Electronic Arts - Are You Being Gamed?

While the Respawn addition, strong balance sheet and franchise are to be applauded, I see no appeal paying a 27 times multiple when margins are sky high already.

Electronic Arts (EA) is one of the three major game makers, together with Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and of course Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shares have seen a major move higher this year, and in previous years, without necessarily much earnings growth to show for it, at least in recent times.

This seems in part a reaction to, or recognition of the fact that shift to online gaming does not appear to impact strong franchises much, digital sales are not being being subject to counterfeit at large, and that gaming becomes well accepted for adults as well. While these trends favour the industry, E.A. might not necessarily be the best performer in this industry. Even after I factor in a nice recent addition and strong net cash position, paying a 27 times earning multiple at a time when margins are historically high seems a bit rich to me.

A Strong Franchise

Having "grown-up" and not having played any games myself over the past decade, E.A.'s games and titles are still very familiar to me including of course FIFA, NFL, NHL as well as Battlefield, Need for Speed, the Sims, and many others.

At first sight the increase in sales over the past decade does not look that impressive. Revenues have risen from $3.7 billion in 2007 to $5.1 billion on a trailing basis, amidst a flattish share count. The near 40% total revenue growth per share only works out to roughly 3% per year on average. Compare this to industry leader Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which has doubled revenues per share over the past decade and actually trades at a fairly similar sales multiples.

Following big losses during the the years 2007-2009 and flattish results in the years thereafter, E.A. has returned to large profits with operating margins coming in at the mid-twenties as of recent. This was driven by impressive gross margin expansion from 50% to 75% of sales.

Impressive is that two third of sales, some $3.3 billion in total, are now generated from digital games, after revenues from these digital games only surpassed the billion mark in 2012. This has been a key driver behind gross margin expansion and consequently improving operating margins as well in recent years. These advancements have been well reflected in the share price. E.A's shares dropped from $50 in 2007 to levels of just $10-$20 in the years thereafter, before starting on a huge run to current levels of $113 within reach of its highs of $123 per share.

While the earnings advancements have been spectacular, E.A. should perhaps have tried more convincingly to acquire Take-Two, after it made an offer for that business back in 2008. That $2 billion offer a decade ago could not convince Take Two to sell its Grand Theft Auto franchise to E.A. despite a +60% premium. For good reasons as it turned out, as the the valuation of Take Two has ballooned to $12 billion by now.

Too Much Momentum?

While some investors long believed that game makers would be hurt from the shift to digital gaming, as they believed that people would use counterfeits and would not be willing to pay premium prices for games, these investors have been wrong. Not only have gamers been very happy to big big bucks for high quality games, they are loyal to titles as well, game makers have been addressing counterfeits or copies, as the shift to digital improved margins a great deal. Furthermore, past generations continue to game as the total target group of gamers has widened from young kids to elderly age cohorts as well.

So far E.A. is off to a solid year although second quarter revenue growth has been underwhelming. Second quarter revenues were up nearly 7%, after being up 11% so far this year. The business of E.A. remains highly cyclical of course and in traditional fashion the company posted a modest loss in the second quarter. On a trailing basis the company has grown to sales of $5.1 billion on which it reports nearly $1.2 billion in net earnings, actually down a bit. For the year, E.A. sees sales at this level, as earnings are projected around $1.14 billion, translating into a $3.63 per share number.

The impressive portfolio of games and past earning have created a fortress balance sheet which contains over $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents, offset by just a billion in debt. This net cash position of $3.3 billion is close to $11 per share, as operating assets are valued around the $100 mark. Given the projected earnings this year, I would not dare to call shares cheap at 27 times earnings.

Adding Another Growth Chapter?

E.A. has not been a stranger to dealmaking, even as it still relies largely on many titles which for years or decades have been a success already. The company recently announced the purchase of Respawn Entertainment, the game studio known from its Titanfall franchise. This shooter game studio has already been teaming up with E.A. for the publishing of the titles.

E.A. will pay $151 million in cash for Respawn as well as $164 million in long term equity with a long term vesting period. This $315 million deal tag excludes certain performance milestone payments which are capped at $140 million through 2022. Unfortunately no revenue or earnings details have been announced in relation to the deal, other than that the deal is expected to be neutral to this and next year´s earnings. Either way, this deal is just a very modest addition for a company the size of E.A. which is valued at $32 billion on an enterprise valuation.

A deal of this size and the substantial cash holdings make it really a call option for E.A. to acquire a future blockbuster and talent, as the short term impact remains very modest and not significant. The talent bench might be impressive, as the team behind Respawn were involved with Call of Duty and only established this business back in 2010. Another plus is that the deal is focused on the long term, with most of performance pay only being settled in 2022, as E.A. is very familiar with the company as well.

Avoid

While I am impressed that blockbusters from my child years are still in demand and still form the core of E.A., the same observation is a big red flag as well, as these games are very mature, and E.A.´s growth has not been impressive at all. After all, a 3% revenue growth per share on average over the past decade hardly outpaces economic growth, inflation and certainly lags compared to some other peers which focus on more innovative games.

The good news is that E.A has a very strong balance sheet with close to $10 per share in net cash, even after the latest bolt-on deal. Guiding for 22% after-tax margins, at a time when revenue growth is in the single digits or actually flattish, I find it very easy to avoid E.A. This comes after shares have ten-folded since 2012, are up 40% year to date, as most of its franchise titles appear to be very mature.

Shorting names outright is risky but I feel comfortable to hold a modest short position against my general long position in the remainder of the portfolio, if E.A.´s shares might re-test the highs from here. While E.A. is very well capitalised its margins are at historical very high levels already, competition is fierce, and shares trade at a roughly 50% premium to the market already.

