Bitcoin Is Crashing, Think Like A Millennial And Buy?

My main goal is to urge that we should all be thinking like Millennials: Bitcoin should be a (small) part of our portfolios.

Bitcoin is presently crashing, down some 18% since its last high a few days ago.

Bitcoin is crashing. The biggest news item this week was that the next fork, Segwit2x, has been cancelled, and the next major news item is likely months away. This allows us to reflect a bit. Can we use Bitcoin in a portfolio in the place of gold (or perhaps alongside it)?

This question has urgency, because it looks like young investors think the answer is "yes." Forbes ran an article this week which revealed that 43% of male millennials would rather own Bitcoin than bonds, 38% would prefer it to stocks, and 31% would prefer it to gold. That is somewhere between 5x-7x the preference rate of persons 65+. In short, millennials are thinking of Bitcoin as a viable substitute for traditional securities. Should they? Should the rest of us?

My main purpose is to convince the reader that, even while Bitcoin is crashing, one would do well to think like a millennial and carve out a speculative space in one's portfolio for the new technology. This follows based on three points.

Historically, Bitcoin has performed better than gold when there is stock-market turbulence.

Using conservative estimates, had one used Bitcoin rather than gold as a safe-haven, one would have had orders of magnitude more return.

Even buying in at the heights of the last bubble, a simple 90/10 RSP-Bitcoin portfolio would have beaten Warren Buffett (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) over the past six years.

I begin by explaining the margin of safety I've built into this analysis.

Margin of Safety

To begin, I selected a long stretch of Bitcoin's performance where it had years between a peak and a new high by starting at January 1 of 2011. This terrible sideways action, for several years, helps to temper Bitcoin's price jump in 2017.

Second, I propose we use two separate benchmarks to test the Bitcoin portfolio. The first is a simple 90/10 portfolio which buys an equally weighted fund of the S&P (the RSP), and holds 10% in the gold ETF GLD.

For the second, I decided to use a robust gold alternating algorithm. It uses five different indicators, on a weighted basis, to alternate between gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and an equally weighted average of the S&P (the RSP). Here are the indicators.

High Beta cross-over

VIX cross-over

Unemployment cross-over

TED Spread cross-over

S&P Earnings Per Share cross-over

The idea behind it is simple: use a number of indicators to predict when either (1) there is macro-economic trouble, or (2) there is short-term trouble. If there is, then move out of the RSP into GLD. When the turbulence is over, move back into the RSP.

This is, I think, an appropriate benchmark. The reason is that Bitcoin's short history and novelty adds investor risk by introducing a measure of uncertainty into all future endeavors. A simple 90/10 strategy should be able to perform about as well as a sophisticated algorithm given this additional risk.

Third, when constructing the 90/10 RSP-Bitcoin portfolio, I shall make several assumptions that build in a further margin of safety. They are the following.

Let's assume that one has the worst instincts for timing bubbles, and begins to accumulate Bitcoin at the height of the 2013 bubble.

Next, let's assume that one accumulates the 10% of Bitcoin on a weekly basis until the position is acquired. One isn't a total moron under this scenario, just terrible at finding entry points.

Finally, assume that the 10% had previously done nothing but sit in cash.

The Benchmarks

Now let's look at the benchmarks.

Benchmark No. 1.

How would a simple 90% RSP and 10% GLD strategy have performed since the end of 1999? The answer is better than the market by quite a bit. The blue line is just the SPY, while the red is the model.

For the time frame of analysis, however, we need to understand how it would have performed from January 1 of 2011. What follows is that chart.

Behold the agony of the gold bull in recent times. The 90/10 strategy would have had larger drawdowns and had lower returns than simply holding the SPY over the same period (ouch!). It is in part because these results are so poor that I thought it necessary to develop a more sophisticated benchmark.

Benchmark No. 2.

What follows is how my RSP-GLD algorithm works on an historical basis since 1999. The blue line is its benchmark, which is a much stronger portfolio using the SPY at 85% and treasury bonds at 15%. I had to use a logarithmically scaled graph, because the RSP-GLD algorithm beats the benchmark returns by so much that the benchmark would otherwise look nearly like a flat line at the bottom of the graph.

Here are some performance statistics. One will notice that the RSP-GLD portfolio does not always beat the benchmark (especially during bubbles), but it has never had a down year.

What follows is the risk analysis of the portfolio. One notes that it has an annualized alpha of 15.12%, and a max drawdown of 29.41% as opposed to the benchmark drawdown of 48.18% (which is already less than the S&P itself over the same period). For those who like these numbers, one also notices that the RSP-GLD algorithm roundly beats the benchmark on Sharpe and Sortino ratios. In short, the returns are the result of smart decisions not merely the result of taking on more risk.

