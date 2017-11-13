AGNC, Annaly: Economic Returns Of 5-6% Cover Less Than 60% Of The Dividends

We find the sector expensive, for a 10-15% return target, we will wait for a better entry point.

This covers less than 60% of their dividend. We expect continuing decrease in their book equity.

AGNC and Annaly generate an equity economic return in the 5-6% range, in line with their medium term total return.

Introduction

I have been attracted to the MREIT sector for the high dividend however they are currently not sustainable. AGNC (NYSE:AGNC) and Annaly (NYSE:NLY) have dividend yields between 10 and 11%, well above their equity economic return of 5-6%.

This has been the case for several years and has resulted in decreasing tangible book value per share.

In this note, we discuss the current return achievable by an agency MREIT. We then define what discount we would need to achieve a total return of 10-15%.

Agency MREITs currently offer a 5- 6% return

Mortgage REIT follow a simple fixed income strategy : they invest in Mortgage Backed Securities ("MBS") and use 7 to 9 round of leverage. In doing so they capture a multiple of the credit spread between the MBS and their Funding cost and keep some of interest differential between long dated bond and short term funding..

Their equity economic return is the sum of :

[Asset Yield, funded by equity] + [Leverage Effect] - [Management Cost]

The Leverage Effect has 2 components a credit spread component and an interest rate component. MREIT tend to hedge away most of the interest rate risk and retain an "unhedged portion".

Leverage Effect = [Leverage Ratio] x [ (Asset Credit Spread Minus Funding Credit Spread) + (Unhedged Portion) x (Interest rate difference between Asset and Funding)]

AGNC current economic return is about 5%

We estimate a current equity return of about 5.0%.

If you're surprised by the low return. You can see intuitively that it has to be low: the MBS has a yield of 3% and a credit spread of 0.25%. Since most of the interest rate is hedged, the leverage returns the credit spread so 8 times 0.25% adds 2% to the yield of the MBS funded by equity hence 5%

Our input estimates are given below (Economic Return = 2.9% + 8 x (0.25% - (-0.05%) + 8% x (2.15% - 1.6%) - 0.7% = 5%). Whilst the input are simplified and do not match exactly AGNC position, we tend to approximate with a view to overestimate AGNC equity return.

The Asset Credit Spread of the mortgage backed securities is a complex calculation due to the nature of these securities. These bonds repayment terms are not fixed but depend on the behavior of the underlying mortgage borrower. This uncertainty can be managed and priced with interest option. Once adjusted for these features, the bonds are trading on an Option Adjusted Spread (OAS), which we use as our Asset Credit Spread

Table #1 : Input detail for AGNC estimate

Asset Yield Agencies long dated mortgage backed securities have no credit risk (government backed) but are relatively complex due to their repayment features which makes the timing of the cash flow uncertain. The current Yield to Maturity of long dated Agency paper is 2.9% (cf FNMA 30 year index) 2.9% Asset Credit Spread The credit spread is represented by the Option Adjusted Spread which measure the credit spread after taking into account the prepayment risk. This spread is small : currently about 0.25%.(cf FNMA 30 year index) 0.25% Leverage Ratio The leverage (Debt/Equity) used by the MREIT. 8x for AGNC 8 Asset Underlying Interest Rate With a 4.7 year duration on 30 year agency paper (cf FNMA 30 year index), the pure interest rate component is about 2.15% currently. 2.15% Funding Credit Spread Most MREIT debt are short term repo (6-9 months) with a cost of funding at or below Libor. Minus 0.05% in the case of AGNC as per its financial communication -0.05% Funding Interest Rate 6 month Libor is about 1.6% 1.6% Un-hedged Portion Between 5 to 10%. AGNC indicate to hedge away 92% of its funding liability interest rate risk (Q3 presentation). Depending on the precise nature of the swaption book, we may underestimate the amount of interest rate differential captured by AGNC. 8%

This approach to calculate an MREIT economic return explains both the total return (next section) and tracks well an MREIT sensitivities

A 0.1% fall in the Asset Credit Spread would result in a 0.47% increase in the portfolio value (0.1% multiplied by the duration of the assets of 4.7) compared to the +0.5% indicated in AGNC Barclays Conference Presentation)

A 0.5% increase in interest rate would result in a 0.42% decrease in the portfolio value compared to 0.4% in AGNC presentation. The calculation is again the duration times the proportion of Asset equity funded (11%) plus the un-hedged portion of the levered portfolio (8% of 89%) times 0.5%

Annaly current economic return is about 5- 6 %

With 78% of its capital in similar strategy as AGNC and a similar leverage (NLY Q3 result), NLY should have a similar economic return. The greater risk taken in some assets (CRE and Middle Market Lending) would help compensate the higher management fee.

