Starwood Property Trust: Tightening Margins Raise Concerns

After a brief peak at the equity pricing, it appeared on the surface that not much had changed; after all, the stock's value has been stuck for the better part of three years now. While many investors have been content to sit back and collect the stagnant dividend for a healthy yield, most are likely wondering where the capital appreciation is. That includes CEO Barry Sternlicht, who had this to say on the most recent conference call:

So, trading at almost a 9% dividend yield, so I think it’s a ridiculously compelling investment. If it was – I’ve never understood why the stock didn’t trade at 6% dividend yield given the diversity and where rates are and the amount of money in the market and the lack of yield.

There are some reasons for that. I think most investors know the usual bullish case here, which is the same for a lot of the commercial mREITs: a diversified lending segment with modest loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios, a portfolio highly tied to floating rates that is set to outperform in the coming years as rates rise, and on a company-specific level, access to Starwood Capital Group’s information database, as well as operating the largest commercial mortgage specialty servicer. Still, there are some headwinds, and it is worth highlighting some ongoing problems the company has had to deal with within its business, so that investors can see exactly why that yield has been so sticky, and why institutional buyers have been unwilling to buy at higher prices.

Lending Segment Struggles

At its core, this segment is what Starwood Property Trust is all about, with the firm stepping into plug the gaps in the credit markets where traditional banks have been unwilling to go. Assets within the lending portfolio have ballooned from $7,065mm in Q3 2017 to $5,681mm in Q3 2016. Just for a visual, here is a graphic of the company’s portfolio size in the Lending segment from the most recent Investor Presentation:

This growth within the book is because of aggressive transaction activity, to some extent driven by loan acquisition versus origination (originations in nominal dollars peaked in 2014), as well as a decline in loan maturity/principal repayments recently. I don’t expect that trend in lower repayment activity to continue, because of the maturity schedule of the company’s portfolio, which is tied to the jump in the size of the retained loan portfolio in 2014. That is a double-edged sword; prepayments generate fee income in the short term, but as noted below, unlevered and levered yields within the portfolio have contracted some over the past several years, so Starwood Property Trust is going to have trouble replacing maturing loans with loans earning similar rates of return. I would also take note that the company has now made it difficult to compare core earnings and earned margins versus earlier timeframes, because in July of 2015, Starwood Property Trust began excluding acquisition costs associated with “successful” acquisitions from its core earnings calculation.

Longer-term investors likely recall that core earnings within Lending fell in fiscal 2016 to $408mm from $427mm, and if you exclude the impact from higher interest income from LIBOR, core earnings would have been relatively flat this year. So why has core earnings in Lending stagnated?

Not all of the reasons are bad news. If investors go back to the end of 2013, the overall portfolio structure was substantially riskier; Starwood Property Trust was holding more mezzanine and subordinated loans a few years ago, which carry higher rates of return (with more risk). Other reasons are not as rosy; spreads (the difference between Starwood’s cost to borrow and the rates it charges) have compressed. Remember that Starwood is competing with other mREITs (an asset class which has seen a lot of IPO activity in recent years), as well as traditional banks that have much lower cost of funding than they do. Anyone following the commercial bank sector has seen massive growth from a lot of industry players in commercial debt issuance, as well as more willingness to step out on the risk curve.

Banks take notice of market changes, and commercial lending has been carrying higher net interest margin spreads, and was also more likely to be variable rate, which is now back in demand. Banks, just like Starwood Property Trust, want to position themselves to benefit from an increase in interest rates, and the most natural way to do that (outside of derivatives or swaps) is through traditional variable rate lending. Today, less than 5% of residential mortgage issuance is variable rate, so it is only natural that banks step towards the commercial real estate market to fill that part of their portfolio. While regulations and risk reporting keep banks out of some of the risker side of this lending business, there are still significant areas where Starwood Property Trust is competing with traditional banks again, where funding costs are much lower. Banks are borrowing for next to nothing; blended funding costs on deposits for retail banks is around 0.5-0.7% for most larger firms, and for traditional commercial lenders that also win deposit activity, and non-interest bearing deposit accounts are still very common. Starwood is paying LIBOR + 200-210bps on average for its debt.

There has also been a glut of competing commercial mREITs that have entered the business since 2009, so the question facing investors should be whether Starwood Property Trust’s expertise, as well as the data they have, is enough to overcome funding issues. This ties over into the equity side of the investment thesis here as well, with CEO Barry Sternlicht having this to say recently:

And we’ve recently seen a few other investment banks get back into the equity business just because they are fairly chartered banks and they are looking for spread. We don’t want to see that, don’t want to see anything like that and that’s a winning bid, we can’t compete with that, all right? They borrow at the window at nothing and we can’t, so we’d like to see the banks stay banks and not put big real-estate deals on their balance sheets to get the earnings and yields of the trading operations aren’t going so well.

