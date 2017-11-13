Disney's Trouble With ESPN Shouldn't Be Your Main Focus

(Picture Source: Disney.com)

Highlights

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is one of the best firms on the planet, with perhaps the best IP rights of any firm out there. Recently, ESPN's troubles have spilled over, causing Disney's stock to underperform the market since 2015. However, that probably won't be a norm in the future. At the very least, I suggest a HOLD, with a target price of $100.63. This DCF valuation is fairly conservative and assumes a 12% free cash flow growth rate and a WACC of 9%. If you are optimistic about the market from 2018 to 2020, Disney is a BUY.

The Walt Disney Company

Born in 1901 in a Chicago suburb, Walt would go on to lay the foundations for an empire so intertwined in American culture it would become one of the world's most successful film and animation companies of all time. The stories and traditions created by Walt Disney are worth billions today. His namesake company continues to produce animated films but has gone on to diversify its product offering. One of the firm's brightest shining stars has been popular sports network ESPN. Along with its digital media, the firm now operates five theme parks around the world.

Its revenue is not only diversified but also well integrated. Disney is able to continue to monetize productions many years following their initial release. For example, Disney's Cinderella was initially released in 1950 and grossed $8 million in its first year (not adjusted for inflation). In 2015 a live-action version of the story was released, bringing in over $200 million in domestic sales alone. From Cinderella, Disney can spin off TV shows, add themed rides in its parks, and sell toys and other consumer merchandise.

What's the Deal with ESPN

Disney's stock has suffered due to concerns about its ability to navigate the changes in the media/TV industry. Declines in ESPN's subscription base have troubled Disney since 2011 when it began to fall. Since then, ESPN has shed 12 million viewers, going from 100 million to 88 million.

Disney has attempted to hedge the decline by increasing its revenue per ESPN subscriber. The chart below shows data from Disney's 10-K statements. ESPN's most notable contribution to the media segment is through affiliate revenue. The numbers below show that revenue hasn't declined, but rather growth has slowed or even stalled.

(Source: Company Filings - Author Creation)

During 3Q17, Disney reported that the media segment was down compared to 3Q16. However, a nine-month 2017 to nine-month 2016 comparison showed that the segment wasn't down but flat.

Cable Networks revenues for the quarter decreased 3% to $4.1 billion and operating income decreased 23% to $1.5 billion. Lower operating income was due to a decline at ESPN. The decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth. - 3Q17 10-Q Report

Disney is caught in the middle of a drastic change in the way viewers consume media. Recently, there have been investments in streaming capabilities that will allow Disney to sell directly to consumers. It remains to be seen exactly how this will happen and if Disney will be able to charge enough to maintain its current revenues. A great article has already been written by Seeking Alpha contributor Joe Apuzzo on the subject.

Rather than rehash the information Joe stated, here is a look at what ESPN needs to do to keep its top line from decreasing using its current consumption platform.

Over the last five years, ESPN's revenue per subscriber jumped 54% to $7.21 per customer compared to $4.69 in 2011. In contrast, its subscriber base has fallen 11% since 2011. If subscriber growth continues a linear decline at the same rate, how much would ESPN need to raise the subscription cost to the consumer to keep its top line from declining? According to my calculations, ESPN would need to increase its subscription revenue 2.5-3% a year, just a fraction of what it's accomplished in the five years up to now.

The graph below shows the linear paths of each metric assumed in the calculation. If viewership continues to decline at the current rate, by 2025, it will have fallen 20 percent from where it is today. However, with a 3% YOY increase in revenue per subscriber, total revenue will remain stable.





(Source: Company Filings - Author Creation)

Overall, I think Disney's troubles with ESPN are manageable. Revenue may decline toward the end of the year and into 2018, but I don't foresee Disney taking a major hit. In my opinion, ESPN has taken too much attention away from growth in Disney's other segments, causing an undue stagnant stock price.

Disney and Hulu

I'm sure you are aware that Disney recently held talks with Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) about buying a large portion of its media assets. Many are awash the possibilities of Disney having intellectual property rights for franchises like Avatar, X-Men and Ice Age. With the addition of Ice Age, Disney would have IP rights to six of the eight animated film franchises that have landed films in the top 15 for gross sales worldwide. But the rights to those films are just a drop in the bucket from what Disney's potential could be with Twenty-First Century Fox.

Currently, Disney owns a 30% equity stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) competitor Hulu, so does Twenty-First Century Fox. Part of the recent discussion was that Disney would buy Fox's 30% equity stake. If this happened, Disney would be the majority owner in the company effectively giving it the right to use the platform as a way to push its content to consumers, something it is already trying to do. If Disney built its own platform to target the DTC space, it could take years before there were enough subscribers to make it in any way impactful financially for the firm.

Consider this, Ben Swinburne of Morgan Stanley recently suggested that Disney would be able to reach 30 million subscribers on its DTC platform by 2028. Hulu is expected to reach 38 million by the end of the year. If Disney had majority rights to Hulu, it could push its DTC dreams ahead by 10 years.

Valuation

I think Disney will perform alongside the market in 2018. There are catalysts that could push the stock much higher like Disney's acquisition of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox. In the grand scheme of things, I don't think Disney is really undervalued. A DCF model with conservative WACC and FCF growth puts Disney's target price at $100.63. However, this shouldn't be too surprising to you as there are very few stocks that are truly undervalued.

Investing Thesis

Just because Disney trades close to its intrinsic value doesn't mean it isn't a good buy. Most stocks are far from the intrinsic value by most calculations but continue to rise. So it comes down to whether or not you think the market has more to run in 2018. I am inclined to think that 2018 will be more of the same; as a result, I recommend that you hold onto your shares. Right now, Disney has found support around $96-98 per share and is testing resistance at $103-105. Breaking above the resistance could be what the stock needs in order to push to new heights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.