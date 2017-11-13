Full House Resorts Goes Vertical

My long-held bullishness on Full House Resorts (FLL) has faded this year - and FLL has gone on rising without me, including a blowout 21%+ gain over the past week. Optimism toward potential developments in Indiana and Cripple Creek, Colorado has offset what looks, from here, like a still-disappointing performance from the existing portfolio and possible valuation questions.

From a share price standpoint, obviously I regret missing out on ~30% incremental gains since I sold my FLL shares earlier this year. And Cripple Creek, in particular, is a very intriguing opportunity for the company. But Q3 results didn't assuage the concerns I've had of late, and a steadily expanding multiple is starting to look stretch what's still an odd company and an odd M&A target in what looks like a consolidating industry.

It's possible I'm simply too cautious, and my attitude toward FLL is a microcosm of my attitude toward the regional gaming space as a whole, on which I was bullish in 2015-2016 only to miss out on further gains this year. But it still looks like to me, particularly after the last week, that investors are focusing solely on the company's potential and ignoring some of the weakness in the business as is.

Q3 Earnings

CEO Dan Lee opened the Q3 conference call by affirming, "It was a good quarter." And while I rarely disagree with one of my favorite CEOs, I don't see it quite that way.

Headline numbers look great. Revenue rose 6% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA climbed 13%. But there was a $675K settlement related to a poorly constructed parking garage at the Silver Slipper in Mississippi that created pretty much all of that growth. That aside, Adjusted EBITDA company-wide rose just a bit over 1%. That's with a comparison against a challenged quarter a year ago, where Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year excluding the contribution from the May 2016 acquisition of Bronco Billy's in Colorado.

And a property-by-property basis, nothing in the quarter looks notably bullish:

Silver Slipper

The flagship property saw revenue rise 9.6% year-over-year, which sounds like a huge number in the stagnant Mississippi market. But much of the growth is coming from heavy promotions; the 10-Q cited a 27.6% in non-gaming revenue, driven by promotions and the new oyster bar. Adjusted EBITDA for the property rose 32.6% year-over-year; back out the settlement, however, and the decimal point moves to the left, with just 3.26% growth and thus some level of margin compression. And that's with modest benefit for at least part of the quarter of the oyster bar and the beach club in which the company invested $1.3 million, and stronger slot hold (again per the 10-Q).

Business in Mississippi is good - but it's not great. And from a long-term standpoint it's been a disappointment. Two and a half years ago, on the Q1 2015 conference call ahead of the completion of the property's hotel, Lee was arguing that the property "really does" $10-$11 million in EBITDA backing out some headwinds at the time, and that "a pretty conservative forecast" suggested the hotel would add another $1 million. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA is $11.7 million, in the vicinity of that target from two-plus years ago.

This echoes a point I tried to emphasize coming out of Q2. FLL shares have risen 185% since Lee was named CEO in December 2014. But, truthfully, the CEO has overpromised and underdelivered, with a debt refinancing coming at a much higher interest rate than expected and overall EBITDA targets still missed. Silver Slipper is another example of that problem. It doesn't doom the story by any means, but it's something worth keeping in mind over the next few quarters. And with Mississippi still driving just shy of half of property-level EBITDA year-to-date, the story here will have a tough time playing out if growth stays relatively modest.

Indiana

The Rising Star property still is awaiting some of the bigger investments, notably a ferryboat across the river to Kentucky that now is hoped to come online in the spring. In the meantime, Q3 performance was OK, if that. Revenue rose 1.2%; Adjusted EBITDA declined 3%.

On the Q3 call, Lee cited a "slip-up" in the marketing office that led the property to send out an incremental $400,000 in coupons. Little damage appears to have been done. An RV park opened, and Lee cited ~50% occupancy for the 56-space facility.

The other investments, including renovated rooms, a new entry, and a VIP room are coming next year. I still think the property is in trouble, given competition across the river in Ohio and the addition of live dealers to Indianapolis-area racinos in 2021. In the meantime, the property still seems barely profitable (Adjusted EBITDA is heading for the ~$3.5 million range this year) and unattractive unless either the RV park or the ferry wind up being big hits. We'll see on both counts.

Bronco Billy's

The Cripple Creek property Bronco Billy's had a nice quarter - and the best results of any of the FLL properties. Revenue rose 5.8%, and margins expanded as well, driving a 9.9% increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

This increasingly looks like a smart purchase by Full House, who paid about 6x EBITDA, even without the grandiose development plans for the property Full House detailed this week. (More on those in a moment.) As is, Bronco Billy's is a nice addition to the portfolio and one place where concerns seem minimal at the moment.

Northern Nevada

I've argued in the past that the Northern Nevada properties - one in Lake Tahoe and one in Fallon, east of Reno - are more important to the growth story than their profit contribution (~13% of the YTD total) would suggest. Full House renovated the Grand Lodge in Tahoe, and it's finishing up work at the Stockman's in Fallon as well. But both properties have the most turnaround potential in the portfolio.

