Achieve A Comfortable Retirement - A Millennial's Guide

Introduction

Have you started saving for retirement? Are you saving enough for retirement? A recent survey of millennials' retirement savings would indicate that the answer to both of these questions is likely negative.

Based on the survey, only 31% of millennials would answer yes to the first question. Yes, it is true that average or general results do not apply across the board and the fact that you frequent the Seeking Alpha website might indicate that you are a member of the 31% that is saving for retirement. If so, you can probably skip reading the rest of this article, sleep well at night, and not have to worry about having sufficient assets to pay for your retirement. If you are not part of that 31%, or you have friends or relatives who haven't started saving for their retirement, send them a link to this article. This article will lay out why retirement will be getting harder to pay for, why it is critical for the younger generation to start saving and investing early, and how to get started.

I Have A Pension So I'm Good To Go, Right?

Between 1998 and 2015 the number of private sector companies that offered a traditional defined benefit pension dropped from 50% to 5%. The shift towards having employees bear the responsibility for funding their retirement has been dramatic and swift, and the trend continues. I would not be surprised to see the number of employers offering defined benefit pensions drop to near zero within the next decade. But, you are already covered by your company's pension plan, so you're good-to-go, right? In today's job market, it is not at all uncommon for an individual to change jobs 5 to 6 times over the course of their career. It is almost unheard of to have a single employer over a 30+ year career today. Will your next employer have a defined benefit pension plan? The trend indicates that new employers will not. It is also quite possible that the pension plan you have today will not be there tomorrow. Private sector employers have been rapidly doing away with their existing pension programs and moving employees to 401k plans.

Maybe you work for "the government" and you have a publicly funded, defined benefit pension plan, so you are good-to-go, right? Those who are in or near retirement will probably do OK in their existing public pension plans. But, if you are a millennial and have 20+ years to go before you start drawing a pension, it is likely that the public pension program you have now will be trimmed back or terminated before your planned retirement date. Many public pensions are severely underfunded today, and the gap between future pension payouts and pension funding continues to grow. The graphic below shows the funding status state by state.

Source: Bloomberg

There is a lot more pink and red than there is green in the above graphic. The link to the Bloomberg article on state pension funding levels is immediately below the graphic for those readers wanting additional information. The public pension crisis is not just at the state level. Cities and counties have similar pension funding issues. (I published, on Seeking Alpha, a previous article on the public pension crisis that provides more detail on the problem and the potential solutions to the crisis.) The bottom line is that many public pensions simply will not be able to pay out the future benefits that were promised to employees.

The take away from this section on pensions is, if you have a defined benefit pension plan today, that is a great start. But, there are strong financial pressures for your private sector employer to terminate its pension plan and replace it with a 401k. Public sector pensions are also under financial pressure due to years of underfunding and under-performance of pension assets. Many public sector pension plans will have to be modified or terminated due to the unfunded liabilities that continue to grow.

I Can Always Fall Back On Social Security, Right?

My answer to that question is "Yes, but it might not be much fun". Most folks know that the Social Security Program [SSP] is currently paying out more than it is collecting in taxes. The difference is currently being made up by the "Social Security Trust Fund" which really isn't and never was a "trust fund". In previous years, the SSP ran a surplus with more collected in Social Security taxes than what was being paid out in benefits. While some politicians at that time advertised the surplus as being secured in a "trust fund", the reality is that the surplus was spent and replaced with a special class of Treasury bonds. Today, and up through about 2034, those Treasury bonds are being redeemed by the SSP to make up the difference between Social Security taxes and the benefits being paid out. Current estimates indicate that the Treasury bonds (the trust funds) will be depleted by 2034. After 2034, the taxes collected by the SSP will only fund about 75% of the benefits being paid out.

Some in the media have termed the SSP funding shortage as the program being bankrupt. I believe that is misleading and overly sensational, but it is probably worth a few more clicks or page views. There is time to fix SSP finances to ensure that the program continues to pay out benefits after 2034. Options include:

- Raise the Social Security tax rate for employers and or individuals.

- Raise the maximum earnings that are subject to Social Security taxes.

- Raise the retirement age (again).

- Raise the fraction of Social Security benefits that are subject to income tax.

- Reduce the CPI used for annual increases in Social Security benefits.

- Reduce Social Security benefit payments.

- Means test Social Security benefits.

I believe the solution will end up being some combination of the first five options, as the last two would probably fly about as well as a lead brick with the retired folks.

The point of the above discussion for the younger generations is that, while Social Security will still be available to them, it certainly is not going to get any more lucrative as time goes on. In fact, it is likely that future Social Security benefits will be carefully and modestly trimmed through either being taxed more heavily or by growing slower over time via a lower cost of living adjustment. Today, Social Security benefits at most, pay out about 69% of the average retired couple's annual living expenses of $47,000 assuming benefits begin at full retirement age. In order to achieve even 69% of expenses covered, the couple would both have had to have earned income equal to or greater than the annual Social Security maximum, $127,200 for 2017. At more modest earnings of $60,000 per year for both, Social Security would pay out only 52% of the average retired couple's annual living expenses. There are a number of good Social Security benefit calculators. The one I used for this article can be found on the AARP Site.

The take away for this section is that, unless you really like Campbell's Pork & Beans and shopping at second hand stores, relying solely on social security benefits to fund your retirement is not going to be much fun.

Starting Your Own Retirement Plan

Now that you are convinced that traditional pensions are headed the way of the Dodo bird and relying solely on social security benefits to pay for your retirement is not going to be at all fun, how do you start making contributions to a retirement plan? Luckily, it is pretty easy.

