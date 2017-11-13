A.H. Belo: A 'Good Enough' Quarter Keeps The Bull Case Intact

I've been relatively bearish on the newspaper sector for a while, even with valuations having come down. But I'm long A.H. Belo (AHC), the owner of the Dallas Morning News, because the bull case rests more on the company's assets - notably cash and real estate - than the DMN itself.

That case got some help from the company's Q3 report. Profits actually rose nicely in the quarter year-over-year, after a weaker first half on that point. More real estate was sold, pension liabilities have been further reduced, and another special dividend is being paid. This isn't the sexiest case in the market, but AHC still looks like a $6+ stock from here. And with downside likely protected, that's still enough reward with the stock below $5.

The Business Is Declining

In terms of the business, the news was somewhat mixed in Q3. Revenue declined 9% year-over-year, and it's starting to look like the declines across the industry are getting worse. For AHC, revenue declined 0.9% in 2015, 4.1% in 2016, 5.3% in the first half, and now 9% in Q3. Lee Enterprises (LEE) has seen its decline accelerate this year as well, and McClatchy (MNI)'s top-line trend simply has stayed in the -7% to -8% range.

Adding to the concern was a slowdown in growth at DMV, the unit comprising the company's digital businesses. Revenue rose 20%, albeit against a triple-digit comparison, after a 59% increase in the first half. On the Q3 conference call, CFO Katy Murray attributed the lower growth to seasonality, and claimed later in the Q&A that DMV had provided double-digit ROI since its purchase. (AHC paid a bit over $21 million in two transactions, a figure that should represent a bit over 1x 2017 revenue.)

On the plus side, expenses came down dramatically, falling 9.8% on a non-GAAP basis. The 10-Q attributed the savings to cuts at the Speakeasy social media marketing unit - which might be a concern given that was supposed to be one of A.H. Belo's growing businesses.

As a result of the cost savings, adjusted operating income (which is what most companies refer to as Adjusted EBITDA) actually rose nicely, up 85% to $4.2 million. That's a nice reversal after a weak first half on that front.

Still, overall, the quarter does raise some concerns about the business, and in particular DMN. Digital advertising did grow this quarter, a big 14% spike after a negative first half, which the 10-Q attributed to more classified ad sales on cars.com. But display ads fell 15%, classified 11%, and preprint 12%.

It's getting harder and harder to see any real hope for the paper. The argument from the industry that digital ads could offset print declines - what McClatchy CEO Patrick Talamantes half-jokingly has called the "Holy Grail" - is pretty much dead. AHC continues to take out costs, and CEO James Moroney insisted on the Q3 call there was more room on that front. But he also admitted in the Q&A the end was near at some point:

...today [the print publishing business] is still a profitable contributor to our overall business. Someday we will hit that wall - I don't know when that is. It's certainly closer than it was last year and the year before and the year before, because we've taken a lot of expense out, as you've noted.

All told, from an operating standpoint, the quarter looks like a net negative. The one positive is that Moroney - who owns almost a million shares of the company - is incentivized to not throw good after bad. Local observers long have argued that a sale of the DMN is likely, and it may be that the trends seen in Q3 and YTD will add a bit more urgency to the decision-making around the paper.

The Asset Case Holds

On the asset side, the news was a little better. A.H. Belo put three lots in Dallas up for sale in Q2, and had in the past estimated a potential value of $15-$20 million. Instead total proceeds were $21.3 million.

AHC then used most of that cash - $20 million - and pension assets to move $43.5 million of liabilities off the books. As a result, booked pension liabilities are down to just $28.4 million. CFO Murray said on the Q2 call that a quarter-point rise in the discount rate, all else equal, would take $10-$12 million off that liability. Even with a now-smaller asset base, with no payments now required until 2023, even a modest normalization in interest rates likely gets the pension in the range of fully funded.

In fact, it was a somewhat surprising move. There was a case that the pension already was close to fully funded, given that a one point increase in interest rates would have erased most of the accounting liability. But Murray and Moroney framed the move as a de-risking, given the state of overall markets, with Murray noting a $500K annual saving in pension benefit fees from the move. As Murray put it, the plan now "kind of goes on autopilot" - and AHC still has about $65 million in cash on the books at the moment, accounting for the payments in the quarter and the sale of two of the lots after quarter end.

SOTP

So the asset base looks like this:

$65 million in cash;

The old DMN headquarters, likely valued at $25-$30 million, with management saying on the Q3 call that NOLs and tax benefits from the pension move likely would cover any taxable gains there;

DMN itself

DMV;

Speakeasy.

I still think Belo could sell the DMN (including the remaining pension liabilities) for $1 tomorrow - that would be a deal similar to the tronc (TRNC) acquisition of the New York Daily News, in which tronc assumed ~$56 million in pension, workers comp, auto insurance, and other liabilities, according to its 10-Q. (Daily News circulation hasn't been broken out, but a New York Times estimate of "low hundreds of thousands" seems comparable to DMN's 200K+.)

Acquisition to buy minority interests in DMV and Speakeasy value those businesses at $44 million. Add $90 million in cash and in that scenario, AHC is worth about $6.16, some 25% upside. More cautious investors might want to haircut the reported value on the non-DMN businesses - but I think that's roughly offset by some potential upside in a sale scenario for the paper, particularly with the pension obligation in much better shape.

The risk - as always in these cases - is management. Moroney said the company still is looking for additional acquisitions to complement DMV, which could use some of the cash. But, again, AHC spent a total of $21 million on the business - a complementary acquisition should use only a small portion of the business. And Moroney owns almost $5 million in stock, while his second cousin and director Robert Decherd owns more than $7 million. Executives and the board should be responsible stewards of the company's cash.

That cash, pro forma for the HQ, is about $4.14 per share. And so with AHC still closer to that level to fair value that should easily clear $6, the risk/reward looks favorable - and the long case for AHC remains intact.