'It Sounds Like Your Shorts Are Getting Nervous'

After having conquered several markets and moving up the value chain, the next challenge is to improve operations.

We think most of these issues are settled now and we can concentrate on company performance.

The title quote is from CEO Pera during the Q1CC and conveyed his confidence and the stock price recovery.

Well, the short attack by Andy Left came and went, and seems to have produced no lasting damage. We think there is lasting recovery in the shares of Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT).

We found the measured replies to some of the short arguments from SA contributor Microdeity particularly helpful. So it seems to be back to business as usual, with the Q1 2018 earnings. These came in pretty well, but Q2 guidance came in a little soft.

As an analyst (Woo Jin Ho) noted during the Q1CC, the company now has to grow 19% in the second half of the year to make it to that $1B-$1.15B revenue guide for FY2018, but CEO Pera nevertheless reconfirmed that guidance, supposedly also including the $3.70-$4.30 EPS for FY2018.

Methodical improvement

The tide is gathering to argue that Ubiquiti isn't just doing things differently, it's doing things better. You have to give it to CEO Pera, he is nothing if not methodical, and he does like to do things his own way.

This started off as a company with a highly disruptive business model, in terms of value for money, entering segments with much lower cost products, in part because of the company having virtually no sales and marketing expenses, instead relying for this on a community of users, professionals and enthusiasts.

That community has three advantages (see 10-Q for discussion):

Rapid customer and community driven product development.

Scalable sales and marketing model, that is, the company doesn't hire a direct sales force.

Self-sustaining product support.

Summing it up:

By reducing the cost of development, sales, marketing and support, we are able to eliminate traditional business model inefficiencies and offer innovative solutions with disruptive price performance characteristics to our customers.

The next base of improvement was in R&D, which allowed the company to expand its product line-up and move up the value ladder. Not only did they do that, but they entered whole new segments.

The company started out at selling fairly simple gear to internet access providers, but it is now thriving selling to businesses and consumers with sophisticated products. CEO Pera actually gave a nice description how they entered the business market with their UniFi AC (access points), from the Q1CC:

We launched UniFi several years ago and we just had low cost APs. And the performance is okay, the price is great and we gave the capability to manage them centrally as in one control plane. And that’s what gave UniFi its first breakout. And we struggled for a few years, improving the performance in going upstream. But I think we turned the corner in the last few years and we did a couple of things I think really well. So, we were able to expand the offering from just APs to pretty high-end PoE switches and then the added UniFi Security Gateway and we solved our I guess cloud shortcoming with something I think serves the market really well, it’s called the hybrid cloud technology. And we have something called the Cloud Key which disguise as a really small device that could plug in to a switch or a gateway and it’s really embedded computers running the control locally. And we’ve used some software fabric in the cloud that’s a very light weight that gives you the remote access capability of a cloud platform without having to really -- or without having a requirement of exposing your whole network to the cloud. And we also removed all the cloud fees and all the support fees. And I think that really took us to the next level. We added 11 ACAPs and we really improved the performance, the wireless driver performance of those 11 ACAPs. And the past year, we’re now being talked about not just as this disruptive low cost solution but regardless of cost, maybe the best performing solution in the industry.

We are aware that the company has many detractors, but knowing where they came from, it's difficult not to be impressed with this. They must be doing something right.

R&D

This is the second plank of the company's three pronged improvement strategy, and one that is already well established.

They use a distributed research community, rather than concentrating people in Silicon Valley. That is supposed to be a lot cheaper, but they're not the company spending the least in the industry:

Once again the array of new products is rather impressive, just a small selection:

LTU or long-term Ubiquiti wireless, their own standard for fixed wireless.

GPON fiber, these are gigabit optical networks for short distances, like fiber to the home.

A few new high-end UniFi ACs with security gateways

airMax generation 2 fixed wireless.

Ubiquiti Labs, their consumer products, with video products and the UniFi mesh network products

Operations

All the while the shares were selling off on Q2 guidance which came in a little softer than expected. Which is where Pera's third base for improvement comes in, operational improvements.

Pera also argued that there is too much quarterly variability for these quarterly guidance or performance data having too much importance, which is why the company will stop giving quarterly guidance altogether.

This is somewhat odd, as the operational improvements are supposed to provide better visibility and smooth the quarterly variability to some extent, here is Pera himself:

And I think, when you look at some of these quarter-to-quarter variations, the reason why you can’t look at them with -- they create imperfect picture in my opinion because our operations, our supply chain, our sales channel is not perfect.

And the remedy:

The third area I would classify as our operations, our sales channel and our supply chain execution. There is -- it’s very obvious that’s the weakest area of our business. We still have a lot of work to do. I’m fully committed to improving that area. And I think once we address that area of the business, I think things become very interesting. I expect us to improve our margins, service the customer base better, and I think you’ll see a lot of these results to start matching our true sales demand.

So perhaps the quarterly guidance will make a comeback once they've sorted this out. And who would want to bet against Pera.

Valuation

The company has $283M in long-term debt and $631.8M in cash and cash equivalents. The following are GAAP figures and backward looking:

The sales multiple is actually fairly high. Analysts expect an EPS of $3.68 this year rising to $4.46 the next, which is 17x this year's earnings. Of course, the company's guidance is a little higher, $3.70-$4.30 this year, which at midpoint would be a 15 multiple.

The company has ran out of its buyback program (from the 10-Q):

During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company repurchased and retired 602,192 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $57.28 for an aggregate amount of $34.5 million . As of October 6, 2017, there is no remaining balance available for share repurchases under the share repurchase programs

Somehow, this doesn't surprise us, given the attack that Andy Left put out.

Conclusion

Who would want to bet against Pera, indeed. There are those that tried and they might have made a buck or two scaring a few people, but as we've suggested in earlier articles, this company should be the subject of a Harvard Business case study.

The company has meticulously executed on a strategy using some novel approaches. Now that they have moved from low-end products to high-end products, and successfully penetrated the business market and the consumer market and might enter even the corporate market, who can deny the company's success?

Organizationally, the company has been a little sloppy at times, combined with some elements of the unorthodox approach and some figures that seem too good to be true (OpEx at 10%), this allowed shorts to create doubts and a temporary selloff.

But most of these doubts have evaporated and the company's shares have recovered, even if they budged a little on some soft Q2 guidance.

The shares aren't cheap, but neither are they expensive and we think that the company will continue to grow, even if the odd quarter can disappoint. Those are times to accumulate some shares, we suggest.

Things could even get better if they also manage to improve the operational side, as Pera announced was his first priority this year.

