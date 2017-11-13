Bristol-Myers Squibb Brings Out Its Ace Card In The Midst Of An IDO Inhibitor Battle

Recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) revealed data from its own IDO inhibitor drug in combination with Opdivo which was quite stellar. It showed some great efficacy in patients with heavily pre-treated bladder cancer and cervical cancer. Bristol-Myers Squibb is looking to be a major competitor against Incyte (INCY) and its partner Merck (MRK). That's because Incyte has its own IDO inhibitor drug in combination with other drugs.

Phase 1/2 Data

Bristol-Myers Squibb released positive data from its phase 1/2 trial of its IDO inhibitor (BMS-986205) in combination with Opdivo. This data was revealed at a medical conference known as the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 32 annual meeting. It released data from two target indications.

The first target involved heavily pre-treated bladder cancer patients. When I state heavily pre-treated it means they have gone through other treatments of standard of care therapies like chemotherapy and other treatments. It was shown that the company's IDO inhibitor drug BMS-986205 in combination with Opdivo yielded some pretty amazing results. Patients that took the combo treatment saw an objective response rate (ORR) of 32% and disease control rate (DCR) of 44%. What I would like to point out with respect to this data is that Opdivo played a major role. That is because these numbers were good since patients had high levels of PD-L1 expressing cancers. For instance, those cancer patients who expressed at least more than 1% of PD-L1, experienced an ORR of 46% in bladder cancer.

The second target involved treating cervical cancer patients. It was shown that patients treated with BMS-986205 in combination with Opdivo achieved an ORR of 14% and a DCR of 64%. Once again, these patients having a high level of PD-L1 expression helped them to achieve better clinical outcomes. For example, those cervical cancer patients who expressed 1% or more PD-L1 achieved an ORR of 25%.

Ongoing Battle Is A Major Risk

While a battle is brewing in terms of clinical trials, there is also battle in the court system. That is because of how Bristol-Myers Squibb got its hands on its own IDO inhibitor drug. This is where Incyte has a court case filed against Jordan Fridman. The company claims that prior to leaving the company he took with him IDO secrets before heading over to Flexus. Flexus was then bought out by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Incyte filed its claim against Flexus founders Terry Rosen and Jaun Jean. It is seeking more than a billion dollars in damages. It seems that Incyte is doing everything that it can in order to protect its IP estate for its IDO inhibitor drug epacadostat.

IDO Inhibitor Battle Royal

The legal case with one IDO inhibitor won't matter too much. That's because there will eventually be competition from many other big pharma and mid-size biotechs alike. Let me put it this way, there are around three or more other IDO inhibitor drugs in clinical testing. The first is from Merck who bought IOmet Pharma LTD for its IDO inhibitor drug in 2016. The second IDO inhibitor drug comes from Pfizer (PFE) which licensed its drug from another pharmaceutical company. NewLink Genetics (NLNK) is testing its own IDO inhibitor drug on its own in combination with drugs from Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb. All these IDO inhibitor drugs in clinical testing pose as a risk to both Bristol Myers Squibb and Incyte.

Risks

The biggest risk would be the legal battle over the patents of Incyte's IDO inhibitor. Such a legal battle, if it it heads in the favor of Incyte, could end up causing a major shakeup of the IDO drug that Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired. A second risk would be late-stage clinical trials. While this early data from Bristol-Myers Squibb is encouraging it doesn't change the fact that the trials did not recruit an enormous amount of patients. That means that there is no guarantee that these results will be replicated in a larger phase 3 clinical trial. Investors should be upbeat about these early results, but keep in mind that it is too early to tell if the combo will become a blockbuster for the company. The final risk would be all the other IDO inhibitors in clinical testing. It will be hard to dominate a market with so many other players vying for the same space.

Conclusion

The early results in ORR and DCR with the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's IDO inhibitor drug in combination with Opdivo in both bladder cancer patients and cervical cancer patients is highly encouraging. More testing will be needed to confirm these findings, but the company's IDO inhibitor program looks promising. Incyte should be worried about this combination program from Bristol-Myers squibb, because it could really hurt its prospects in the long run.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.