The first best option that you have is to participate in your employer's 401k plan. This option makes contributions really easy because your employer will deduct a fixed amount from your paycheck and deposit it directly in your 401k account. The only choices you have to make is how much to contribute and in what to invest. For 2017 and 2018, the contribution limits are $18,000 if you are under 50 years old and $24,000 if you are 50 or older. Since contributions to 401k plans are tax deductible, your employer will revise your federal income withholding consistent with the contribution you make. For example, if you contribute $12,000/year and you are in the 25% income tax bracket, you will shave $3000 off your tax bill for that year. So, you are making a $12,000 contribution with only $9,000 out of pocket. That is a pretty good deal. On top of that, some employers make a contribution to your 401k plan on your behalf. This varies greatly but a typical employer contribution is 4% of your annual salary as long as you make the minimum participant contribution, typically 6%. That 4% is free money. If your employer offers any level of matching funds for your 401k, it would be crazy not to participate in your employer's 401k. NEVER, EVER turn down free money.

The second best option that you have is a traditional individual retirement account [IRA] or a Roth IRA. In both types of IRAs, contributions compound tax free. With a traditional IRA, your contribution (up to certain income limitations) is deductible on your income taxes in the year made, but you will pay taxes on withdrawals from your traditional IRA later. With a Roth IRA, contributions are after tax (vs pre-tax) but withdrawals in retirement are tax free. So, taxes are paid later with a traditional IRA and paid up front with a Roth IRA. Like anything else governed by the IRS, there are rules governing both types of IRAs. Luckily, the rules governing contribution limits are the same. For 2017, those under 50 years old can contribute up to $5,500 and those 50 and over can contribute up to $6,500 per year. The deductibility of a traditional IRA depends on your Modified Adjusted Gross Income [MAGI], and the ability to contribute to a Roth IRA is also governed by your MAGI. Those limits are summarized below.

Source: Author

Many readers are probably wondering "How do I know which type of IRA to use?". There are a number of factors to consider, so I urge you to take the time to read about the pros and cons of each type of IRA, including the tax exempt status of inherited Roth IRAs. My recommendation is to use the following rule of thumb. If you are in a high tax bracket during your working years and expect to be in a lower tax bracket in retirement, a traditional IRA will likely provide the most tax benefit. If you are in a lower tax bracket during your working years and expect to be in a higher tax bracket during retirement (because you saved and invested wisely), a Roth IRA will likely provide the most tax benefit.

I mentioned above the tax free compounding of IRA contributions which also applies to 401k contributions. Over a 25 to 35 year period, that tax free compounding is almost magical at building up your retirement account. There are dozens of good financial calculators on the internet that you can use to see the power of compounding. I picked this one. For example, if you can swing a monthly contribution of $1000 for 35 years and earn an average of 6% on your money, you would end up with over $1.4M. Graphically, it would look like this.

That would go a long way towards giving you a comfortable retirement and would certainly fill in the gap between what Social Security pays out and your actual retirement living expenses.

Where And What To Invest In

If you don't have access to a 401k plan through your employer, you can open an IRA account several different ways. Most banks offer IRA accounts as do stock brokers and investment firms like Edward Jones. My preference for a long time now has been The Vanguard Group. While the most important step is to get an IRA started (the earlier the better), you will eventually want to have your retirement accounts with a full service investment company. You could do a lot worse than choosing Vanguard with its conservative approach to investing and its industry wide low management fees. Vanguard has representatives that will help you open up a new IRA or transfer an existing IRA. I've been using them for over 30 years now.

Currently, I lean heavily on equity investments for my retirement assets. While I have invested in bond funds previously, I don't believe bonds are the best investment at this time for two reasons. One is the long bull market we have had in bonds and the second is that the Federal Reserve is working to slowly raise the federal funds rate and liquidate their quantitative easing assets. All of my retirement funds are invested in mutual funds with the Vanguard group. Specifically, I am invested currently in the Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund (NYSE: VHCAX), Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSE: VMGMX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHAX). Currently, VHCAX and VDIGX are closed to new investors, but they should reopen during the next major market correction. In the past, I have also been invested in the Vanguard Equity Income Fund (NYSE: VEIRX), Vanguard Global Equity Fund (NYSE: VHGEX), Vanguard Windsor Fund (NYSE: VWNEX), Vanguard Energy Fund (NYSE: VGELX), and the Vanguard Wellington Fund (NYXE: VWENX).

There are other good investment firms out there offering good mutual funds and exchange traded funds [ETFs]. If you are intimidated by the thought of choosing what funds to invest in for the long term, use a broad based index fund. Almost all mutual fund companies have a S&P 500 index fund. Just be sure to pick an investment company and fund with low management fees and/or fund expenses.

In Closing

Traditional pension plans are going away or, at best, will likely not pay out promised benefits to employees in the future. The Social Security Program will be around for future retirees but it was not designed to be anything more than supplemental retirement income or a floor to prevent retirees from falling into poverty. Relying solely on Social Security will not provide a comfortable retirement. It is critical that the younger generation start and maintain their personal retirement plans early in their careers to take advantage of compound earnings. If you have access to a 401k plan through your employer, that should be your first choice. If your employer offers a matching contribution, at least make personal contributions to capture that free money. Never turn down free money. If you don't have access to a 401k plan at work, open a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA. The compounding of earnings over a career will provide impressive growth of your contributions. Don't wait; do it now.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund, or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHCAX, VDIGX, VGHAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.