Pimco Strategic Income Fund: A Destroyer Of Wealth

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why Pimco Strategic Income Fund (RCS) has been, and continues to be, a poor investment choice for investors. To do so, I will evaluate the fund's recent performance, unique characteristics, and trends in the market to explain why my current outlook is negative.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $8.91/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.072/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.70%. Year to date, the fund's performance has been mediocre, with a share price return of about 1.50%. Once distributions are accounted for, RCS has given investors a total return of just over 10%. While this may seem strong, it greatly underperforms other Pimco closed-end funds (CEFs), which I will discuss later. Furthermore, its short-term performance has been very weak. I covered RCS back in late July and advised investors to avoid the fund. Since then, the share price has dropped almost 14%, which is going ex-dividend four times, meaning investors had a total return loss in excess of 10%. Clearly, this is terrible short-term performance, but some might view this as a compelling opportunity to enter the fund at a more attractive price. However, for the reasons I will outline below, I feel more pain is still to come.

High Premium, Low Coverage Ratio

Despite RCS's recent decline, the fund still trades at an above-average premium to NAV, currently over 15%. This premium is high on a stand-alone analysis, but it also is high relative to its peers. In fact, of the 20 Pimco CEFs, only four trade at higher premiums than RCS. Furthermore, more than half of the funds trade at either single digits premiums or discounts, which tells me RCS is significantly overpriced. However, premium to NAV is only one metric, and there are instances where a fund's performance and outlook may warrant paying a bit of a premium for. The problem is, RCS's metrics don't seem to support a premium at all, much less a 15% one. Pimco's most recent figures indicate RCS has negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) and a year-to-date distribution coverage ratio of just under 82%. While that coverage ratio is not terrible, it suggests the fund is struggling to cover its stated distribution, which is especially worrisome for this fund as we saw its distribution get cut earlier this year. Additionally, all but five Pimco CEFs have better distribution coverage ratios than RCS. This means many Pimco CEFs trade at lower premiums and have stronger coverage ratios. Under these conditions, I can't see many new investors choosing RCS over the many alternatives that exist.

NAV Gains Lag Other Pimco CEFs

While the metrics I discussed above - premium to NAV, UNII, and coverage ratio - are all important, a CEF's NAV can sometimes tell another story that paints an entirely different picture of the fund. An increasing NAV means the fund's underlying assets and holdings are rising in value, indicating strong performance and representing another way for the fund to generate income for investors. There are some cases where a rising NAV will have me overlook some of the other negative attributes about a fund. Unfortunately, for RCS, this scenario does not apply here. RCS started the trading year with a NAV of $7.66/share. Currently, the NAV is $7.82/share, representing an increase of just over 2%. Again, this doesn't seem bad when looked at in isolation, but looking at funds in isolation doesn't tell you how a fund is truly performing. To illustrate this point, consider the year-to-date NAV gains of alternative Pimco funds: Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), and Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (PGP). Those gains are 12%, 11%, and 12%, respectively. Given this divergence, it is not surprising these funds have also seen more impressive share price gains than RCS, at 9%, 12%, and over 17%, respectively. What does this mean? To me, it signals that other Pimco alternatives exist that trade at lower premiums than RCS (excluding PGP), have stronger underlying holdings, and have seen bigger share price gains. When put in this perspective, avoiding RCS seems like a no brainer.

Duration Will Harm Future Performance

Another potential risk is the fund's leverage-adjusted effective duration, which is slightly over four years. The fund is comprised almost exclusively of intermediate and long-term debt, which will be a drag on future performance if rates continue to increase, as they have so far this year. During periods of rising rates, investors should focus on funds with short-term durations because as the debt matures, it can be re-invested at the prevailing (higher) rates, driving up the yield to keep pace with the rising rates. Again, RCS does not meet this criteria, as under 11% of its holdings have maturities of 1 year or less. The bad news for RCS is investor expectations are becoming more hawkish, with respect to rate hikes. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are 100% sure the Fed will raise rates next month. The only question is, by how much. Current percentages put a 91.5% chance on a standard .25 basis point increase, while there is an 8.5% chance of a .50 basis point increase. This is striking because earlier this week investor expectations were not factoring in the possibility of an increase beyond .25 basis points, so this clearly indicates investors are anticipating more aggressive Fed behavior going forward. While expectations for 2018 still appear dovish, expect short-term rises in interest rates to be a negative catalyst for RCS.

Bottom Line

While RCS has logged small NAV and share price gains for the year, that performance hardly warrants an above-average premium. Short-term performance has been increasingly worrisome, and most measures indicate a reversal is not in sight anytime soon. Investors who have been riding out the downward momentum may not find a reward for doing so, as metrics such as a weak distribution coverage ratio and negative UNII suggest RCS's stated distribution may be in jeopardy. With many alternatives within the Pimco family vastly outperforming RCS in terms of NAV increases and overall market performance, I would strongly recommend investors avoid RCS at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.