Syntel: Blowout Quarter Crushes Bears

India's Syntel crushes bears who took the company from $30 per share to less than $17.00.

Syntel Inc. (SYNT) beat analysts' earnings estimates by nearly 20% and revenues by 5% in its most recent quarter, leading the market to boost the stock price from $18 per share to today's $23.39.

This earnings beat comes as a result of dealmaking which had been delayed throughout late 2016 on account of the uncertainty around the U.S. Presidential Election and other factors as concern around H1-B Visas and foreign trade deals with India loomed large. With the first steps of the H1-B changes put through by the new administration's efforts complete, some clarity returned to SYNT and its customer's ability to forecast budget requirements and deal-making resumed.

Hence, the recent earnings beat, which really represents business-as-usual for these companies after a one year lull due to the aforementioned factors.

SYNT Is A Buy

SYNT does IT Infrastructure integrations and is the software development workhorse for many large financial U.S.-based financial institutions. The companies American Express (AXP) and State Street Bank are two of their largest clients accounting for a combined 30% of revenues, pointing to SYNT's mildly diversified customer base.

SYNT earnings are typically fairly consistent over the years and the recent quarterly earnings of $.51 per share is therefore indicative of the high side of the runrate we can expect for each quarter over the coming year. Giving quarterly earnings a range of 40c-50c over the next three periods we attain a forward annual earnings per share of $1.71 - $2.01. At $23.39 per share the company is trading at just 11.6-13.6 times earnings. The price is right for a solid company which has exhibited consistent ability to continue serving its top clients, many of which have been utilizing SYNT's services for years.

Summary

SYNT is undervalued based on its consistently strong revenues which have doubled since 2010, making for a moderate growth rate. The stock's price was overly penalized after it issued a special dividend of $15 per share in 2016.

Now the stock is being recognized by the market as a strong earner with an annual free cash flow run rate of $152M. Priced at a market capitalization of $1.94B, the company is trading at just 12.7 times free cash flow.

The biggest negative to this company is its earnings practically all take place overseas so all cash returns to shareholders are subject to repatriation taxes.

Overall, this company is a buy for medium and long-term investors who are comfortable with the risks of holding a business with operations primarily taking place in India.

My target price is based on a conservative earnings multiplier of 15x, not too high for a company with a better than 15% cash conversion, though tempered to 15x due to the repatriation tax concerns. Based on a P/E of 15 and the EPS run rate of $1.71 - $2.01, the company's common stock has an intrinsic value of $25.65 - $30.15 making this stock a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.