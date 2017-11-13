Aralez Pharmaceuticals: Update On Q3 Earnings Release

Preliminary 2018 outlook provided with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $35M to $55M, an increase of approx. $48M over 2017.

As I anticipated in my recent October 30th article, Aralez (NASDAQ: ARLZ) released strong Q3 results on November 9th announcing positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time (albeit only $0.4 million). Aralez also upwardly revised its 2017 guidance, provided a preliminary full-year outlook on 2018, and provided a business and corporate update.

All dollar amounts referenced are in $US dollars.

Shares outstanding: 65.4 million

Trading symbols: ((NASDAQ:ARLZ)), also ARZ.TO on the TSX

Share price at close of trading on November 10, 2017: $1.70

52-week share price range: $0.95 to $5.49

Market cap: $112 million at close of trading on November 10, 2017

Unused line of credit (Deerfield) for mutually acceptable acquisitions: $250 million

Cash and equivalents: Approximately $40,731 million as of September 30, 2017 (see Q3 Balance sheet)

Long-Term Debt: $275 million ($75 million Convertible Debenture @ 2.5% interest, convertible at $8.28 per share maturing February, 2022 in addition to $200 million line of credit @ 12.5% interest from Deerfield)

Summary of Q3 Results

On Q3 net revenues of $24.3 million, Aralez announced positive adjusted EBITDA for Q3 for the first time since it began operating in February 2016.

2017 net revenue guidance was revised upwards to be in the $95 million to $105 million range, an increase from its prior 2017 guidance of $80 million to $100 million. A preliminary 2018 outlook was provided with estimated net revenues in the $140 Million to $160 million range, generating adjusted EBITDA estimated to be in the $35 million to $55 million range. Growth in 2018 (excluding any possible M & A activity) is expected to be driven by Zontivity, as well as Toprol sales and the Canadian side of the business.

More details are set out below. All of the charts and graphs below were produced by Aralez as part of its Q3 earnings presentation.

Looking at the pictorial representation of Year over Year Growth estimates (including actual 2016 numbers) set out below, the Adjusted EBITDA Growth is probably the most interesting graph. The net revenue growth is somewhat skewed by the fact that because of the Transition Agreement with Astra Zeneca, Toprol sales in 2017 are reported on a net basis after Astra-Zeneca (NYSE:AZN) deducts its transition and other costs, while the 2018 net revenues include Toprol revenues without deducting those costs. The Toprol Transition Agreement with Astra-Zeneca comes to an end on December 31, 2017.

Comparing apples to apples, if 2017 Toprol sales were reported in the same manner as post-transition sales will be reported in 2018, then 2017 Toprol net revenues would likely be in the $125 million to $135 million range, rather than $95 million to $105 million.

For these reasons, what's most instructive is the anticipated growth in Adjusted EBITDA from 2016 to 2018.

As I already discussed in my October 30th article, the growth drivers for Aralez in 2017 and 2018 are Zontivity, Toprol and Canadian sales (and Blextin in particular).

Zontivity - Estimated Peak Annual Sales

Zontivity has now reached all-time weekly highs in NRx and TRx sales, attaining 1.6% share of new to brand patients in the APT market among targeted high prescribers. Of the Zontivity prescriptions generated, 65% are from Cardiologists, 4% from Vascular surgeons and 24% from primary care physicians ("PCPs").

Adams provided guidance that Aralez expected annual peak sales for Zontivity would be greater than $100 million. As far as I recall this is the first time that the company has publicly provided a figure for estimated peak annual Zontivity sales. Interestingly when Dr. David Martin of Bloom Burton questioned Adrian Adams about the $100 million peak sales figure and asked whether that was simply an example of what 6% to 8% market share would work out to be, Mark Glickman, Chief Commercial Officer, on behalf of Aralez responded that $100 million was just an illustration of getting that market share, and that it is not Aralez's actual estimate of peak Zontivity sales, but is directionally Aralez's estimate at this point.

