help that the value in the business is hidden, since it isn't being paid out as cashflows (or showing up as EBITDA), it's getting reinvested into Medici instead.

Re-positioning the company as a Blockchain business has a chance of shaking off old baggage and getting a new investment brand going for the business. As I mentioned in the introduction, I see this strategy as being overwhelmingly positive for OSTK and likely already creating value by getting more institutional ownership interested in the company. I do think that they would benefit from having a tighter relationship with Wall Street, but I doubt that's going to happen anytime soon.

Poorly Executed Warrant Sale

I'll start by saying I absolutely hate this deal from a financial/pricing perspective. Overstock sold warrants for $1.70 that should be worth over $5.00 each. Using Black Scholes with a 25% implied volatility doesn't make any sense given the company's recent historical volatility, and its expected future volatility (due to so many announcements coming in the next 8 weeks, Byrne's words, not mine). In addition, the options market is currently pricing Jan and Feb 2018 options at 90% vol, not 25%.

Overall, they left $5-$10 Million dollars of cash on the table by mispricing these options. In the grand scheme of things, that isn't a lot of money for a $1B market cap company, but it's still odd to see this handled so poorly.

The options were also priced based on the closing trading price on Tuesday Nov 7th, and the deal was presumably being negotiated in the days leading up to the 7th. For the buyers knowing that the strike price would be set based on the closing price, it is in their best interest to low-close the stock going into that date and secure a low exercise price. I'm not saying that they did that, but the incentive for it certainly exists. It's also interesting (or coincidental) that the stock sold off on Monday/Tuesday leading into the pricing of the warrant.

It's also not as strong of a signal coming from the new investors as one would have hoped. If Soros' fund managers are bullish on Blockchain, they should be directly buying shares, not warrants to buy shares. Warrants let them take a wait-and-see approach to the investment, and they're getting it while paying very small premiums! It's not clear if them buying these warrants is due to having a genuine interest in having an ownership stake in the company, or their desire to generate $5-$10 Million dollar of arbitrage profits. Warrants are also a bad way for the company to raise money because if the company struggles in the next 2 months and the stock price falls, the warrants won't get exercised. Given possible good or bad states of the world, they do not receive the capital they need in the bad state, and they give away too much equity for capital that they don't need in the good state.

All that being said, I think the warrants will likely expire in-the-money, so the probability of them being exercised is very high. I think the $150M cash infusion by issuing ~4M new shares is a positive one, despite being a dilutive event. I have faith that they're making good/smart blockchain investments that have very fat tail payouts, and providing them with the war chest to make more of these investments is worth the 15% dilution. That's why from a big picture perspective, I see this as a positive development.

Note, in the S-3 filed with the warrants, they explicitly state "The warrant holders are authorized to hedge the warrants prior to exercise by selling shares of common stock, and such sales may be effected pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the related prospectus.".

I expect that some of the warrants will be hedged via future short sales (or already have been). If we see a large spike in the outstanding short interest, it is very possibly hedging activities associated with these warrants.

Some Miscellaneous Thoughts:

On the call, Byrne said:

"I wouldn't sell Tzero for $2 Billion dollars, I'm not even sure I would sell it for $10 Billion dollars"

I have a problem with this statement, because meanwhile, they literally just sold 15% of Overstock (which means he's implicitly selling 12% of Tzero) for $150 Million dollars. Yes, there's a "control premium", but valuing the company at $1 Billion for a share issuance and not selling the company for $10 Billion just isn't logically consistent. I consider his $10B statement to be rhetoric.

"We're talking about taking 75% of Goldman Sachs' Revenue"

This is an exaggeration, 75% of their prime brokerage revenue (and maybe 100% of their prime brokerage profits), is not the same as taking 75% of their entire revenue stream.

Answering the question about ICO proceeds being held as fiat, they first admitted to being unclear about whether they're receiving fiat or crypto, and then more importantly, whether they plan to hold the crypto or convert it all to fiat immediately or not. This is important because, say they receive $200M worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum and just hold it, they effectively become a 20% Crypto holding company (basically an ETF for Bitcoin and Ethereum). This follows the theme that the ICO details are still extremely uncertain. I don't blame them for this, it's a very non-standard deal, but it's incredibly important so I'd feel better if they had more concrete and detailed answers around this.

The Short Thesis

A short thesis was posted on Seeking Alpha on Friday. Without going through it point by point, it mainly says that Tzero's ICO will be smaller than expected (if it happens at all), and that Tzero is a bad platform that won't be used by institutions.

I agree with the logic behind the short thesis, that if Tzero is a bad platform, and all of Medici's other investments don't pan out, and the ICO fails to raise significant amounts of capital, then Overstock will fall back to $20. However, I don't agree with the reasons cited for why all of those items will occur.

To summarize the possible outcomes and valuation of Overstock, I like to think about it like this:

The question is, what is the probability that the blockchain technology that they have created is good vs. bad, and what's the probability that they operate/retain vs. sell the business? In order to be willing to short the company at $50, you need to be more than 50% confident that the bottom left (red) outcome will occur, and here's why I just don't think you can be that confident:

1) Blockchain is a very new technology. Nobody really knows what is "good" versus "bad" technology at this point. Remember, even Google didn't know what their company was worth at its infancy, and they offered to sell themselves for $1M in their early days.

2) Corporate acquirers are famous for spending money on terrible (in hindsight) acquisitions in new technology. Even if Tzero (and the Medici) assets are bad, there's a non-trivial chance they get acquired anyway. Going back to point 1, nobody really knows what's good or bad right now, and acquiring OSTK is one of the easiest ways of becoming "Active in the blockchain space".

3) Regardless of whether the Tzero technology is good or bad, they have a regulatory framework in place that has value. For companies that want to launch competing networks or exchanges, they need to go through the regulatory hurdles of the SEC, or they can just buy their way in by acquiring Overstock.

4) The few datapoints that we have supporting the Tzero technology are positive. They have followed through with their promises by launching their instant-settlement exchange, and by launching their lending platform that has $100 Billion of inventory. If both of these products were vaporware/whitepapers, I would be much more skeptical of the story, but the bottom line is that the technology does exist, is being used, and even if they're horrible, they're still currently the first to market.

5) I've used $80 as the payout in the "good" outcomes, and I think that it is heavily debatable that there is a significant amount of upside well beyond $80. Meanwhile, the $20 is pretty accurate and has years of price discovery to back it up (I still argue that price discovery was incorrect given the market thought OSTK was incinerating $10m/year of cash on "useless Blockchain investments")

Conclusion

Despite having a non-eventful conference call, Overstock has rallied significantly and I attribute that to a large increase in investor interest in the company. This was likely due to a very educational conference call, media coverage, and the beginning of Guggenheim's marketing push (which will build significant interest and knowledge in the institutional investing world independent of a transaction). This new inflow of money is hopefully just the start of a cascade of fund flows, which we'll see manifest itself as consistent increases in the stock price. My overall view on the company has not changed and I look forward to following their future announcements.

