Netflix: The New Content King

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) recently reported that it had roughly 109.3 million subscribers worldwide at the end of Q3 2017, an impressive increase of about 26% over the same quarter last year. It is no surprise that more viewers are flocking to Netflix, as the company has built a very extensive content library, appealing to a broad range of consumers. In addition to the numerous films and series created by other content developers Netflix releases on its streaming platform, the company has deployed an enormous amount of its own original content in recent years.



Due to Netflix’s dominant market position, as the preeminent streaming content provider, and its increasing successes in developing and producing quality original programming, the company should continue to outperform its peers and proceed to gain market share in the streaming video segment.



The Netflix Advantage



Streaming services are quickly becoming the commanding leaders when it comes to delivering content to viewers. Consumers are increasingly attracted to the ease and low cost of subscribing to streaming services, as opposed to paying costly cable bills every month. It’s inconvenient for many viewers to have to watch what’s on live TV at a particular time point, or to need to DVR something they’ve missed, and it’s also relatively expensive.



It’s much simpler to just turn on your Smart TV, notebook, smartphone, or computer, click on your favorite streaming service and have instant access to thousands of programming possibilities any time you like. There are several relatively attractive streaming platforms, yet, Netflix appears to be especially well positioned in this segment.



The company spearheaded the effort to bring streaming shows and movies into the homes of millions of people around the world, and in its time as the market leader the company has amassed an extensive library of content, gained great brand recognition, and has achieved an incredibly loyal following from its users.



Netflix has roughly 4,600 movies, and over 1,100 series, as well as a growing amount of quality original content available on its platform. Netflix has already invested about $16 billion into its original content campaign, and has an estimated budget of $7-$8 billion available for 2018. The investment has clearly been paying off, as Netflix released roughly 126 original series and films in 2016 alone. Moreover, this year the streaming service received 20 Emmys for its original series, a significant increase over the 9 it received last year.



Even though competing subscription services such as Amazon, Hulu, HBO Now, and others offer their own unique shows, content, and features, statistics indicate that Netflix users are a lot more satisfied with its service, and are far more loyal as a result.



According to a 2016 consumer perception survey Netflix beat out its adversaries in all five of the key categories examined. The highest percentage of consumers chose Netflix as the easiest service to watch on a TV, easiest to use on all other devices, most reliable, and for having the most interesting original content. Moreover, by far the smallest percentage of viewers rated Netflix highest in the “too expensive” category, only about 5%.



Due to the enormous amount of compelling content, an ever-growing library of quality original programing, and extremely favorable public perception, Netflix subscribers are far more loyal than subscribers of rival services.



Incredibly 80% of Netflix subscribers do not bother subscribing to other streaming services. In contrast only 36.8% of Hulu users subscribe exclusively to its service, and 61% of total Hulu consumers subscribe to Netflix as well. A mere 28.5% of HBO Now subscribers are exclusively loyal to its service, and over 62% of total HBO Now users are on a Netflix plan. Overall, Netflix users appear to be much more satisfied with the content and service they receive, and the company’s robust growth is clearly reflecting this dynamic.



Q3 Earnings Highlights



Revenues: $2.98 billion vs. $2.97 billion consensus estimates.



EPS: $.0.37 vs $0.32 consensus estimates.



Subscribers net ads: 5.3 million vs. estimate of 4.5 million.



Total subscriber growth yoy: 26%



Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 30%



Quarterly Income Growth yoy: 208%



International subscriber growth yoy: 44%



Although the income and revenue growth is very impressive, perhaps the most significant development for Netflix is the fact that the company grew its subscriber base at a faster pace than anticipated, most notably in its international segment. Total subscriptions grew by 5% over the last quarter as the company added 850,000 subscribers in the U.S. vs. an estimate of 810,000, and international subscriptions surged by 4.45 million, well ahead of analyst estimates which called for 3.69 million in new subscriptions. Total subscriptions grew 26% yoy, while internarial plans skyrocketed by 44%



International Growth Potential



Netflix still has substantial growth possibilities in the U.S., as the current share of consumers who subscribe to the service equates to only about 25%. However, the U.S.’s population is slightly over 320 million, and makes up only about 4% of the entire world populous. Therefore, Netflix’s real growth potential lies internationally, and as of Q2 2017 the company already had more international subscribers than it had in the U.S. The company appears to be becoming a powerful international phenomenon, and Netflix is showing phenomenal international progress, with subscriber growth surging by 44% yoy from 39.25 million subscribers in Q3 2016 to 56.48 million in Q3 2017.