Finally, I present the general summary. Had you invested $100k in this in 1999, it would be about $2m now (including transaction fees). It has a little more than 67% winning picks, and it returned more than a 17% compounded annual growth rate, which is significantly better than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway over the same period. Also, the strategy is unlevered, so that you can use it in any form of retirement account.

My hope is that the reader is convinced that the above benchmark represents a serious challenge to those who would seek to advocate the use of Bitcoin as an alternative to gold during turbulent times.

To understand the sample set, however, I need to provide the general picture of returns on the RSP-GLD algorithm since 2011 for a same time-frame comparison. Here is that general picture.

As one would expect, over this time frame the portfolio does worse than the lengthier period, since the whole time since 2011 has been part of a bull run in the S&P. Still, the returns are good, nearly tripling one's initial investment since that time.

The Bitcoin Substitute Tests

What we need to know now is:

Could using Bitcoin have done a better job?

Would it have done so much better that the additional risks are justified?

The answers, briefly, are yes and yes. And this is true even if one makes numerous conservative assumptions.

Test no 1.

I begin with a counterfactual possibility, but which is helpful intuitively. Suppose that one could have shuffled money between the RSP and Bitcoin (say by an as yet non-existent ETF, such as COIN plans to be). How would have one's returns looked? The following graph plots the return of the portfolio (in red) relative to Bitcoin's performance (in blue).

The numbers on that hypothetical portfolio are not as great as if one had just bought Bitcoin and held, but they are certainly impressive. Here's a comparison chart with our benchmark (and remember that they are responding to the same macro-events).

RSP-GLD RSP-Bitcoin Initial Investment $100,000 $100,000 Total Return $279,000 $13,325,000 Max Drawdown 29.4% 22% Win Rate 67% 71%

As a final point of comparison, one should recall that had one held Bitcoin over this period, one would have faced declines near 80% (and three separate bubbles).

What this comparison shows is that Bitcoin's returns are an order of magnitude better than anything tradition securities offer, at least based on its history, and this includes the multi-year trough between 2013 and 2016.

Test no 2.

But let's try a simpler and more realistic strategy. Suppose instead that one used the equivalent of the 90/10 strategy for gold, but holding Bitcoin instead (as millennials are wont to do). To recall, I've made a number of assumptions for this strategy to build in margin of safety. They are the following:

One has the worst instincts for timing bubbles, and begins to accumulate Bitcoin at the height of the 2013 bubble.

One spreads out one's Bitcoin portfolio buys, accumulating weekly until reaching 10%.

Finally, the 10% had previously done nothing but sit in cash.

Under that scenario, one would have the following returns.

Initial Investment 90/10 Bitcoin 90/10 GLD RSP-GLD Bitcoin $10,000 $68,319 RSP $90,000 $192,607 Total $100,000 $260,926 $208,110 $279,000

For Bitcoin bulls, millennials I suppose, this result is encouraging. A simple dollar-cost averaging strategy, beginning at the absolute height of a bubble which endured an 80% drawdown would have (1) easily beaten the 90/10 gold strategy, and (2) nearly equaled the returns of a sophisticated RSP-GLD algorithm. One recalls also that this is for a portfolio which held 10% in cash for nearly three years. Ironically, had it been held in gold during that time, the result would have matched the RSP-GLD algorithm.

Concluding Thoughts

How well a simple 90/10 strategy with Bitcoin will work going forward is uncertain. Elsewhere, I've made price forecasts that by the end of 2018 it would be reasonable if Bitcoin were priced between $6400 and $9000. I've also noted that if we are in a bubble that is even half as "bubbly" as the 2013-2014 run, then we should see Bitcoin at $18,000 before the current collapse. Longer term, I tend to agree with Tom Lee's conservative estimate that by 2022, Bitcoin will be worth at least $25,000 (assuming it captures only 5% of the current funds presently going to gold).

My point in this article has been to support the notion that one's portfolio would be helped by investing 5-10% in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (honestly, I'd split between Bitcoin and Ether). Soon, it will be possible to do that by ETF, reducing the technological impediments to purchasing Bitcoin.

This advice is different from those, like Jeff Miller, who think Bitcoin should be traded. Instead, I think we should all act a little like a millennial, and set aside a speculative portion of our portfolio for Bitcoin. Returns are likely to be binary. Either Bitcoin continues to rise, in which case your portfolio will be helped out tremendously by your Bitcoin position, or it turns out that Bitcoin is a fad, and in that case you lose only a small amount of your overall portfolio. Since Bitcoin is currently crashing, it should not be hard to find a nice entry point. Space out some buys, using dollar-cost averaging, and then just wait.

That's it! Look forward to your comments!

Notes:

Bitcoin data from blockchain.info. Charts are my own. RSP-GLD and similar portfolios are simulated using portfolio123.com services, but the algorithms are my own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do own Bitcoin. For my own algorithms, I use leveraged versions of the RSP and GLD, but do not own those ETFs directly.