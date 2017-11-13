Diamonds, Spiders, QQQ's Remain Parabolic Bubbles As Negative Divergences Begin For Transports, Russell 2000

The Russell 2000 ETF has beendowngraded to neutral with my semiannual value level of $144.04, a monthlypivot at $146.99 and quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33,respectively.

The transportation ETF hasbeen downgraded to negative with my monthly value level of $169.78 and myquarterly pivot at $173.93.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF is above my semiannual and quarterly pivots of $152.15 and $148.62, respectively, with this month’s risky level at $155.86.

The S&P 500 ETF, Spiders is above my monthly and annual pivots of $256.16 and $253.37, respectively, with quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $261.42 and $264.54, respectively.

The Dow 30 ETF, Diamonds remains above my quarterly pivot of $232.31 with this week’s risky level at $238.58.

The ETFs for Diamonds, Spiders and Nasdaq 100 QQQ remain above the "inflating parabolic bubble" threshold with momentum readings (12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic) above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00.

Transports now has momentum declining below the overbought threshold of 80.00, and the small caps ETF still has overbought momentum but its weekly close was below its five-week modified moving average resulting in its downgrade to neutral.

Four Major Global Averages Show Negative Divergences

Japan's Nikkei 225 set a multiyear intraday high of 23,382.15 on Nov. 9 above the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at 22,967 of its decline from an all-time intraday high of 38,957 set in Dec. 1989 to its Oct. 2008 low of 6,995. Failure to close above 22,967 is a negative divergence.

The Shanghai Composite set its multiyear intraday high of 3,449.16 on Nov. 13, but the Chinese benchmark is still mired in bear market territory 33.5% below its June 12, 2015 high of 5,178.19. The Chinese benchmark is also well below its October 2007 high of 6,124.

The Nifty 50 set its all-time intraday high of 10,490.45 on Nov. 6. The negative divergence in India is that its benchmark index closed below its prior week's low after setting its high, which defines a weekly "key reversal".

The German DAX set its all-time intraday high of 13,525.56 on Nov. 7. The negative divergence in Germany is that its benchmark index closed below its prior week's low after setting its high, which defines a weekly "key reversal".

Here's This Week's Scorecard For The Five U.S. Equity ETFs

Here's how to trade the equity ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($234.43 on Nov. 10) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $229.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 96.72 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly, semiannual and annual value levels of $229.34, $224.09 and $220.14, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $238.58. My quarterly pivot remains at $232.30.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($258.09 on Nov. 10) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $254.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 96.67 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly and annual value levels of $256.16 and $253.37, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $261.83, $261.42 and $263.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ's ($153.68 on Nov. 10) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $149.42. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 95.32 well above the overbought threshold on 80.0 and well above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $148.62 and $139.42, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and monthly risky levels of $153.67 and $155.86, respectively.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($171.12 on Nov. 10) has been downgraded to negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $174.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 76.85 last week down from 81.93 on Nov. 3 moving below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my monthly value level of $169.78, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly pivot of $173.93 and my annual risky level of $182.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($146.57 on Nov. 10) has been downgraded to neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $146.94. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 89.17 last week down from 90.88 on Nov. 3 still well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.04, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33, respectively. My monthly pivot is $146.99.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.