Netflix is becoming a global brand by offering its 109 plus million viewers quality original movies and series shot in various countries, using local actors, and speaking native languages. Over the past years Netflix has introduced various original movies and series, such as Rome’s Suburra to gain a more loyal international following, and judging by the extremely strong international growth, this strategy appears to be paying off. With a content budget projected to be $7-$8 billion next year, Netflix will undoubtedly expand its international library to continue to attract multinational viewership and subscriber growth from around the globe.



Netflix Vs Other Leading Streaming Services



Nevertheless, Netflix is facing some notable competition, the company’s primary challengers include Hulu, Amazon (AMZN), and HBO Now, (owned by Time Warner Inc. (TWX)).



Let’s Examine the Competition and See how Netflix Compares



Netflix is the predominant leader in online streaming with an expected 128 million total viewers in 2017. This is well ahead of the 85 million viewers Amazon is projected to have, blows past Hulu’s 32 million, and HBO Now reportedly only has about 3.5 million streaming subscribers.



Hulu: Hulu’s service is only available in the U.S. and is more tethered to U.S. television programming. However, Hulu has been investing heavily into original content as well, with an estimated $2.5 billion being put to work this year. The company has managed to produce some successful original programing like the “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and other shows. Still, it’s lineup pales in comparison to Netflix’s string of groundbreaking hit shows such as “Stranger Things”, “Master of None”, “Orange is the New Black”, “Mindhunter”, “Daredevil”, and many others.



Granted Netflix’s content budget is significantly higher, (around $6 billion this year), but with 20 Emmy wins this year alone, and a wide range of numerous shows that are just fun to binge watch, Netflix appears to have gotten what it paid for, plus much more.



Amazon: Amazon on the other hand, appears to be the company not getting what it paid for in the content world. Despite having an easily accessible platform to its service due to prime membership integration, and a relatively big content budget of $4.5 billion this year, Amazon’s original content has failed to spark viewer’s interests to an extent the company had hoped.



Amazon’s hit show “Transparent” for which the company won Emmys in 2015 and in 2016 averaged less than a million viewers in its most recent season. In comparison, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” drew in an audience of over 14 million viewers within its first 35 days. Moreover, “Stranger Things 2” season premiere attracted a staggering 15.8 million streaming views in the first three days.



In comparison, the enormously popular “Game of Thrones” season premiere was watched by a reported 16.1 million people worldwide in its first day, and the first episode of “The Walking Dead” season 8, also its celebratory 100th episode was seen by 15 million people, in the same 3-day span.



Some reasons for Amazon’s shortfalls include poor relations with certain content creators, a reportedly frustrating creative process, and an uncertain content strategy, sources quote.

HBO Now: Although HBO Now only has about 3.5 million subscribers HBO the cable network itself has quite a large following, with roughly 130 million subscribers worldwide. The content is also excellent with such original programing as “Game of Thrones”, “Westworld”, “Sopranos”, and many others.



However, the streaming portion of HBO, HBO Now is predominantly available in the U.S. and is not easily accessible like Netflix is internationally. And while Netflix enjoys a subscription growth rate of over 25%, HBO’s is only around 2%. Moreover, although the original content at HBO is impressive, weather it is as innovative as Netflix’s is a debatable subject, and some recent polls suggest that Netflix may even be gaining the upper hand against HBO in the original content creation department. Furthermore, HBO Now’s price point of $14.99 seems rather expensive, considering that content is limited to HBO programming.



One thing is for certain, consumers believe Netflix’s original programming keeps getting better. In 2014, just 17% of consumers believed Netflix had the best original content, however, that number has steadily risen, and in 2017 has swelled to 33%. Yes, according to a diverse poll conducted by Morgan Stanley 33% of viewers now believe that Netflix delivers the best original shows out of any TV, cable, or streaming network.



Payment Plans Breakdown



Netflix: $7.99 for “Basic” which does not include HD and limits you to one screen at a time, $10.99 for “Standard,” which gives you HD and lets you watch two screens at a time, and $13.99 for “Premium” which gives you “ultra HD” and four screens at a time.

Hulu: $5.99 per month for the first year, $7.99 a month after that. You can also now do a live TV plan for $39.99 a month, which is basically just cable.

Amazon: Included with Amazon Prime membership, $8.99 per month.

HBO Now: $14.99 per month.



HBO’s plan appears to be disproportionately expensive compared to other streaming services, especially considering the limited content viewers receive from joining it.



Competition Analysis Overview



Hulu’s service appears to be priced fair, yet the company is experiencing a growth slowdown, partly due to its lack of international presence. Furthermore, its content library does not appear to be as rich as Netflix’s, especially when it comes to quality original programming.



