Gold Bulls Prepare To Charge As Dollar Slips

Gold was lower on Friday, Nov. 10, but finished last week with a net gain after hitting a three-week high in the Nov. 9 session. Spot gold was $9.60 lower at $1,275 after rising 0.40 percent on Nov. 8 and hitting its highest level since Oct. 20 at $1,287. December gold futures fell $13.30, or 1.03 percent, to end last week at $1,287.

Despite Friday’s dip, gold prices continued to hold firm above the October lows as the sideways drifting trend for gold continues against a backdrop of strong global equity markets and a rising crude oil price. The gold bulls are clearly gathering their strength for an attempt at regaining control of the short-term trend. In this commentary we’ll examine the prospects for their success.

Asia stocks hovered near a 10-year high late last week following record-breaking highs on Wall Street earlier in the week. However, U.S. equities showed signs of profit-taking on Thursday and Friday as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) dipped temporarily below the 15-day moving average before rallying to close above it (see chart below). Further weakness in the equity market would be a blessing in disguise for gold, as it would give the bulls something to rally around. It would almost certainly focus the attention of nervous investors back on the safe havens, making gold a logical choice to park their cash in the event of a stock market pullback.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile in Washington, a Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one in the House of Representatives, was unveiled on Thursday. The Senate’s version of the bill calls for delaying a tax cut in the corporate tax rate by one year. It also differs from the House version in several other key areas, including property tax, mortgage interest, and medical expense deductions. The two chambers will have to resolve their differences in order to receive the president's approval. The Senate's version of the bill frustrates a Republican push to overhaul the federal tax code, and many observers expressed doubt over Congress' ability to arrive at a consensus.

The Congressional struggle over tax reform may also play into the hands of gold bulls. Many on Wall Street were banking on a tax reform bill with “teeth” by the end of the year. Should Congress fail to deliver meaningful reform this time around, investors may end venting their frustrations by selling stocks thereby creating another safe-haven bid for gold in the coming weeks.

Gold’s best bet for a near-term rally, however, is a decline in the dollar index. Shown here is the U.S. dollar index along with its 15-day moving average. Along with the S&P, the dollar index tested its 15-day trend line late last week and closed slightly under it. A decisive break under the 15-day MA technically sends a “heads up” signal that the dollar’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is becoming exhausted, potentially setting up a deeper pullback for the greenback. If the DXY falls under the nearest benchmark support at the 94.00 level it would confirm a trend reversal from up to down, enabling gold to finally gain some needed traction and rally in a sustained fashion.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, has once again managed to climb above its 15-day moving average and is trying to claw its way back to the October high above the 12.50 level.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As I wrote in the previous commentary, “Ideally, the bulls should be able to push the gold ETF price decisively above the 15-day MA and keep above it if they truly have control over the near-term trend.” A weekly close above the 15-day MA on Friday would further underscore the bulls’ intentions of trying to make a serious charge to higher levels. As long as IAU is struggling to stay above its 15-day MA, however, the immediate trend is still unsettled and directionless. Meanwhile, I’m still long the IAU above the 12.11 level (stop), and I expect the directionless trend in the ETF will soon be resolved. As previously mentioned, if gold follows the oil price, as it usually does, the gold bulls’ patience will soon be rewarded.

It should be noted that hedge funds and money managers have cut their net long positions in Comex gold futures in the past seven weeks. After strong inflows in the third quarter, however, managed money positions remain elevated compared to the start of the year. It’s also worth mentioning that while there was an 8-year low in gold demand in the third quarter, there have been no significant outflows according to Comex data.

Turning our attention to the gold mining stocks, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) established a new short-term pivotal low on Friday, Nov. 3. Much like physical gold, the actively traded gold mining stocks are at a critical juncture right now and the next couple of trading sessions could well pave the way for the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

The main consideration for the XAU, however, is that the price line remains under the 15-day moving average. This of course means that the dominant immediate-term trend is still down (per the rules of my technical trading discipline). In light of this I don’t advocate trying to “catch the dagger” in anticipation of a bottom. An immediate-term bottom will be confirmed when the XAU closes two days higher above the 15-day MA.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Ideally, the next rally above the 15-day moving average in the XAU index should be accompanied by an upward turn in the short-term directional indicator for the gold mining stocks. This indicator is based on the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 10-week new highs-new lows in the 50 most actively traded gold mining shares. This indicator normally leads, and always confirms, rallies or declines in the XAU due to its tendency to reflect incremental demand for gold stocks on a short-term basis. The directional indicator shown below has been declining in recent weeks, telling us that the near-term path of least resistance for the gold mining stocks has been down. Along with a 2-day higher close above the XAU’s 15-day moving average, an upside reversal of the short-term directional indicator (below) is also needed.

Chart created by Clif Droke

For now, the waiting game continues as the gold stock market tries to establish last week’s low and reverse the trend which has been underway since September. Incidentally, we’re in a cash position with regard to the gold and silver mining stocks and await the next confirmed immediate-term bottom signal in the XAU per the rules of our technical trading discipline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.