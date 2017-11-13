Will Washington Prime Group And CBL Survive The Low Sales Per Square Foot?

While Washington Prime and CBL & Associates may not be for everyone, sales per square foot is still the most useless way to evaluate them.

Julian Lin published an interesting piece detailing the difficulties retailers would have making money at low sales per square foot. The extension of the argument was that this is why "Class B" mall owners like Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates properties Inc. (CBL) make poor investments. We are here to argue that whether they will make good or bad investments cannot be determined by the sales per square feet of their malls.

Here is what we think is incorrect about that line of thinking.

1) Assumption that high sales per square foot is required for profitability

Retail sale averages are pretty widespread. At the top end, we have Apple (AAPL) at over $7,000 a square foot.

However, that is mainly a function of the expensive electronics that AAPL sells. If we look at the apparel sales per square foot, in 2014, even before this retail bloodbath, they are very different.

You can see the gigantic clustering of retailers whose average sales across the spectrum was under $300 per square feet, at a time when they were thriving. Pretty much all these retailers were profitable in 2014 and magnificently so. Macy's (M) is a prime example. In 2014, with sales per square foot of $190, Macy's generated $2.8 billion in operating income.

Fun fact: Macy's sales per square foot have increased 4% since 2014 while profits per share have decreased by more than 50%.

Well, ok that is a department store you are going to say. Non-department stores are different. Ok let's look at a currently distressed retailer, ASNA Retail Group Inc. (ASNA).

ASNA generated extremely profitable financials from 2012 to 2014 with sales under $225 square foot. In fact, to add insult to injury, ASNA's most profitable year out of the three was 2012 with sales of just $161 per square foot, which is 50% lower than Class D malls' average.

So, in our opinion, low sales per square feet mean pretty much zilch when it comes to profitability. The current retail malaise has to do with an undifferentiated strategy that was pursued mainly by apparel stores that rendered them vulnerable to e-commerce and other nimble brick and mortar retailers.

2) Assumption that any retailer moving to a lower tier mall would see their sales fall versus raise the average of the mall

We had previously shown how on account of its high sales per square foot, a single new tenant like AAPL can change a Class B mall into a Class A mall. The same extends to other retailers. If a mall is generally holding a high 90% plus occupancy, there is no reason to assume that the sales of a higher end retailer would fall towards the malls average. L Brands (NYSE:LB) generates close to $850 a square foot currently. If it opened a new store at a mall with sales of under $400 per square foot, it is just as likely that it will raise the average of a mall and hold its own sales per square foot. WPG has documented this in the past where sales of a mall improved dramatically once new profitable retailers moved in.

3) Ignoring impact of e-commerce

During the last few years, e-commerce as a percentage of sales has increased, but for many sales, the products are inspected or tried at the store level and purchased online from the same retailers. This happens often due to waiting for a promotion/sale or because the store has not stocked the exact color or size. These sales when they do happen are credited to online sales, but the brick and mortar stores are instrumental in making it happen. This creates the illusion of falling sales per square feet in the stores and distorting conclusions drawn from it. The retailers themselves are well aware of this and will not rush to close any store just based on sales per square foot. WPG and CBL have also brought up the omnichannel modality of sales in their presentations, but few seem to care.

4) Ignoring that cash flow positive stores would be kept open

A primary argument made is if sales per square feet are reduced, many corporations become unprofitable.

Looking at the aforementioned L Brands, we can see that if sales are reduced by 50%, the corporation becomes unprofitable.

However, in addition to our previous three arguments, there is one thing fundamentally wrong with the math.

The G&A and store operating costs are a corporate level cost and they are irrelevant for whether a single store is producing positive cash flow.

As described in the same 10-K, these costs also include advertising and marketing, which are done at the corporate level.

General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses The Company's general, administrative and store operating expenses primarily include payroll and benefit costs for its store-selling and administrative departments (including corporate functions), marketing, advertising and other operating expenses not specifically categorized elsewhere in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

We have bolded the costs that don't necessarily ramp up in relation to total number of stores. The prime-time advertisements for example would still cost the same whether LB opened or closed 500 stores in 2018. Also, we are pretty sure they will not hire a second CEO should they open an additional 500 stores.

Taking it further, if we assume all these sales shown below in case of LB were coming from 10 stores, would you open another 10? Of course, you would because your operating income would go from -$559.50 to positive $2,003!

Conversely, closing each additional store would make your profitability worse.

Even if the argument were to be true that LB cannot make a profit at these levels of sales, the cuts would come at the corporate level, as each store at the store level is producing positive cash flow. In fact, the correct strategy would be to open as many stores as possible (without cannibalizing sales) while holding corporate level costs the same to reach profitability at the corporate level.

Conclusion

WPG has definitely the superior portfolio compared to CBL. The open air assets continue to generate strong growth. In fact, they generated a 4% NOI growth year on year. CBL on the other hand has no such assets, but a ton of CBL malls are the only game in town. They are profitable for retailers and for the landlord. But in these low-cost, low-population cities where cost of living is half that of the major ones, we are not sure how, if ever, sales would increase to Class A mall levels barring this man being put in charge of US monetary policy.



Taken in isolation, sales per square foot is probably the most useless metric outside of "eyeballs per website" coined during the dotcom bubble. WPG, CBL, and other retail mall REITs are struggling. No doubt. But it is a fundamental shift in the current retail environment and not a function of sales per square foot. Even the traditional Class A malls owners like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) are not producing the same level of growth as they did in the past. The transformation of these malls to "experience centers" is costly and time consuming, but it will happen. At the same time, a leaner and meaner corporate culture in retailers will help the best survive.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

