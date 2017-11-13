How Will ConocoPhillips Perform In 2018?

If you liked ConocoPhillips (COP) before, then you should love it now. The company has delivered an impressive performance so far in 2017 and will likely do even better in 2018 as production growth accelerates. I believe the company will continue to live within cash flows, even as it prepares to increase capital expenditure by roughly 22% and makes another increase in dividends.

ConocoPhillips has come a long way in the last few years. The company has significantly improved its fundamentals and established itself as a low-cost operator that can generate a decent profit and strong cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

In the third quarter, ConocoPhillips turned a profit of $198 million following a profit of $178 million in Q2 2017, after excluding the impact of one-time items. In each of those quarters, the company operated in a less-than-$50-a-barrel WTI oil price environment. The company’s production has also started to grow, though modestly. Adjusting for dispositions, ConocoPhillips’s underlying production rose 1.4% in Q3 2017 from last year to 1.14 million boe per day, even though adverse weather conditions hampered some of its operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford. The company has also managed to significantly improve its financial health by cutting its total debt from $28.69 billion at the end of Q3 2016 to a little over $21 billion at the end of the September. The company expects to bring the debt down to below $20 billion by the end of this year.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips is now generating strong levels of free cash flows which have allowed it to self-fund its investments and dividends. The company generated $4.60 billion of cash flow from operations but spent $3.07 billion as capital expenditure and investments in the first nine months of this year. Consequently, it was left with $1.52 billion of free cash flows, even after accounting for the negative impact of $600 million cash contribution to the pension fund which dragged Q3 2017 results. The strong levels of free cash flows easily covered dividends of $986 million. That’s markedly better than the first nine months of last year when the company reported negative free cash flows of $910 million.

Now, ConocoPhillips is planning for the future. In a recent presentation, the company has revealed that if oil prices decline again to as low as $40 a barrel, ConocoPhillips can still generate a small profit and self-fund its dividends. To do that, the company has said that it will tap into its low-cost inventory and will cut the CapEx, which is projected to be $4.5 billion in 2017, to $3.5 billion which will result in flat production. I believe this also shows that fundamentally, ConocoPhillips has become a better company. The level of sustaining CapEx, which most analysts and financial writers, including myself, previously thought would be in the $4 billion to $5 billion range, has fallen to $3.5 billion. On top of this, through portfolio optimization, ConocoPhillips has amassed a large inventory of low-cost reserves that break even at less than $40 oil. In fact, the company has said that this low-cost reserve base has actually grown 30% from last year, despite the asset sales.

The $40 per barrel oil price environment, however, seems like a worst-case scenario. Currently, the price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed to $57.25 a barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude is at $63.85 a barrel. That’s substantially higher than the Q3 2017 average prices of $48.16 (WTI) and $52.09 (Brent) a barrel. The strength has been fueled partly by the increase in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies, including Russia, are also widely expected to extend their agreement to limit oil supplies in order to rebalance the market. In addition to this, the global oil market’s fundamentals are also improving, marked by a drop in OECD inventories, slowdown in US drilling activity and strong oil demand. I think the price of the US benchmark crude could continue hovering above $50 a barrel, or even close to mid-$50s in the future.

At $50 oil, ConocoPhillips has said that it will increase the annual CapEx to an average of $5.5 billion through 2020. With the increase in spending levels, the production growth could accelerate to a CAGR of 5% while its margins will also expand by more than 5% per year through 2020. The investments also include $2 billion per year of spending which is aimed at helping the company grow its cash flows at a CAGR of more than 10%. As per the company’s guidance, its production, adjusted for asset sales, could climb to the range of 1.18 million to 1.22 million boe per day from 1.15 million boe per day expected in 2017.

The improvement in oil price environment to $50 a barrel, or higher, coupled with increase in production should fuel significant earnings growth. Moving forward, the company’s quarterly profits may come in higher than $198 million seen in Q3 2017. I also believe that although ConocoPhillips may increase capital spending by $1 billion in 2018 to $5.5 billion, it is still well positioned to generate ample cash flows to cover the CapEx as well as dividends, as per my conservative estimates.

I think the company’s cash flows will likely climb significantly to $1.76 billion in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter, largely due to the improvement in commodity prices and a lack of one-time items which dragged the third-quarter results. As a result, the fourth-quarter cash flows will likely be closer to what we’ve seen in Q1 2017 ($1.79 billion) and Q2 2017 ($1.75 billion). This will bring the annual cash flows to $6.36 billion, which can cover the capital expenditure and dividends, as shown in the table below.

Amount in US$Mn FY2017e FY2018e CFO $6,357 $6,992 CapEx ($4,500) ($5,500) Free cash flow $1,857 $1,492 Dividends ($1,310) ($1,389) Excess cash flow $547 $104

In 2018, if the cash flows climb by 10% on the back of improvement in oil prices and production growth while the CapEx grows by 22%, then the company will still be left with a little less than $1.5 billion of free cash flows which can easily fund the dividends, even if ConocoPhillips increases the dividends by 6% (just as it did earlier this year). Consequently, the company may still be left with a little over $100 million of excess cash. The actual numbers, however, could come in considerably higher if the oil prices end up averaging more than $50 a barrel in 2018, ConocoPhillips delivers better-than-expected production growth or if CapEx comes in lower than $5.5 billion.

In short, I believe ConocoPhillips is well positioned to do well in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in ConocoPhillips.