SolarEdge Remains Our Favorite Stock

Back in May, we published our first article on an unknown solar stock, SolarEdge (SEDG), which was extremely undervalued. In summary, the article stated that SolarEdge filled a niche market in the solar industry, and a combination of this and the fact that the industry itself was growing, meant that SEDG was going to see extreme growth in the coming year. Following the article, SolarEdge posted their Quarter 1 results, beating in revenue as well as EPS, and pretty much reaffirming our position that the company was stunningly undervalued. The market seemed to understand this, and following this ER, the company's stock jumped 10%. Then came the Quarter 2 Earnings Report, where SolarEdge beat estimates again, posting record revenue and beating both analysts' and management's guidance. This time the market really listened as shares shot up 21%, and the stock went from being unknown to highlighted as an industry leader. Last week, the company posted earnings for Quarter 3 and it really surprised investors with gross margin reaching 34.9%, and issuing upside guidance for Quarter 4, seeing revenues of $175M-$185M versus the $147M analyst consensus estimate. This caused the stock to spike almost 20%.

Six months after the publication of our first article on SolarEdge, the company has posted almost 150% of share growth, and smashed industry expectations on more than one occasion. It has gone from an unknown, undervalued stock to a widely recognized industry powerhouse.

In this article, we are going to look at what really drives this company's growth and deeply analyze their most recent earnings report. We will also try to uncover whether it is still undervalued, and if investors should put their money into SolarEdge.





What Do They Do?

SolarEdge is an interesting solar company because they offer a unique and innovative product line up in a rapidly growing industry. They produce module-level optimizers and inverters for PhotoVoltaic (PV) systems. The Power Optimizer is attached to the solar panels and maximizes the available power. The Inverter takes this power and converts it from DC to AC voltage, making the power available for use in the household. SolarEdge claims that “system owners can see up to 25% more energy with module-level power optimization.” The company offers optimizer and inverter solutions for both commercial and residential applications and primarily sell directly to large solar installers, contractors/construction firms, and indirectly to thousands of smaller local solar installers.



These products work together and create unique ecosystem. Hardware-wise, each product is designed to work with other SolarEdge products for maximum benefits, but “[Power Optimizer] modules can also operate with third-party inverters using SolarEdge's independent optimization technology IndOP™,” states their website. The company does not stop at hardware, offering a monitoring portal which connects to the inverter and allows the consumer to view and control various aspects of their system such as how much power they are generating.

Other than the solar panels, SolarEdge offers consumers a complete ecosystem that works together flawlessly. For a more in depth discussion on SolarEdge’s lineup and advantage over competitors, view this article by a fellow SeekingAlpha Contributor.

Third Quarter Earnings

SolarEdge’s Q3 earnings were out of the park in pretty much every aspect. Financially, they recorded revenues for the quarter of $166.6 million, gross margins of 34.9%, GAAP net income of $28 million and a record non-GAAP net income of $31.5 million. They also reported a record cash flow from operations of $33.6 million. GAAP net diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.61, beating estimates by 11 cents and up from $0.55 the prior quarter.



GAPP Financial Results GAPP Net Income

On the business side, SolarEdge shipped 676 megawatts of AC nameplate inverters in Q3. Approximately 318 megawatts will ship to North America, up from 274 megawatts shipped to North America last quarter. That’s a 16% increase in just a quarter! Numbers-wise, they shipped 90,000 inverters and two million optimizers.





Looking at the balance sheet yields something that many businesses dream of. SolarEdge boasts a total debt figure of $0. They have $304.7M in cash and investments, up from the $206.7M they had in Q3 ‘16. Cash flow from operations are also up from last year's figure of $24.4M and last quarter's figure of $31.6M. It is now $33.6M, an increase of 38% from last year and 6% from last quarter.

The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2017. Management expects revenues to be within the range of $175 million to $185 million and gross margins to be within the range of 33% to 35%. It is worth noting guidance for the third quarter was for revenues to be between $155 million and $165 million (it was actually $166 million), and gross margins of 33% to 35% (they were 34.9%).

What Caused These Record Results



The simple answer is demand for SolarEdge’s ecosystem of high quality products. “[The company] continues to perform in line with our business plan, grow market share in all geographies and reduce the cost of [the] product,” stated Guy Sella, CEO, in the Q3 earnings call. In the United States (which amounts to about 50% of the company's revenues), shipped AC nameplate inverters increased by 16% from last quarter. While the US amounts to the majority of the company's business, SolarEdge is also seeing increased sales in Europe. Mr. Sella also stated that “growing investments in new regions, outside of Europe, such as Australia, India and Japan is beginning to bear fruits.” We discussed these investments in our previous article.