The hope is for the company to one day win an investment grade credit designation from the ratings agencies. This would open up the floodgates of cheap credit for the firm, allowing it to price its debt much cheaper within the markets. Moody’s notes that it would only upgrade if Starwood Property trust further diversifies its funding sources to include more senior unsecured debt. I don’t think the company will use unsecured debt within its Lending operations; it is too incentivized to use short-term funding via secured lending to maintain current margin and match loan duration. This is likely a contributing reason for growth within the Property segment, where pricing of senior unsecured debt is more competitive with secured funding sources.

Servicing Business On The Way Out, New Property Segment

Investors would have to be blind to miss the declines in the Servicing business. Service fees declined from $112mm in 2014 to $71mm in 2016, and have fallen 25% y/y this year (YTD revenue of $40mm, versus $54mm in fiscal 2016). Starwood Properties, through LNR Partners, is the largest specialty servicer, meaning it focuses on troubled loans. Much like what has occurred within non-agency RMBS (see my coverage on Ocwen (OCN), New Residential (NRZ)), new issuance of non-agency CMBS trusts has been on the decline. The fall in revenues here isn’t due to the company not being able to compete (it has retained market share), but just an overall fall in available CMBS trusts to win servicing deals on. As CEO Barry Sternlicht said: “This is a declining asset base. And we’re well aware of it.”

This could dent overall returns within this segment over time, and has incentivized some more risk-taking within the Investing and Servicing segment (the company began buying REO, or lender-owned assets, out of CMBS trusts it services in 2015). To stem the appearance of outflows here, Starwood Property Trust increases its conduit loan origination and direct CMBS investments, in part due to risk retention rules on CMBS securitization, where the company must retain a vested interest in performance. Don’t get bamboozled by the YTD increase within core earnings of this segment; while core earnings (as Starwood Property Trust defines it, I think this should have been excluded) were up $56mm over the first nine months of 2017 versus prior year, this includes a $52mm realized gain from the sale of Ten-X, which was an online real estate company that the company had an equity interest in. This won’t repeat next year, and will make comps extremely difficult.

That ownership of REO assets carried over into the formation of the Property segment, which invests in real estate directly versus carrying the debt. Starwood President Jeff DiModica had this to say back in November of last year (on the acquisition of the $758mm acquisition of the medical office building [“MOB”] portfolio):

As we have always done, we will pivot and use the other cylinders of our business rather than chase tighter deals solely in our preferred core lending business, and that was again apparent this quarter as we added to our equity book with the MOB portfolio.

I think that’s a telling statement. While I think the deal was a strong one (implied cap rate looks to be around 6.5% by my math, which is a discount to market rates for and below cost of funds), this holding (and most of the rest of the Property segment) is not distressed by any means, but are stable cash-generating assets. That isn’t a bad thing, but in my opinion, what has made Starwood Property Trust special and/or differentiated was its lending expertise despite being a non-bank entity, its market position within CMBS securitization, and the potential information advantage from external manager Starwood Capital Group, as well as from within its specialty servicer operations. I would be inclined to believe there isn’t as much of an “edge” to be found within Property; the firm is just doing what every other physical property REIT is doing, and that is why unlevered asset returns are much lower than what the company is currently earning in its Lending segment.

Many other commercial REITs have begun doing the same thing (outright property ownership), which shows that there simply isn’t enough of a market for all of the available liquidity these firms have within their lending operations. That is my larger concern, and for Starwood Property Trust, there are signs of missteps here; core earnings within Property were down in the most recently-completed quarter, principally due to its 33% interest in a regional mall portfolio. The company recognized a $34mm loss due to mark-to-market accounting as a recent property appraisal came in well below what was paid for the mall (that non-cash mark-down loss was backed out of core earnings for the quarter), and management chose to exclude distributions because of this. Nonetheless, the firm continues to move into direct retail property ownership, engaging in a sale-leaseback transaction with newly merged Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s recently, for $425mm of retail stores and $128mm worth of distribution center assets.

Takeaway

Generally, I think investors focus to much on the bullish side of the thesis here, which usually boils down to: LIBOR is heading higher, thus earnings must head higher. There are real concerns over commercial real estate asset values (cap rates are at multi-year/all-time lows in a lot of asset types), the high rate of loan turnover (constant need for replacement of held-for-investment loans), what constitutes “normal” earned margins in this space as competition heats up, etc. I haven’t been an interested investor in the space because these companies continue to trade at healthy book value premiums, which doesn’t jive with some of my concerns over long-term industry health. I don’t necessarily think owning the shares will hurt investors currently, but I certainly wouldn’t advise being a buyer at these levels.