Amazon is struggling with its streaming business right now. Despite pouring billions of dollars into it, the company has received mixed results and does not appear to be on top if its game in the content segment. Nevertheless, the platform enjoys easy access due to Prime membership integration, yet, engagement remains relatively weak.



The company receives just 4% of total time spent on streaming video platform, compared with Netflix’s eye-popping 46%. Not even YouTube viewers can compete with Netflix’s binge watchers, as the platform comes in a distant second with 15% of total engagement time spent on a streaming network.



Based on the underlying analysis it makes perfect sense that Netflix users are much more loyal to Netflix's streaming platform than other users are to their subscription service.



Threats to Netflix



The most prominent threat to Netflix appears to be the possible downsizing of its content library going forward. The number of titles available on Netflix was a lot greater a few years ago than it is today. In fact, it is reported that in 2012 the company offered roughly 9,000 viewing options to its subscribers, however, by 2016 that number shrank significantly to around 5,100 shows and movie choices.



Also, Disney (DIS) is set to pull its content from Netflix in 2019, as the company will attempt to start its own streaming services. Disney is planning to launch two separate services, an ESPN sports streaming platform and a separate Disney service for titles such as “The Lion King”, “Toy Story”, and others.



More importantly, with the end of the Disney Netflix partnership will likely come the end of the Marvel TV series on Netflix. Such hit shows as “Daredevil”, “Luke Cage”, “Jessica Jones”, and others will probably see their last seasons before 2019.



However, it is unclear how successful Disney’s streaming services will be, indeed streaming is a tough business to successfully capture significant market share in, especially with well-established enterprises already operating in this arena for quite a few years.



Moreover, it is less about the quantity and more about the quality of content that Netflix seems to be focusing on. The company is wisely choosing to create its own hit movies and series, as it works to populate its platform with increasing amounts of original programming to overcome the challenges presented by content sharing partnerships.



Undoubtedly, losing the Marvel series will be an unwelcomed development; however, Netflix is likely to make up for the gap in its programming with other shows that are possibly already in development. Overall, the threats Netflix is currently confronted with appear manageable and the company is expected to continue to thrive despite these relatively minor setbacks.



Valuation and Financial Highlights



Market Cap: $83 Billion



Forward P/E: 85



Profit Margin: 4%



Gross Margin: 32%



Revenue: $10.88 Billion



Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 30%



Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 208%



Total Debt: $4.89 Billion



52 Week Change: 71%



Short % of Float: 7.61%



The valuation analysis indicates that Netflix’s stock is not cheap, however, the company is exhibiting extremely robust growth. Consequently, Netflix shouldn’t be assessed as a value company. Investors can’t have both ways, they cannot have a an extremely fast growing company for the price of a value stock, especially in this market.



So, if market participants want to own a company with extremely attractive growth prospects, (30% yoy revenue growth), they are going to have to pay a premium for it. Therefore, given the current circumstances, and the fact that Netflix has the potential to deliver substantial and sustainable growth not only concerning revenues but regarding margins and net income over a prolonged period of time, (5-10 years), an 85-times forward earnings valuation makes sense here.



Margins are likely to improve with time as Netflix becomes better situated in the content segment. Debt has increased notably in recent years, mainly due to original programming creation, but that seems to be paying off and $4.89 billion in long-term debt is far from astronomical, considering the company’s market cap is roughly 20 times that.



The stock is up very nicely over the last year, indicating that momentum is extremely strong and should remain so unless the company disappoints investors for some inconceivable reason, or the overall equity picture begins to meltdown.



The short interest is a bit elevated, however, it is natural that a company trading at a relatively high multiple would have a healthy skeptic following.



Technical Viewpoint



The stock has performed extremely well over the past years, the bullish trend line appears to be well intact, and the stock seems to be bouncing off its 50-day moving average right now. Judging by the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic NFLX does not appear overbought or oversold right now, and the overall technical image suggests the stock should continue to appreciate going forward, absent the development of any significant unforeseen detrimental elements.



NFLX 1 Year Chart

NFLX 3 Year Chart



NFLX 5 Year Chart



Bottom Line



With over 109 million subscribers, and 46% of total streaming video engagement time, Netflix is clearly the leading streaming service provider in the world. The company enjoys robust domestic and international growth, as well as great brand recognition, and strong customer loyalty. Netflix clearly has an edge over its competitors in the industry, and should continue to outperform its adversaries while persisting to grow its market share, as the company offers a massive array of quality content at an attractive price point to its subscribers. Moreover, Netflix has managed to become an extremely effective content creator, releasing an abundance of hit movies and original series, earning numerous Emmy awards. As a result, becoming the new content king of the internet.

