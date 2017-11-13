Sogou IPO: Chinese Companies Coming Over

Chinese search engine Sogou (Pending:SOGO) had a mediocre start Thursday with its IPO. The company initially priced at $13, the high end of its range, and raised $585 million. But after an early boost to $14.57, the company’s value fell for the rest of the day and closed on Thursday at $13.50.

As Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are all banned in China, Chinese citizens use their own domestic search engines like Sogou and, most importantly, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). While Sogou is valuated at $5 billion and its IPO was underwritten by JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, it remains a little guppy compared to Baidu.

But this little guppy could be a big fish thanks to its affiliation with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and its profitability. Investors interested in technology and the still growing Chinese market should look to invest with Sogou as soon as possible. While Sogou may have some problems in the short term, it represents a great deal as a company and as a representative of Chinese investment.

Search Engine Growth

A major plus in Sogou’s favor compared to many other tech IPOs is that it can point to growing revenue and profits. In its SEC filing, Sogou reported a total revenue of $660 million in 2016 compared to $591 million in 2015 as well as a revenue of $630 million in the first nine months of 2017. Net income did decline from 2015 to 2016, but the company remained as profitable as a Long Island divorce lawyer in both years and net income increased in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. Like most search engine companies, Sogou’s revenue primarily derives from search engine related advertising.

These financial numbers are good in a vacuum, but it also shows just how much smaller Sogou is compared to Baidu. In its 2017 3Q earnings report, Baidu reported a quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion along with a net income of $1.2 billion. Furthermore, it appears that Baidu’s revenue growth from 2016 to 2017 outclasses Sogou's.

A quick glance at Yahoo and Bing shows that the history of second-tier search engines is not good, and this is by far the biggest reason to avoid this company. But there are reasons why Sogou can avoid those other companies’ fates.

For one, the Chinese search engine market is expected to grow significantly, as Sogou states that the Chinese search market is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2016 to $30.7 billion by 2021. Furthermore, Sogou has been conducting research into AI technology to enable search breakthroughs, and plans to use the IPO money to further its AI plans as well as general corporate purposes. When you consider Google’s own efforts in AI development, the fact that Sogou is doing the same is a good sign.

Tencent and Sohu

Nevertheless, Sogou’s prospects would be problematic if it expected to take on Baidu by itself. But the company is heavily backed by Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Tencent, two of China’s biggest tech giants. Reuters notes that Sogou was founded by Sohu while Tencent owns a 38.7 percent stake in the company.

Tencent in particular has done a great deal to prop up Sogou. Sogou is the default search engine for the popular social messaging service WeChat and in Tencent’s Mobile QQ browser. Both of these developments mean that Sogou is well positioned to take advantage of how China is growing in mobile usage just like the Western world, which represents a major advantage over Baidu. By extension, an investment into Sogou is an investment into WeChat and Tencent, which is something investors should absolutely do if it was possible.

These developments do not mean that Sogou will be surpassing Baidu anytime soon, and Sogou would be crippled should Tencent decide to go with another search engine. But the latter fear is highly unlikely. And even if Sogou cannot defeat Baidu, it can still secure itself a valuable niche, which is more than good enough given the size of the Chinese search engine market.

Chinese Investment Growth

While the prospect of competition with Baidu is daunting, Sogou is well positioned to thrive and investors should consider investing in the stock.

But the prospect of Sogou’s future success should not be the only things investors take away from this IPO. In addition to Sogou, other Chinese businesses such as Qudian (Pending:QD) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (Pending:REDU) have gone public recently. While those IPOs have not performed well since debuting, Sogou should change things. And even if it does not, this new trend means that investors must start paying attention to Chinese companies and by extension the Chinese economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.