But while revenue rose 7%+ in the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA gained just 1.5%. Considering the hopes for the refurbishment completed in the spring, even Lee admitted he was "a little disappointed it didn't have a stronger summer". CFO Lewis Fanger held out hope for the winter season, in attracting skiers, but it may be that the location (in a less-trafficked, albeit higher-end, section of the lake) or the market simply isn't going to support much in the way of growth.



And looking at Full House as is, the quarter raises the question of whether that's true across the board. The gross leverage ratio still is 5.3x. Fanger mentioned another possible refinancing, with the company paying a weighted average interest rate over 10%. Adjusted EBITDA this year probably comes in shy of $19 million; interest expense will be close to $11 million. Free cash flow is negative YTD (albeit due to elevated capex), and likely will be so again next year.

The performance of the portfolio isn't quite good enough - and it's not close to what Lee (and bulls like myself) were modeling in 2015-2016. Lee reiterated a target of $25 million in EBITDA going forward - but FLL needs to get to $20 million first, and Q3's increase of $64 thousand excluding the litigation settlement isn't a major step in that direction.

Cripple Creek (and Indiana)

Those concerns aside, I do understand the optimism toward the recently revealed plans for a major expansion in Cripple Creek. Full House has a long document, "The Case For Cripple Creek", on its IR website, detailing the rationale behind the development and its potential benefits.

Put simply, the argument from Full House is that Cripple Creek, located in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, is badly lagging Black Hawk (and its much smaller neighbor Central City), located west of Denver - and other regional markets - in per-capita spending. And, per Full House, the reason is the lack of attractive accomodations.

So Full House, which has acquired land (or options to buy land) surrounding Bronco Billy's, plans to spend $60-$70 million to build a 150-room, high-end hotel. The model is the Ameristar tower (albeit on a much smaller scale) in Black Hawk, now owned by Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK), and soon to be challenged by a similar development by Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI).

With better hotel rooms, Lee argues that the per-capita gap between Black Hawk and Cripple Creek would narrow, itself implying ~25% growth in Cripple Creek's overall gaming revenue above potential benefits from a strengthening Colorado Springs economy. And with no real space for special events - or conventions - the proposed development would stand out in the market, meaning Full House could grow share in a growing market.

It's a logical move - but there are some concerns. For one, other hotels in the area reportedly are pursuing expansion, though Century Casinos (CNTY) has put its plans on hold for now. I'm also skeptical that Cripple Creek should match Black Hawk. The drive from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek is longer (64 minutes) than from Denver to Black Hawk (48 minutes). It's also much more difficult - in both cases in part because Black Hawk built an expressway to ease traffic into town. (Bear in mind too that Denver's suburbs are on the west side of the city - and thus even closer. That's not necessarily the case in Colorado Springs.)

The numbers look good enough to support some overly optimistic planning, however. Lee posited a spend of $60-$70 million, with EBITDA in the range of half the ~$35 million Isle of Capri (now owned by Eldorado Resorts (ERI)) generates in Black Hawk. Even some cost overruns and/or weaker-than-hoped for market growth or share gains still makes the project an accretive effort for Full House. And added to the optionality from the company's effort to develop a casino in Terre Haute, Indiana, using unused capacity from Rising Star, there's a reason to look past the performance of the current portfolio.

Valuation

Assuming Lee's numbers are in the ballpark - using $65 million in costs and $17 million in EBITDA - Full House looks like an intriguing multi-year play. Some level of organic growth should get EBITDA close to $40 million by 2021, when presumably the new Cripple Creek project would be running for the full year. An 8x multiple would imply an enterprise value of $320 million; less current net debt and the $65 million spend, FLL would have a market cap of ~$180 million, and a share price of $7.60. Discounted back even a full four years at 10%, FLL's current fair value would be $5.20. That doesn't include any free cash flow generated in 2019-2020 and potential in Terre Haute.

There's still a lot that needs to go right, however. The current EV/EBITDA multiple sits at 8.4x, which is a discount to larger regionals like Boyd Gaming (BYD) and ERI. But those 10x+ multiples are back near pre-crisis levels, and look stretched to my eye. (Obviously, I'm in the minority in that opinion.) The macro situation needs to hold up. And that growth in the legacy portfolio has to come, even with potential challenges in Indiana at the beginning of the next decade and modest performance over the past few quarters.

It's an intriguing case, and if all goes well FLL's run will continue for some time. But it's still a case based more on potential, and Lee's projections, than performance. And while I don't think Lee exactly is Elon Musk in terms of promises, so far the potential of Full House hasn't been realized. The refinancing didn't happen. Terre Haute still is up in the air, with stiff opposition, and Danville, Illinois, less than an hour away, could be getting a casino itself. Silver Slipper hasn't yet hit its targets. The Nevada properties are stalled.

This is not a risk-less case by any means, and personally I'd like to see a bit more progress before joining back in the excitement toward FLL. I still think current fair value is closer to $2.50 (~7x EBITDA), with Cripple Creek (particularly) and Indiana maybe adding $0.50 in value in a bullish scenario.

Right now, investors obviously are more optimistic - and if they're right from a business standpoint, then I'm once again missing out on FLL. But I'd like to see some concrete steps taken toward the company's potential before I start valuing it too highly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.