Adrian Adams added to Mark Glickman's response by acknowledging David Martin's knowledge of the Zontivity market and his model calculating peak Zontivity annual sales (more particularly described in David Martin's update on Aralez on October 27th), in which Martin estimates Zontivity's peak sales to be in the $182 million range. Furthermore, Adams pointed out that Zontivity's competitor Brilinta generates $600 to $700 million in annual sales, while competitor Xarelto is a $350 million to $400 million asset. In the end, Adams indicated that he hoped that the $100 million peak sales number will be conservative.

In answering questions by David Martin about the high proportion of prescribers who are Cardiologists (as opposed to PCPs), Adams indicated that as the evolution of Zontivity is now being noticed by other parties, Aralez now has the strategic flexibility to either increase its sales force or adopt a co-promotion partner, which he described as classic ways a company could broaden the base of targeted physicians to include primary care physicians (PCPs).

Sales of Toprol-XL - Predictable, Robust and Increasing

Adams characterized sales of Aralez's Toprol-XL franchise as predictable, robust and increasing, with an approximately 15% increase in new prescriptions and 11% increase in total prescriptions compared to 2016.

As set out in the next slide, due to the accounting of Toprol-XL sales in 2017 under the terms of the Transition Agreement with Astra-Zeneca (which will terminate as of December 31, 2017), the projected $49 million in net Toprol sales in 2017 is equivalent to $80 million in total net product sales.

Adams advised that Aralez anticipates improved outlook in 2018 for Toprol-XL sales which would mean that Aralez expects Toprol-XL revenues in 2018 to exceed $80 million.

Yosprala's Disappointing Commercial Performance

Sales of Yosprala have improved since Aralez launched its new pricing program but continue to be a disappointment. Aralez' commercial strategy is to promote Yosprala alongside Zontivity to maximize the value of Yosprala with minimal non-selling expense. Adams indicated that Aralez will continue to closely monitor Yosprala prescription performance and return on investment. I interpreted his statement as meaning that if things don't improve, Aralez may in future either sell or discontinue selling Yosprala.

Royalties and Licensing Revenues - Vimovo

Royalty and licensing revenues in Q3 were $3.7 million (a decrease from $5.3 million in Q3 2016) due to the lowering of pricing in the U.S. for Vimovo which is licensed out to Horizon for the U.S. market.

Aralez is guaranteed a minimum royalty in the U.S. calculated based upon annual minimum royalties of $7.5 million. Ex-US royalties continue to be stable.

Aralez's Canadian Business - Strong Performer

The Canadian side of the business continues to be a strong performer and continues to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis (although no specific figures other than revenues were provided).

Adams mentioned that the growth drivers in Canada were Cambia, Soriatane and Blexten with Blexten's recent launch continuing to be successful and significantly above expectations.

Q3 2017 and YTD 2017 Revenue Growth

Revenues are growing and Q3 was the first quarter in Aralez's history (since the date it began operating in February 2016) with positive adjusted EBITDA (albeit only $0.4 million).

Updated 2017 Financial Guidance and 2018 Outlook

Projected to Have Sufficient Cash / Filing a Shelf Prospectus S-3

While Aralez is projecting to have sufficient cash through 2018 and beyond, they also announced filing a shelf prospectus. In his remarks during the earnings call, CFO Scott Charles stated that Aralez continues to explore ways to reduce its debt (primarily $200 million at 12.5% per annum and $75 million convertible pref shares at 2.5% per annum interest owed to Deerfield) and to improve overall cost to capital. Scott Charles announced that Aralez would be filing a shelf registration in order to increase their financial flexibility. A form S-3 was in fact filed by Aralez with the SEC to permit Aralez to raise up to $100 million in common shares, warrants or even debt securities.

I see this as a positive move which provides Aralez with the financial flexibility it may require whether to refinance its existing debt by strengthening its balance sheet or to enter into any favorable M&A transaction.

