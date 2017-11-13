Frontier Communications: The Dividend Has To Go And It Will Go

It seemed so perfect...

Frontier Communications Corp (NYSE:FTR) is a troubled business.

In February 2015 Frontier’s then CEO, Maggie Wilderotter, announced that Frontier intended to acquire certain of Verizon’s wireline, broadband and video assets in California, Texas and Florida (CTF) for $10.54 billion, inclusive of assumed debt. Assumed debt was around $600 million, making the CTF assets worth around $9.94 billion.

In a presentation released at the time of the announcement, Frontier’s management projected the acquisition to add $5.78 billion to Frontier’s 2016 revenue and $2.31 billion to Frontier’s 2016 EBITDA.

But that was then...

At an enterprise value of $10.54 billion and with EBITDA of $2.31 billion, Frontier was purchasing Verizon’s CTF assets for around 4.6 times EBITDA. A good deal, or so it seemed (even with the declining wireline assets), provided that Frontier had realistically and conservatively estimated the CTF assets’ cash earnings and the sustainability of those earnings relative to the debt that Frontier would need to incur to acquire them.

Management expected the acquisition to increase Frontier's pro forma revenue from $5.87 billion to $11.66 billion. Just as important, it expected the acquisition to increase Frontier's pro forma EBITDA from $2.57 billion to $4.89 billion. It was on the basis of those projections that Frontier justified levering up to make the acquisition.

On projected EBITDA of $4.89 billion and with total debt of around $17.5 billion, the acquisition appeared to make sense: debt would have been a manageable 3.6 times projected EBITDA. On a total enterprise value of around $21.5 billion, with projected EBITDA of $4.89 billion, one could have argued, with some conviction, that Frontier was still very cheap.

And this is now...

Frontier completed the CTF acquisition on 1 April 2016.

No sooner had the deal closed than existing customers began experiencing service outages, long delays for services to be reconnected and unhelpful or non-existent customer service. Not surprisingly, customers left in droves. They have continued leaving in droves and Frontier has seen its revenue drop every quarter accordingly.

There were other issues too, not all of them of Frontier's making. But evidently Frontier did not pick them up or make provision for them during due diligence, so they are Frontier's problem now.

Of projected annual revenue of $11.66 billion, Frontier has recorded trailing 2017 revenue of just $9.32 billion. EBITDA is even worse. Of projected annual EBITDA of $4.89 billion, Frontier has managed to generate, on an unadjusted basis, trailing 2017 EBITDA of only $2.6 billion - less than half the amount that management projected that the acquisition would generate at the time that it announced it in February 2015.

Worse, having leveraged up to make the CTF acquisition, Frontier's debt to EBITDA ratio has blown out from a projected 3.6 times to 6.8 times (based on Frontier's trailing unadjusted EBITDA). Frontier's debt to equity ratio is up at 5.2 times. As a result, past and current Frontier management have overseen a destruction of shareholder value that has been kind of breathtaking in its destructiveness - and it is not over yet.

From a split-adjusted high of $125 in February 2015, the stock price closed on 10 November 2017 at $6.77.

The only comparable collapse of recent memory is that of Valeant Pharmaceutical's (VRX) whose stock price's epic decline began in the fall of 2015. Unlike Frontier, however, Valeant had fraud charges, accounting restatements and a hostile Congress and media to deal with. Frontier can only point to mismanagement of an acquisition as an excuse.

Debt Position

Having leveraged up to buy assets whose projected earning power has not materialized, Frontier is now faced with the unenviable task of having to service and pay down debt out of available earnings that are half of what management expected they would be going into the acquisition.

In the 3Q 2017 earnings presentation, management guided Frontier's Q4 "adjusted" EBITDA to be between $910 million and $930 million. Management guided Frontier's full 2017 "adjusted" free cash flow to be between $730 million and $750 million. This was on the basis of the following:

We think that management's estimate of full year 2017 free cash flow of between $730 million and $750 million, whether adjusted, unadjusted or something in between, is fantasy. Management's claims of adjustments for expenses that are supposed to be one-off and/or temporary but which recur, quarter after quarter, are misguided at best, in our opinion. What counts today is the money that actually arrives in Frontier's pocket, not the money that would have or could have or should have arrived had this, that or the other not intervened to divert cash elsewhere.

This is critically important for Frontier given its present predicament. Frontier has $1.6 billion of debt due by the end of 2019. It has $1.13 billion of debt due by the end of 2020 and it has $5.26 billion of debt due by the end of 2022. The payment of these maturities will not be made out of "adjusted" free cash. It will be made out of whatever cash Frontier has actually brought in by the time each of these maturities falls due. And if the cash that Frontier has built up by that time is less than it needs to pay down debt, then it is in trouble.

