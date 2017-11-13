Retirement Tactics: The Double Income Investment Strategy, Part 2

Retirement allows you plenty of time to reflect on your past. When I take a moment for reflection, I sometimes think about how I got to where I am now - from a financial perspective. For me, it all started when I was an elementary school girl around 7 or 8 years old. I remember for my birthday, my grandmother opened up a passbook savings account for me at the local bank and deposited the $50 minimum.

My grandmother taught me that the bank would pay me money every month for having that $50 in my savings account and the more money I put into to my savings account, the more money the bank would pay me. I remember the little passbook I was given showing the deposit and the interest rate - which at the time was over 4%. I enjoyed seeing the bank paying me money and watching my savings account grow. Month after month, the bank paid me more and more money and my account balance rose. I imagined that if I kept on saving money in that account, I might be rich one day. From that day forward, I started putting almost all the money I received from gifts and presents into that savings account during my childhood years.

As a retiree, I continue to keep some cash in the bank. Although it's not the same bank as when I was a kid and savings accounts nowadays pay very little in interest, my spending cash goes into a rewards checking account that pays 5% interest. Unfortunately, the bank maxes the amount of deposited money you can earn the 5% interest on. So, that's essentially the amount I keep in the bank.

There is a special feeling of financial security knowing you have a decent supply of cash on hand in case you need it. In my investment accounts, I almost always keep enough cash (in their 0.01% money market funds) in order to buy into a position if the opportunity arises.

The Double Income Investment Strategy, Part 2

In part 1, I wrote about the Double Income Investing Strategy that I use for my income investing and shared my thoughts why the strategy works for me. I'd like to reiterate two points before moving forward with Part 2. First, the double income investing strategy is focused on earning income through your stocks. Second, I have used this strategy successfully for years and still use it. Kindly keep these points in mind as I continue to write about the strategy with the goal of filling in the gaps that have not been mentioned before.

A good way to elaborate on the double income investing strategy is to use a real life trade example. A stock that comes to mind quickly is Exxon Mobil (XOM) because on Thursday my covered call options were assigned (as expected) and my shares were sold at the $82.50 strike price. Thursday was Exxon's ex-dividend date. On Friday, I rebought XOM at $82.65 and sold new covered calls, the June $87.50 strike for $1.59/contract.

I’m going to miss out on the $0.77/share dividend when it pays in December, but I collected $1.59 per contract on Friday. I will discuss in complete detail about this trade and cover some important topics that are relevant to the trade.

For this article, I’m going to discuss a previous XOM trade I made when the stock was on sale.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) needs no introduction. Arguably the most well known of the gas and oil blue chip companies, Exxon currently pays a great and reliable and increasing dividend of 3.70%. Exxon and has been beaten down since the summer of 2014 along with most other oil and gas companies. I use Exxon as my go to gas station with its SpeedPass and all. Getting income from XOM is like Exxon paying me back for buying their gas. At least it feels that way to me.

XOM data by YCharts

Buying a Stock on Sale

As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, I prefer to buy stocks when I consider them to be on sale. It’s not the only time I ever buy stocks - as you can see with the repurchase of XOM above, but I like looking out for the sales. To find companies that are on sale, I have a pretty big list of stocks on my quote screen that has all of my holdings plus other great blue chip stocks that I’d like to own. I keep an eye on that list and wait for opportunities to happen. Since I spend most of my retirement having fun and enjoying life, I only keep one eye on my list and it's only at certain times - like when a holding is at its ex-dividend date or when I see in the financial news that a stock has taken a dive. Of course, when I was working, I use to keep four eyes on my stock list almost all the time, but those days are over.

When Exxon fell below $80 back in 2015, there were countless articles in the financial media questioning if their dividend was sustainable, how low the stock would go, how low the price of oil would go, etc. The stock was achieving 52 week lows and Exxon’s dividend yield had risen up to over 4%! I recall stock gurus saying that they were waiting for the price of Exxon to hit the $60's before they would buy the stock. When a great company is hitting its 52 week low for no major reason, I consider it to be on sale. The stock might not be at its ultimate bottom, but I'm not looking for a bottom.

The Thought Process

My thinking at that time: A great, blue chip company is trading at the lows and is now offering a high dividend yield over 4%. The company is down because of the decline in the price of oil. Exxon was not the only company is in the oil and gas sector had fallen - most oil and gas companies were down (including Chevron (CVX) another wonderful stock that I purchased around the same time for the exact same reasons - they had similar dismal articles in the media.) The option premiums with strikes prices in the low $80s and going out 9-12 months were for selling for around $1.60/contract. The stock was clearly in a downtrend and it could go even lower (and it did), but I felt like I was getting a great deal at this level.