In responding to a question from H.C. Wainwright about when the debt would be financed and on what terms, Adams answered that with Aralez's improved financial performance and positive 2018 outlook showing significant and growing EBITDA, Aralez was now in a much better position to refinance the debt at lower rates.

I imagine that Aralez has already been speaking to various potential lenders to refinance the $200 million Deerfield 12.5% debt, hopefully at annual interest levels below 5% or 6% per annum.

Scott Charles, CFO, indicated that the key to refinancing is to have sufficient EBITDA although no particulars were provided. I expect that any new lender, or syndicate of lenders, would want to see a few quarters of growing positive EBITDA. I could also imagine that some lenders may want to see some additional equity raised to bolster the balance sheet before lending $200 million on very favorable terms.

I can only speculate on the amount of additional equity that might be requested by such a lender but expect that it could be in the $25 million plus range, enough to strengthen the balance sheet but not enough to cause significant dilution. As well, I could also see a scenario where equity is raised as part of an acquisition and refinancing.

2018 M&A Activity

In response to questions from Chardan Capital Markets regarding possible M & A activity in 2018, Adams responded that Aralez has a very attractive platform moving into 2018 and that there were a lot of different M&A opportunities in the specialty pharma sector. Adams emphasized that there were many different ways of structuring transactions that were very entrepreneurial opportunistic, and that moving into 2018 demonstrating significant adjusted EBITDA evolution puts Aralez into a stronger position not only to refinance its debt but to conduct M & A transactions.

My own view is that the Company has continued to actively look for accretive transactions but may have been distracted this year following Yosprala's disastrous launch and Aralez's falling share price. It appears that the worst is behind Aralez and 2018 now looks promising. I expect that we will start seeing some accretive transactions in 2018 perhaps financed as part of the new shelf registration. While there was no specific mention on the conference call of the $250 million credit facility from available from Deerfield to Aralez for mutually agreeable acquisitions, I note that this undrawn $250 million loan facility is still available to Aralez as disclosed in the Form 10-Q filed by Aralez with the SEC on November 9th.

My Takeaway

The Q3 earnings report, revised 2017 guidance and the preliminary 2018 outlook are very positive. I have been very encouraged by the turnaround executed by Adrian Adams and his team since March, 2017 when the company first announced that it was cutting its U.S. sales force, cutting costs, and moving to restructure the company's operations.

Zontivity has turned out to be a "hidden gem" as I wrote about last November. Listening to yesterday's call, there were some hints that Aralez was considering some creative transactions such as a co-promotion deal for Zontivity with a larger pharma company with a larger footprint with primary care physicians which could provide a much more rapid path to Zontivity's peak annual sales.

Toprol-XL has also been a pleasant surprise given my expectation earlier this year that it would be a declining asset.

The Canadian side of the business has been performing particularly well despite the encroachment on Bezalip sales by generics in Canada. The recent Canadian launch of Blextin has exceeded all expectations and I expect it will continue to be a strong driver in Canada for years to come. Vimovo will continue to generate royalties albeit smaller than I expected last year but a contractual $7.5 million per year from Horizon for the U.S. alone.

I'm very optimistic that if the Company meets its 2017 and 2018 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance targets it will certainly be able to refinance the debt likely in H1 2018, at much more favorable interest rates, and become profitable on an absolute basis by H2 2018.

Building Aralez into an Attractive Platform for Growth

In my November 14, 2016 article about Aralez, I quoted from Guggenheim's February 9, 2016 initiating report on Aralez that,

"Aralez has one of the strongest management teams in our coverage universe".

I also wrote that,

"...Adrian Adams, CEO of Aralez, has a history of creating enormous shareholder value. His long track record of success has rewarded investors and his team on multiple occasions. Adrian Adams has again put together a management team at Aralez, including Andrew Koven (president & chief business officer), Scott Charles (chief financial officer), Dr. James Tursi, M.D. (chief medical officer), Eric Trachtenberg (general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary), and Mark Glickman (chief commercial officer). The management team is world class and has worked together very successfully in the past. Before joining Aralez in June of 2015 (then known as Pozen) Adrian Adams had been the president and CEO of four other US-based public specialty pharmaceutical companies which he led, built and then sold for approximately $9 Billion. Together with a track record of operational excellence, Adrian Adams has a history of under-promising targeted goals and over-delivering...."

