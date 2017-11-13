This Apartment REIT Is Firing On All Cylinders

Investment Thesis

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMPPF) (TSX:KMP.UN) released its third quarter earnings report on November 8, 2017 with improving operating and financial results in almost every category. I was impressed with its improving occupancy ratio, and its accelerating same property net operating income growth. Its leverage ratio and expense are also under control. Comparing to its Canadian peers, its price to AFFO ratio is also relatively low, making it an attractive investment choice. In this article, I will guide you through some of the key improvements that I thought are important.

Occupancy Ratio Improving more than I expected

I am surprised by how much Killam's occupancy ratio in the past quarter improved. I was anticipating a continual improvement in its occupancy ratio partly due to improving Canadian economy and seasonality but did not expect that it would be 110 basis points higher. This past quarter saw the best quarterly improvement since Killam's fourth quarter of 2014. Apparently, an improving economic condition in both Atlantic Canada (where most of Killam’s properties are located) and Alberta helped to lift its occupancy ratio. Both stronger occupancy ratio and higher rents helped to lift its same property revenue growth to 2.1% year-to-date.



Apartment Expenses under Control

Another area I like about Killam is its effort to control its expenses. A combination of its energy efficiency program, and lower utilities cost, insurance and marketing costs more than enough to offset property tax increases and other inflationary pressures. As a result, its third quarter same property expense was reduced by 0.3% from a year ago. For the first nine months, it was a slight increase of 0.6% from last year. If only calculating utility and fuel expense (excluding insurance, property tax, etc.), the reduction was 4.3% in the past quarter.

Same Property Net Operating Income Growth Accelerating

As a result of occupancy ratio improvement, higher rent revenue, and having their expense under control, Killam’s same property net operating income or “SPNOI” grew by 4.9% in the past quarter. This marked third quarter in a row that its growth rate accelerated quarter-over-quarter. Its second quarter and first quarter SPNOI were 3.0% and 1.8% respectively. Year-to-date, its SPNOI growth rate of 3.2% is already much higher than management’s annual target of 1% to 3% growth. Because of the momentum carried over from improving occupancy ratio, I am optimistic on its fourth quarter SPNOI growth.

Similarly, we also see Killam’s funds from operation (FFO) and adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) increased to C$0.21 and C$0.25 per unit. This was a growth of 10.5% and 4.2% respectively. I continue to be impressed with the growth of Killam’s portfolio. The growth rate also means that the company will be able to increase its distribution in the near future. This may happen in 2018 or 2019.

Leverage Ratio Improving

I am also pleased to see that Killam’s leverage ratio improving. Its total debt to total assets ratio improved to 51.4%, a reduction of 210 basis points from third quarter 2016. We also saw improvement in weighted average mortgage interest rate, debt service coverage and interest coverage.

Rising Interest Rate not an Issue in the Near-Term

Looking at Killam Apartment’s mortgage ladder, rising interest rate does not appear to be a concern at least not in the near-term. Despite two rate hikes from Bank of Canada in July and September, the current 5-year CHMC insured debt interest rate of 2.6% is still below Killam's weighted average of 2.91%. The 10-year CMHC insured debt interest rate of 3.0% is only slightly above. Its 2018 matured mortgage interest rate of 3.54% is at least 50 basis points above the 5-year and 10-year CMHC interest rates. Killam should be able to refinance this debt with the same or lower interest rate especially Bank of Canada recently turned more dovish on its future interest rate hikes. Hence, I do not see rising interest rate having an immediate impact on the REIT. In fact, its interest may even decrease due to refinancing.

Valuation Attractive

Although Killam had a good run to its unit price since the beginning of the year, I still think its current valuation attractive. Its price-to-2018 estimated AFFO ratio of 17.8x is relatively lower than its peers with market capitalization over C$1 billion. It is behind CAPREIT (TSX:CAP.UN)’s 22.8x and Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) (TSX:BEI.UN)’s 24.5x, but higher than Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) (TSX:NVU.UN)’s 13.3x. For more on Northview, please read here (Northview continues to be my top pick). Killam’s yield of 4.5% is also solid, higher than CAPREIT but lower than Boardwalk REIT.

Beside Price-to-AFFO ratio, its current unit price of C$13.99 is still below its net asset value, which is estimated to be C$14.30. With its C$100 million of on-going developments, it is estimated that another 0.9% to 3.3% would be added to its net asset value. That would also boost its net asset value up to C$14.70.

Investor Takeaway

With almost every financial and operating metrics improving or should I say the REIT is firing on all cylinders, I continue to be impressed with this REIT whose properties are mostly located in Atlantic Canada. With improving occupancy ratio, and accelerating SPNOI growth, I am optimistic that this momentum will continue to carry on to the fourth quarter. In addition, its valuation continues to be attractive relative to its peers. I believe the REIT is an excellent investment choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

