GE: Serious Questions On R&D

According to the Wall Street Journal, new CEO John Flannery plans expense cuts beyond what Immelt had been doing, to include R&D.

General Electric (GE) recently appointed John Flannery as CEO and, given the company's mediocre performance under Jeff Immelt, there has been much discussion of what new directions and changes may do to improve results. The upcoming Investor Day may provide insight: an article in the WSJ suggests expense cuts may extend to R&D. Years ago, when last I looked at GE, I had questions on the topic. I haven't been an owner for years, so when researching it as a potential turnaround situation I decided to start where I left off. This article presents the results of a new look at the company's R&D.

Comparison to Competitors

The thinking here is that R&D expenditures drive increased margins, since a product with features the competition can't match will provide more pricing power. GE and Honeywell (HON) don't provide R&D as a line item, although the information is present in the text of the 10-K. Both receive funding from customers (primarily the US Government) and disclose the amounts. I included customer funded R&D when doing the computations for this table.

Just looking at the averages, GE spends less on R&D and collects less in margins, compared to the average competitor. Hypothetically an additional 0.5% of revenue spent on R&D would drive 2.5% higher margins. 3M (MMM) in particular looks very good on these metrics, and has been rewarded with strong share price appreciation over the past 5 years.

Analytical Difficulties

In an effort to maximize the usefulness of the information developed, I went into segment information and removed GE Capital, while allocating Corporate Expenses to arrive at an estimate of Industrial margins. Here's how I did it:

The presentation on the 10-K has changed over the years in terms of the amount of detail provided. In recent years they show millions of US dollars, compared to billions previously, and show details for the segments that get the bulk of R&D expenditures.

Statistical Testing

The formula developed is intuitively appealing: each 1.0% of R&D adds 1.53% to operating margin. Regretfully R2 at 0.12 is not convincing.

The cluster of points above the regression line is 3M. Removing that data would increase R2 considerably, while diminishing the observed R&D effect somewhat, to 1.28%.

R&D is one of many considerations that drive margins. 3M appears to have additional strengths not considered in this analysis.

Management's Attitude

Jeff Immelt had a tendency to think of R&D as a headwind, as developed in the article linked earlier. I checked recent presentations, and found very little mention of "R&D" or "research." Here's the little bit I was able to locate, from David Joyce, CEO of GE Aviation, presenting at Morgan Stanley Laguna (transcript):

You guys should think about the company funded R&D being peaked at about 2015, because that is when we were on the peak before. We're now counting on the backside of that. We are transitioning a lot of engineers from company funded to customer funded through the military program. So we're actually transitioning over 750 engineers to our military programs. We see great growth in military for the rest of this decade and moving into the following decade and I will show that you in a minute. R&D. I think that what you're going to see for us over the next, which I'm really again thrilled with is, you're going to see the transition of great resources in R&D going from company funded to customer funded. So as the military picks up and its funding on these programs that I told you about, we're transitioning, so our company funded R&D starts to move down. Our customer funded R&D starts to go up. That's the transition you will see over the next two years.

I see a lack of entrepreneurial thinking. What these 750 engineers were doing before the government stepped in is a question, not answered here. Were they doing anything that could be construed as an investment in future innovative products? If so, won't their efforts be missed?

I wonder if those responsible for Healthcare and Power have similar attitudes. It will be worthwhile to monitor company presentations on this issue.

3M Shows How It Should Be Done

Here's CFO Nick Gangestad presenting at Jeffries 2017 Industrials Conference (transcript):

The second key lever that we focus on in 3M is investing in innovation. We invest approximately 6% of revenue in research and development. And that's a shift up from where we were five years ago. We've been moving from 5.5% of our revenue invested in R&D up to 6%. This is really how we create value for our customers by taking our technologies and investing in research and development to create new solutions for our customers. At the same time, we're increasing our investment. We're also focusing on how do we improve the productivity of our R&D engine in 3M, how do we get more out of the same resources. Our approach to innovation has multiple aspects. First of all, we strive to get as much insight into our customer and their needs as possible and we have different methodologies we use. In many cases, our customers come to us saying we have this problem. 3M, can you help us solve this problem. We have 46 technology platforms that we continually invest in and these are corporate assets that all of our businesses can use and we use those technology platforms to develop products and solutions to solve those customer problems. And the way we do that, sometimes, they are just - not just, they are extending what we currently do, making something that we do better or meeting a new performance requirements that a customer has. That's an important part of our strategy. It helps our growth as well as helps protect the margin that 3M enjoys. But another part - another way we invest in research and development is building new growth platforms, something that we're not currently doing and investing in technologies to enter what we consider new high growth areas. Some examples of those are automobile electrification, where we think there's a number of technologies 3M has that can enable the rapid movement to electrifies vehicles. Also, in that same space, intelligent infrastructure...

I invite the reader to count the occurrences of "invest" and variants. Also, to appreciate the linkage of R&D to growth and margin, and the focus on relating to the customer's needs. I apologize for the length of the quoted material, but it's necessary to pound the point home, what GE hasn't doing.

Cash Flow Constraints

While awaiting the Investor Day presentation, the company announced a 50% dividend cut, based on pressure from inadequate cash flow. With expense reduction high on the list of management priorities, there is danger that investment in R&D, along the lines of what has worked for 3M, won't be in the cards for GE.

Looking back over the period since the financial crisis, the move to divest much of GE Capital and focus on Industrial may not have been implemented in the best way. Expensive acquisitions in the Energy sector used up massive amounts of capital that might have been better deployed elsewhere.

Investment Implications

I am unwilling to own the GE unless or until I see evidence that they are planning to do what is necessary to drive innovation, to include investment in R&D. If they have businesses that are commodities and don't require a lot of innovation, perhaps they should spin them off. There may be a culture problem here.

There are also questions about the interface between the research function and the operating units. A situation may develop where there are engineers sitting around the ivory tower twiddling their thumbs while customer needs are not properly communicated and acted upon.

This analysis wasn't directed at 3M, but certainly favors that company as a long term investment, provided it can be bought at a fair price.

