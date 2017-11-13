Square: Priced For Perfection

The mobile payments provider generated accelerated revenue growth that could doom the stock when this trend ends.

Square (SQ) reported an incredible quarter, but the stock valuation has one major problem. My previous research suggested that buying the stock on any dip below $28 after last quarter was the safest way to play the mobile payments market.

The stock though ended the week at $39 now and the updated guidance for full year revenues only rose about $35 million at the midpoint or around 4% of total revenues. The question is whether investors have any upside potential after the stock has risen over 30% since the last quarter and some 300% since the 2016 lows?

Square reported adjusted revenues of $257 million and beat estimates by an incredible $12 million. The company continues hitting on all cylinders as movements into registers, virtual terminals and loans expand market opportunity all while moving up the food chain to larger sellers.

The market always likes a company that can reaccelerate growth at rates above 40%. Q1 revenue growth dipped to only 39% and the last two quarters have ramped back up to above 41% growth and hit 45% during Q3.

Source: Square Q3'17 shareholder letter

The market though apparently glazed over the guidance for Q4 revenue growth of only 37%. Square has to beat revenue estimates by about $15 million or the company is back into a decelerating growth situation that never ends well for a pricey stock.

The forecast is nothing horrible from a company standpoint when growth could still top 40%, but a big problem for a stock with a valuation approaching $15 billion when including diluted share counts. Remember that the revenue run rate is only $1 billion now.

At some point, the issue of profitability will pop up into the market concern. Stripping out stock-based compensation and Square produced a small profit in the $24 million range for the quarter and somewhere around $64 million for the year.

Source: Square Q3'17 shareholder letter

Even an annual profit before taxes in the $100 million range would place the stock trading at 150x earnings. An even easier way to value Square is that the stock trades at 112x EBITDA estimates of $133.5 million for 2017.

Another way of viewing the incredible ramp in the stock is this simple comparison to another hot payments stock in PayPal Holdings (PYPL). Square started the year trading a premium P/S multiple in comparison to PayPal, but the stock now trades at twice the multiple.

SQ PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Square remains an exceptional company priced for perfection. The company could grow at the current rate for several years before justifying the market valuation so investors have to consider that holding the stock at this value has limited upside and significant downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.