If I could buy the Exxon before the next ex-dividend date in August, I would be getting a quality blue chip stock selling at or near its 52 week low. I could then sell covered calls 9-12 months out to collect a nice option premium. Finally, I would get the benefit of collecting the August dividend by buying the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Covered Calls

The covered call is important to me in three important ways. First is the amount of income collected from the sale of the option contract. Second is the duration/expiration date of the option contract. Third, is the option strike price.

I prefer that the income collected on the option premium to be at least 2% of the current stock price. So, if I bought Exxon or another stock at $80.00 per share, I’m looking at call options that are selling for $1.60 or greater. In order to obtain 2% with most blue chip stocks, you usually need to go out 9-12 months. While I prefer to collect 2% on the covered car premium, it does not mean it has to be 2%.

On analyzing the Exxon trade above, I saw that the June 2016 $82.50 strike call options were selling around $1.50/contract and the September 2016 $82.50 options were going for around $2.30/contract.

Which contract to sell?

The June $82.50 strike contract would potentially allow me to collect four dividend payments before expiration.The September contract might get me five dividend payments plus an extra $0.80 per contract. The problem with the September contract is that it would be another 90-100 days to expiration. Is the $0.80 per contract worth the extra 3 months of time?

To me, it’s not worth it. The reason is because Exxon call option premiums going out 9-12 months typically pay around $1.50 per contract. The sooner the covered call options expire, the sooner I could rewrite new covered calls and collect new option premium. The option premium is worth more than the dividend payment plus I get the income faster and with less time to wait

I considered the $82.50 strike price because that was the highest strike price I could use in order to get near the 2% return on the option premium. The alternatives were not as appealing. The $85 strike options were going for much less premium. The $80 strike options paid a greater premium than 2%, but the strike price was too close to the current price of the stock. If the stock had any decent movement to the upside, the stock would be close to option assignment levels rather quickly. So I would also have to track the stock price movements closer than I want to. Tracking my portfolios is the last thing I want to do. After I make a purchase and sell the option, I leave it alone and move on. After all, in retirement, the last thing I want to do is microwatch my portfolio.

Finally, if the stock price moved from $77 to $82.50 and the stock was assigned, the capital gain would be satisfactory to me. While my primary goal is collecting income, I do not mind collecting capital gains. More discussion on option assignment will come in the next article.

Final Results

I ended up buying Exxon for around $77 about a week before the August ex-dividend date. I also sold the $82.50 covered calls going out to June 2016 for $1.55/contract. Along with the premium, I ended up collecting 4 dividend payments for income. The covered call options expired worthless.

The trade, which took place in my IRA account, would not have been possible without having the cash available in my portfolio.

All trade analysis was done before any trades were done. This is common practice for me for any purchases in my portolios.

Wrapping Things Up

As an income investor using the double income investing strategy, whenever I consider purchasing a stock and selling the covered call, there are several factors to think about beforehand. Buying a stock on sale is preferred, but not mandatory. While capital gains are always nice, I do not expect it to happen and it is not my goal as an income investor. However, I fully expect to receive income from my stocks. I do not expect capital gains because I do not know where a stock price is going to go in the future. By the time my covered calls get to expiration, the stock price could be at the same level that I purchased the stock for and it would not matter to me.

I have already collected the option premium plus the dividends. That income is mine to use or keep regardless of the stock price. The income is most important to me and my investment goal has been achieved.

If the stock climbs above the strike price, there is a chance that the position would be sold out of my account via option assignment at the option strike price and I would miss out on a dividend payment. I would still have collected the option premium and all dividends received up to that point. Plus I receive the capital gain from the purchase price to the strike price. I could always rebuy the same stock and sell covered calls on the new holding. In Exxon's case, missing a dividend payment due to early assignment is not the end of the world. The option premiums going out 9-12 months are usually about 2x the quarterly dividend payout and you get the income sooner. More discussion on option assignments in the next article.

In the final part of this series, I am going to discuss the trade I made this past week on Exxon with a focus on the future and the other things to think about. I will discuss in detail the three factors of the strategy that investors should be aware of and that I have not written about: early assignment, covered call buybacks, and what to do after option expiration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.