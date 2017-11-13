Sticking With Adams Resources - Just To See What Happens

There's a case to take profits here, but AE still is cheap enough to see what the new chairman and CFO have up their sleeve.

AE has bounced sharply off August lows, gaining some 31% and seeing its enterprise value more than double.

Change is afoot at Adams Resources (AE). The company finally has exited its upstream oil & gas business, focusing instead on its crude oil marketing and transportation segments. CEO Tommy Smith - son-in-law of the company's founder, 'Bud' Adams - retired at the end of September, replaced by a new chairman and an Office of the Chairman of top executives.

The transportation business has a new president, and CFO Josh Anders, who took over less than a year ago, has introduced useful non-GAAP figures into the company's reporting and led the company's first post-earnings conference call this week.

Amidst the more recent movement, AE stock has rebounded nicely from a YTD low - though the gains likely have more to do with rising crude prices than the more open reporting policy:

source: finviz.com

I bought AE shares near those lows - but mostly because the stock was simply too cheap. AE was trading below book value, which historically has offered some level of support, and with an enterprise value of about $37 million, with roughly three-quarters of its market cap in cash and zero debt. But I'm still somewhat skeptical of the business, as I've been for a while, and even the recent rebound looks potentially too optimistic.

This is a stock with $23+ per share in cash and a 2 million-plus share float. Over the years, I've seen plenty of retail investors mistake it for a 'cheap' play on rising crude prices, and those investors can move the stock in a more bullish oil environment as seen over the past few months. But for Adams, the issue isn't the absolute price of crude, but the margins made between wellhead and end user, and those margins aren't necessarily rising just because WTI has moved from $46 to $57 per barrel.

The Q3 report didn't necessarily quell my concerns, though Adams did post a solid quarter. But there's enough going on here to keep me intrigued about the company's future - and the stock still is cheap enough to stick around a little while longer.

Q3 Earnings

The Q3 numbers were good from a short-term standpoint - as in better than some recent performance - but still well below Adams' performance from years past. Adjusted EPS improved markedly from a $0.31 loss a year ago to just a $0.04 loss in Q3. But much of the improvements came from lower DD&A - adjusted cash flow actually declined modestly, about 5% Y/Y.

Still, there are some promising signs in the numbers. Volumes in the marketing business unsurprisingly have been in steady decline since a 2014 peak, with the YTD trend suggesting a 40%+ drop over the three years. But volume per day figures improved 4.7% Y/Y.

Field level operating earnings, which back out inventory and derivative effects, fell 20% per the 10-Q. But Adams took a $1.4 million charge for a voluntary early retirement program - which is guided to save ~$1 million/year going forward - and that aside, FLOE appears to have risen nicely. Unit margins still are down YTD, but appear to have improved in the quarter.

More notably, management in what I believe is the company's first conference call, spoke of steadily improving trends, with volumes of 73K/day in October, ~14% higher than Q3 levels, and guidance suggests further strength in November and December.

Still, profits, and in particular spreads, remain a concern. Field level operating earnings have been in steady multi-year decline, from a 2012 peak of $49.7 million to maybe $8 million this year with a strong Q4. Volumes have come down, as noted, but the bigger issue is unit margins:

source: author from AE filings. Spreads calculated per barrel: field level operating earnings divided by volumes purchased. 2017 data is through nine months.

So, again, what helps Adams isn't necessarily crude prices, though higher prices do appear to offer a benefit. (It's easier to get $1 in margin on a $100 barrel than a $40 one.) It's spreads that matter at the end, however, and past commentary has suggested increasing competition has negotiated those spreads down over time. It's tough to get too excited about AE without some improvement on that front.

In Transportation, the news similarly is better, but not great. That business has been in a multi-year decline, but revenue ex-fuel costs rose 5%. Operating loss doubled year-over-year, but here too management spoke positively toward Q4, with CFO Josh Anders citing "an increase in demand" and some benefit from Hurricane Harvey, which has disrupted water and rail transport options.

Still, the business is unprofitable YTD, and much more improvement is needed. Adams has invested a good deal of capital in the trucking fleet, so it should be well-positioned if demand improves. But that remains a big 'if'.

A Changing Business

The news is better, but given a run rate of about $9 million in corporate G&A, this is a business that remains slightly unprofitable at the EBIT line. EBITDA is probably in the $12 million range this year, putting AE at a roughly 7x multiple. Given the multi-year trend, that seems roughly correct (peer comparisons are pretty tough given that most competitors are small parts of much larger businesses).

But there are some intriguing changes going on beyond the fundamentals. This is family-owned business - but the management turnover has meant outsiders now are running the show. In his first year, CFO Anders has started disclosing non-GAAP figures and now offered a webcast (albeit with no Q&A). There's certainly a sense that Adams is more open to minority shareholders, at least from a disclosure standpoint.

An odd detour under past management into medical billing has come to an end, with the assets now written down and Anders saying that "we currently have no intentions of making additional investments in the medical industry". The O&G business is gone as well, with the company putting the subsidiary into bankruptcy this year.

And Anders made an interesting comment on the call, highlighting the company's $99 million in cash and no debt as "provid[ing] us with a lot of options as we continue to analyze opportunities."

What those opportunities might be aren't clear. But the cash build over the past few years clearly is suboptimal from a capital allocation standpoint. Adams' high level of revenue does require a decent amount of cash - but lower crude prices should require less working capital, not more. As I've pointed out before, the Adams family's much more valuable asset is the NFL's Tennessee Titans. One of Bud Adams' daughters - and the wife of former Adams CEO Tommy Smith is selling her one-third stake in the team. Reports of dissension in the Titans' ownership structure persist.

Adams' tiny float limits opportunities in terms of share repurchases. But the change in management, the possibility that the controlling family might be interesting in cashing out, and the cash-heavy balance sheet suggest there may be larger options for the Office of the Chairman to consider. (The fact that Adams didn't hire a new CEO similarly could be seen as a desire to maintain flexibility.)

The fact is that Anders is right: Adams does have "a lot of options". And it may have more than management is letting on. This obviously all is speculation - but there's reason to think Adams may have a bigger move on the horizon after years of extremely conservative balance sheet and operational management.

After following this company for years, I'm curious to see what that might be. And while I don't love AE's valuation after the recent gains, it's hardly prohibitive enough to bail just yet. The company still should be cash flow-positive next year, as capital expenditures likely will remain relatively low. A 7x EV/EBITDA and low- to mid-double-digit P/FCF multiple both seem in the right ballpark - but also give what looks like a free option on a sale or some sort of actualization of the cash on the sheet. I argued at $33 that AE was cheap enough to wait for the market's interest in the stock to return. At $42, the stock still is cheap to wait to see what management might have in store.