“On the residential front,” stated Mr. Sella in the earnings call, “we have fully concluded transition of our non-storage, one phase inverters to the HD Wave platform, which is available now worldwide. While this transition continues to contribute to our expended gross margins, we expect to see more cost reduction on this product line in quarters to come, as cost reduction is the forefront of our R&D efforts.” These new HD Wave inverters are more efficient, are expected to have a higher demand, and will cut costs and grow margin in the long run.

They are also using and growing positive momentum to increase sales. The recently announced products such as the recently commercial large scale inverter and PV Inverter Integrated Electric Vehicle Charger are “are generating very positive momentum.” They are also in the process of releasing a new product family named the compact residential solution, which is mainly targeting new homes and such as housing projects. “All of this new offering will support our growth in the planned market expansion in 2018,” stated Mr. Sella.



Is This Stock Still Undervalued?

Six months ago, we wrote that “SolarEdge is an undervalued stock and will continue to rise with the growing solar market, making now a perfect time to invest in this solar stock that is sure to soar.” However, with almost 150% growth in share price since we wrote that, we no longer feel that SolarEdge is an undervalued stock. At the time many investors were unaware of SEDG, and a combination of this and the fact that the industry itself was undervalued led to SolarEdge stock being a great value buy.

This is no longer the case. With three stunning ER’s in a row, SolarEdge has risen to worldwide recognition as a leader of industry. We feel that SEDG’s stock price of about $40 is fair for its current figures.

However, while SEDG isn't necessarily a value buy anymore, it will still see some great future growth and for this reason investors should watch this stock, and buy on a dip. The Quarter 3 earnings call stressed the important fact the company is experiencing some component shortages (and has been for some time). “Given our increased production level, and the shortage of certain components in the global market, we expect higher than usual airfreight expenses will continue to put pressure on our gross margins for the next few quarters,” stated Ronen Faier, SolarEdge’s CFO in the Q3 earnings call. This statement has surfaced in the past few earnings calls, and while it sounds negative, it actually provides an opportunity for investors. Provided that SolarEdge can resolve this issue, gross margins can greatly increase 1 to 2 years in the future.



This fact paired with the company's aggressive geographical expansion strategy, focus on cost reduction, movement into commercial markets and optimistic management guidance leads us to conclude that SolarEdge will continue seeing major future growth. Guy Sella stated that (referring to market share) “[In] 3 years from now will be at around 33% North America, 33% Europe and 33% Asia.” An investment now is no longer a value play, but a future growth play.



A Deeper Look Into SEDG’s Future Plans

“By the end of 2018, we're supposed to be at about 50-50 between commercial and residential,” stated Guy Sella after the Q3 ER, during the Q&A. It's about 33% commercial today, so the company is aggressively chasing the commercial market share (and other sectors) in the solar industry. This is reflected by its launch of commercial-centered inverters and modules as well as its partnership with LG Electronics (LGY) to provide new solar modules for the North American market.



Also, while SolarEdge is currently focusing on the Residential and Commercial sectors, they are looking to expand to the Utility sector in the future. “It is in development and we believe that we have the best solution under development. It will take probably year before we'll expose what exactly we're doing,” stated Mr. Sella, answering the question if investors will see movement into the Utility sector in the future.

In the short term, investors can look forward to SolarEdge releasing a new product family targeting residential. It’s a full family of inverters that vary from 1 kilowatt to 2.5 kilowatts, based on a combined optimizer. It is expected to be rolled out by Q1, and will target newly constructed European homes. Within 2-3 months, SolarEdge is expecting to see “quite a lot of installations.”

Finally, when asked if SolarEdge was looking to use their large and growing cash balance for acquisitions, CFO Ronen Faier replied that “we are looking to expand also our business through acquisitions, and we are still reviewing and looking at opportunities in this field at least.” While we feel that the chances of an acquisition are low for the next 6 months, we could see the company using their large cash balance for an acquisition in the next 1-5 years.

Conclusion

Investors looking for a value based investment should look elsewhere, but investors looking for an investment that will see potentially major future growth should watch SolarEdge. If there is a dip, investors should take the opportunity to buy, but if there is no dip, investors should buy in before Q4 earnings. Wappinger Capital Research expects to see continued growth of SolarEdge due to strong geographical growth, an innovative product ecosystem and great balance sheet. We expect an acquisition within the next five years, and are excited to watch the company move further into the commercial sector and enter the Utility sector in the next year.