Adjusting Frontier's "adjusted" cash earnings

In our view, the actual cash earnings arriving in Frontier's coffers after the payment of operating costs, necessary capex and interest expense is all that counts. And by our calculations those cash earnings will not provide Frontier with the cash that it needs to pay down maturities occurring after 2020:

ITEM AMOUNT Annual Revenue $9.1 billion to $9.6 billion Average Annual Cash costs $6 billion to $6.4 billion Annual CapEx $1 billion to $1.2 billion Annual Interest Expense $1.5 billion Estimated Annual Free Cash $500 million to $600 million

With current cash on hand of $286 million and $850 million drawn down on the revolver, Frontier will need to generate free cash in the upper range above if it is to pay down the debt maturing before 2021. The debt maturing thereafter will need to be refinanced and there is no way that Frontier will be able to do that while it continues to pay out its current dividend.

As things stand, for Frontier to be confident that it will be able to refinance the maturities occurring in 2021 and beyond, it will need to have built up cash well before then. By building up cash, it will increase the value of its equity base. We do not expect Frontier to start showing revenue or EBITDA growth during this time but, if it were to achieve some modicum of growth, so much the better. With cash built up and the value of its equity base increased, there is a greater chance that Frontier's 2021 notes will trade closer to par which will make refinancing easier.

The alternative - that Frontier continues its myopic policy of paying out dividends on the common - will only continue to shrink its equity base and to increase the likelihood that Frontier will face real refinancing risk some time after 2020. Should that risk materialize, then the chances of Frontier's equity being wiped out grow proportionally.

Refinancing Risk

So how likely is Frontier's refinancing risk to materialize?

Frontier has $3.65 billion in secured debt. Although the CTF assets are probably worth somewhat less than the $9.94 billion net of the assumed debt that Frontier paid for them, they will provide more than enough collateral for the secured debt holders to be made whole in the event of a liquidation. For that reason, the secured debt holders are probably not too concerned about a recovery.

The risk comes from the unsecured debt holders. The unsecured debt holders make up almost $14 billion of Frontier's debt. Will their notes, particularly the notes maturing in 2020 and 2021, prove impossible to be refinanced at maturity, such that, if they cannot be refinanced, Frontier will be forced into Chapter 11?

Given Frontier's cash flow, we think on balance that the unsecured notes coming due through to 2022 will be able to be refinanced even if that debt is not trading at par. But this is subject to an important qualification.

The unsecured notes will only be capable of being refinanced where:

the value of Frontier's equity base has not continued to erode (which it is unlikely to do given current capex spending); and

Frontier has shown that it is able to comfortably service this debt out of cash flow (which we also consider likely); and

the dividend has been cut (which we consider a near certainty - if only because the debt market is already signaling to Frontier that cutting the dividend will be a precondition to refinancing).

In addition, it will not be in the interest of the senior unsecured noteholders, particularly the notes maturing in 2021 and beyond, to see the earlier unsecured notes paid their principal and be retired. They will want the earlier unsecured notes to be refinanced so as to ensure that the value of Frontier's asset base is preserved.

Although this might sound circular, the fact is that with Frontier carrying so much unsecured debt a liquidation will be anything but orderly and just the perception that Frontier is able to refinance its post-2020 maturities will lift the value of the earlier maturities and make them more attractive to hold.

By contrast, the only scenario that we can envisage where Frontier has cut its dividend and built up cash and refinancing is still unachievable is one where the debt markets suddenly seize up.

In that case, the noteholders whose principal Frontier is unable to pay off at maturity would need to choose whether they are likely to get a fuller recovery through bankruptcy or through conversion of their debt into equity in a post-reorganized Frontier. This outcome is impossible to predict in any meaningful way since it requires predicting a relatively serious market dislocation taking place - which some have been predicting since the start of the present bull market and are still waiting for.

It remains a risk, nonetheless, not least because we consider that there is considerable value available to noteholders, both secured and unsecured, in Frontier, whether that value is realized through a liquidation or through a conversion of debt into equity.

Conclusion

Frontier's near term maturities are currently trading at distressed levels, suggesting that Frontier will have difficulty refinancing these so long as it continues to pay out a dividend on the common that currently provides an eye-watering yield of 40%.

In our view, this cannot last. It cannot last and it will not last. Frontier will cut the dividend and, if management is sensible, it will cut it entirely. When that happens, dividend investors will have no further reason to remain in the name and the stock price will tank even further.

But cutting the dividend will be the right thing to do. It will allow Frontier to build up cash and to pay down debt. In paying down debt, Frontier's equity ownership in its assets will grow, likely generating a reasonably attractive IRR.

Nothing is guaranteed. But provided that Frontier can stabilize the earning power of its assets, over time this value will be reflected in the stock price. That will go some way to correcting Frontier's missteps in buying the CTF in the first place and in laying some basis for a recovery in the business.