5- 6% is similar to AGNC and NLY medium term total return

The current economic return is consistent with the last 5 year average as you can see below. NLY also provides a total return calculator where 5 year return is 32% or 5.7% IRR

Table #2 : AGNC and NLY - Various Total Return Analysis

Average Daily Return Analysis Start Date 2008 2012 2008 2012 Note Entity AGNC AGNC NLY NLY Average Hold to Maturity IRR 12.5% 8.7% 10% 12% 1 Average 1 year Holding IRR 23.0% 5.5% 12% 6% 2 Average 1 year Return on Tangible Book Value IRR 22.2% 2.9% 13% 3% 3

Note 1: invest any day since start date and hold until November 10th. Note 2: invest any day for 1 year. Note 3: invest any day for 1 year at tangible book value

Source : Hampstead Investor Analysis

MREIT strategy had been more successful post crisis when it benefited from falling rate and falling credit spread. In recent years, high return have been dependent on buying at a large discount to NAV.

Chart #1 : AGNC share price and return

Source : Hampstead Investor Analysis

What are the prospects for AGNC and NLY: Likely stable economic return

The main driver of the economic return are the OAS spread and the interest rates movement. The OAS spread have been within a narrow range and should continue to be supported as the FED continues to exit some of its position in agencies paper (lessening the risk of a repeat of the 2015 drop). In any case to generate a 10% plus economic return, without more leverage, would require a doubling of OAS spread, which seem unlikely.

On the rates side, the risk is on continuing flattening of the rate curve.

Chart #2 : OAS spreads



Source : S&P US Mortgage Backed Securities FNMA 30-Year Index

Why are the dividends thought to be well covered ?

There may be a perception that dividends are well covered out of the interest margin. This is, in our opinion, due to unclear presentation.

The interest spread tend to be presented as if the MREIT was capturing the interest rate differential. 100% of the interest spread would add 5-7% to the economic return taking it in the 10-12% range for AGNC. However this is not the case as the MREIT hedge out this risk and will lost most or all this income in hedging cost.

In my opinion, the dividend of AGNC and NLY have been partially paid by return of a capital : over the last 4 years, the tangible book value per share have declined by over 20%.

The current 4-5% mismatch between the economic return and the dividend should lead to a continuation of that trend

Chart #3 : Gradually falling NAV per share of AGNC and NLY

Source : Hampstead Investor Analysis

Targeting a 15%+ return… I will wait for a 15-20% discount to NAV

For a fixed income strategy, turning a credit spread of 0.25% (2.9% yield) into a 5-6% return is attractive. However this return comes with high volatility as seen in chart #1.

Adjusted the economic return for current discount to NAV of 7% for AGNC takes the yield to 6.5% (5% plus 7% discount divided by the duration of 4.7 of the assets) whilst at 1% discount NLY adjusted economic return remains the same.

At this level of economic return, I do not find these stocks to be attractive to enter or to add more (I have a small position in AGNC). I would instead aim to trade on weakness when it is trading well below NAV.

Our historical return (charts below) analysis suggests that

At the current discount, we could expect a 7% 1-year total return on AGNC and about 0% on NLY.

To get a 15% 1 year return, we should wait for a 15-20% discount in AGNC and 12-15% in NLY.

As AGNC and NLY provide us with a ~6% economic return on tangible equity, such 15% discount will add 3.5% taking the return to a more pleasing 9.5%. We may then benefit from a pull to par which can be accelerated if the companies buy back shares again.

Chart #4 AGNC _ return expectations and discount to NAV

Chart # 5 NLY _ return expectations and discount to NAV

Source : Hampstead Investor Analysis

Of course, if OAS spread or the interest rate curve steepens, we may change our view.

Attractive preferred in the sector

Interestingly, whilst the equity of these companies offers a 5 to 6% equity economic return, the preferred shares offer a higher return in the 7 to 8% range. Combined with preferred shares lower volatility and better position in the credit structure, we find the preferred very attractive.

I am personally long the following 3 issues in the sector (ARRPRB, IVRPRA, NYMTO).

Conclusion

Shares seems to be trading on unrealistic expectations of economic return and on the view that the dividend are sustainable. They may re-rate overtime if NAV continues to decline to pay for the dividends and/or dividends are cut.

We will continue to own the preferred in this sector and only step into the equity if the discount to NAV increase towards our target.

