EOG Resources - Impressive Results But Priced Too High

Image: EOG rig.

Investment Thesis:

EOG Resources (EOG) is one of the best top-tier US Shale plays such as the leader in the Permian, Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

The company is present in most successful US basins and over 90% of its oil equivalent production is from the USA. EOG should be considered as a long-term investment for its tremendous growth prospect in this segment.

The shale oil revolution has dramatically affected U.S. Oil and gas production. By cost-effectively unlocking the hydrocarbons trapped in these tight rock formations through fracking, the producers were allowed to produce a tremendous new fuel output.

Texas is the No. 1 oil producer in the USA and home to the Permian and Eagle Ford shale reservoirs, some of the more robust basins in the Lower 48, where the company is strongly present. However, EOG has a multi-basins premium portfolio presence which is very appealing (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware and Powder River Basin with the $2.5 billion Yates acquisition).

The growth in the Permian will probably increase with the recent expansion in the capacity of the BridgeTex Pipeline, from 300 KBp/d to 400 KBp/d in 2Q'2017. Furthermore, The Permian's drilled but uncompleted tally [DUC] hit a record in October of 2,776 albeit the Eagle Ford's dropped by 30 to 1,309. However, according to Rystad, this tally will shrink rapidly if oil stays high.

About 90% is commercial at $50/bbl, 80% at $40/bbl, and 55%, or 650,000 b/d, at $30/bbl. The Permian basin offers the largest cumulative DUC production potential of the US shale plays at 340,000 b/d.

Nevertheless, investors should not forget that the stock is highly correlated to the oil prices. The company said on the conference call:

The diversity of our portfolio is a powerful competitive advantage with multiple benefits. One is that single-basin risk is minimized. EOG is active across multiple basins, therefore, temporary conditions in a single basin, such as market tightness or weather event will have limited impact on our performance. Additionally, EOG's diverse multi-basin portfolio allows the company to grow each asset at the optimum pace to maximize its profitability and long-term value.

On a final note, there is one important caveat in this ever-growing shale output: This success constantly drags oil prices lower at one point and this time it will not be different even if they have reached a multi-year high recently.

EOG Resources - Financial Table (10 quarters)

EOG Resources 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.47 2.17 1.80 1.35 1.78 2.12 2.40 2.61 2.61 2.64 Net Income in $ Million 5 −4,076 −284 −472 −293 −190 −142 29 23 101 EBITDA $ Million 958 −5,501 442 286 553 706 706 927 998 1,061 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0.2% 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.1% 0.9% 3.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 −0.24 −0.35 −0.53 −0.86 −0.52 −7.47 0.01 −0.31 0.17 Cash from operations in $ Million 887 1,131 616 292 503 760 805 898 1,078 961 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,268 1,357 843 573 615 654 741 947 1,027 1,094 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −380 −225 −227 −282 −112 106 64 −49 51 −133 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.37 0.74 0.72 0.67 0.78 1.05 1.60 1.55 1.65 0.85 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.40 6.43 6.66 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 Dividend per share in $ 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 550 546 546 547 547 548 572 579 578 579 Oil Production K Boe/d 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 560.5 569.6 569.5 549.9 551.1 555.2 583.5 570.7 603.9 598.1 US Production oil equivalent in K Boep/d 498.3 504.2 502.2 483.6 486.3 489.4 520.3 512.6 545.6 539.2 Composite realized price ($/boe) 57.45 45.91 40.32 30.85 43.65 43.63 47.76 50.34 47.46 48.11

Source: EOG Resources filings. Ycharts and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Revenues.

EOG posted third-quarter net income of $100.5 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $190 million, or 35 cents per share, in the year-ago period. William R. Thomas, the company chairman, and CEO, said in the conference call:

Strong operational execution was also highlighted from the quarter. We exceeded all our production targets and we delivered beyond expectations across all per-unit costs: LOE, transportation expense and DD&A. Our 2017 plan is coming together nicely. We're on target to deliver 20% oil growth and pay the dividend all within cash flow. ... [O]ur premium inventory now totals a massive 8,000 crude oil drilling locations contained in geologic sweet spots across all six major horizontal oil plays. We don't think there's another company in the U.S. with comparable assets.

In the meantime, the costs to gather and transport crude oil and natural gas fell, as did charges for dry holes, or exploration wells drilled that are found to have no potential.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow for EOG is negative on a yearly basis, which is evidently a negative. EOG free cash flow for the quarter was minus $133 million.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be adequate and positive, if the business model can be looked as sound. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback. EOG has failed the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others.

Production rose 7.7 % to 55 Million Boep or 598.1 K Boep/d compared to 3Q'16. Production curtailments and completion delays due to Hurricane Harvey reduced crude oil volumes approximately 15K Bopd during the third-quarter.

Note: EOG is adding more premium assets in 3Q'16.

EOG expanded its premium inventory to approximately 8,000 net drilling locations, up from 7,200. Specifically, it added 50,000 net acres in the oil window of the Woodford Shale, in the eastern Anadarko Basin, with an estimated net resource potential of 210 million boe and 260 potential well locations, primarily in McClain County, OK.

The company also added 540 remaining potential well locations targeting the First Bone Spring formation -- in the Delaware sub-basin, part of the Permian Basin -- with an estimated net resource potential of 540 million boe.

4 - Net debt and cash.

Net debt is now $6.14 billion or 3.2% higher than a year ago.

Note: Proceeds from asset sales in the first nine months of 2017 totaled $192 million.

5 - 2017 Outlook.

EOG expects to complete about 505 net wells in 2017, an increase from its original outlook of 480 net wells. The company achieved lower completed well costs across its operations in 2017, as continued efficiencies and legacy service contract expirations offset service price increases.

EOG is targeting 20% U.S. crude oil growth and expects to fund capital expenditures and the dividend using discretionary cash flow, which is an easy task if we look at the free cash flow indicated above which is negative on a yearly basis or minus $67 million.

6 - Technical analysis.

Last upgrade:

Nov-07-17 Finwiz.com Reiterated RBC Capital Mkts Sector Perform $107 → $110

EOG is very difficult to interpret now, the stock had a positive breakout on November 2, from a descending triangle pattern and has typically run its course to $108~ [strong sell flag]. I expect the stock to go down soon and re-test its strong resistance turning to a strong support at around $98. This analysis may or may not happen depending on the oil prices which are of a paramount importance here.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, the bottom may eventually be deeper assuming a new ascending channel pattern which indicates a low around $92 based on the upper trendline. WTI crude oil spot is now at $57.34 and may eventually recede to $51.50 a barrel potentially. However, if the momentum pushes oil prices even higher then the "sky is the limit".

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

EOG presents a very solid balance sheet with a tremendous growth potential which makes the company an excellent long-term candidate.

However, this is the repeat of the second-quarter results, in which the stock rallied and turned overbought. Consequently, fell from $95+ to $82+ a month later. I believe we are in the same situation now and perhaps even acuter given the strong momentum of the oil prices we are experiencing recently.

This is the perfect setup for "selling on the news" and take some profit off the table as I explained above. It doesn't mean that EOG Resources has reached its apogee but it is now too expensive in my opinion.

I recommend taking some profit off the table above $105 and hold about 60% of your position for the long-term. I would consider adding around $95-$92.

One negative is the dividend which represents 0.64% annually compared to 4.77% for Occidental Petroleum and a rich price to book value ration almost twice as high as OXY. Now please read my article about Occidental Petroleum 3Q results, click here.