Adams' original vision for forming and agreeing to lead Aralez in the first place was to build another multi-billion dollar company over the next number of years, creating Aralez into the right platform from which to do so. That required a combination of a world-class management team, the right capital, corporate and tax structure, and access to acquisition capital (both equity and debt).

Yosprala was to be a foundational piece of the puzzle (but just a piece); but when that didn't work out, this management team quickly pivoted, effectively cut its losses and within 6 months came out with yesterday's announcement of being Adjusted EBITDA positive, and providing guidance of being on its way to earning adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $55 million next year.

What I'm focused on is how Adams and his team are in the process of turning around this business by building it into the right platform to allow it to become a multi-billion dollar company.

I've been involved in various turnarounds over the last number of decades and have had the pleasure of working with some incredibly successful business clients. When things go wrong (and they will occasionally go wrong in this high-risk specialty pharma business), the difference between a great management team and a mediocre one is that great management quickly assesses its problems and setbacks, acts decisively, and can quickly pivot their business plan and strategy, frequently turning around struggling business ventures into successes. I believe we have witnessed that happening in 2017 with Aralez.

The company is now on the road to regaining its financial footing by becoming adjusted EBITDA positive, refinancing its expensive debt (which I expect will occur in H1 2018) and strengthening its capital structure. We are watching Adams and his team transforming Aralez into the right platform necessary to make some accretive or transformative acquisitions or mergers.

I consider these steps by management as part of a longer 3 to 5-year plan to create a multi-billion dollar (market cap) company.

Share Price Target

If Aralez:

meet its 2018 guidance of generating $35 million to $55 million in adjusted EBITDA;

refinances its $200 million 12.5% debt in H1 2018;

Zontivity continues on track towards $100 million plus in annual peak sales, Toprol; and

the Canadian operations continue to perform as currently anticipated,

Aralez's shares should be worth $4.00 to $6.00 by the end of 2018, very roughly based upon 15 x adjusted EBITDA less $275 million of long-term debt.

On November 10th, Dr. David Martin of Bloom Burton came out with a $4.00 12 month share price target. See Bloom Burton's report here. Keay Nakae, CFA, of Chardan also came out with a $4.00 share price target in his November 10th update.

If Aralez manages to close some accretive M&A transactions in 2018, those share price targets may be low.

My Thoughts: 3 to 5 Years Out

If Adams and his team are able to build Aralez into the right platform in 2018 from which to grow through M&A, I expect Adams and his team will grow this company rapidly over the next 3 to 5 years. This is an ambitious, experienced and competent group which thinks of building businesses worth billions. I expect that we will see both accretive and transformational M&A occurring in the next few years. I'm betting on Aralez's management team and its track record.

While there is nothing on the near horizon that suggests that Aralez will be bought out in the near future, the company that I expect will be built upon the current platform will become a very attractive acquisition target in the next 3 to 5 years.

With Adrian Adams' history of successfully selling the pharmaceutical companies that he has led, one can't help believe that history will eventually repeat itself.

Risks

While there are certainly reasons for optimism, including the revised 2017 guidance numbers, the 2018 preliminary forecasts, there are no guarantees that these forecasts will turn out to be accurate.

ARLZ remains a speculative investment. There are various risks to consider, including but not limited to, risks relating to the various products being sold by Aralez. There are potential patent challenges and litigation, competition, pricing pressures, potential balance sheet issues, liquidity and dilution risks, F/X issues relating to Canadian and other foreign currency generated sales, and other general market investment risks. For further details as to the Company's potential risks, please refer to the 10-K filings made by ARLZ with the SEC.

