Barrick Gold: Not So Cheap Despite The Fall

Below is a chart of Barrick Gold (ABX) over the last 6 months:

The share price has fallen from just over $18 in September to just under $14 now. This is a fall of 23% in 21/2 months. You might think that this makes the shares good value, but the following analysis might revise your thinking. The shares do not look particularly cheap yet.

Barrick Gold (ABX) produced its third quarter results on the 25th October. All information included in this review comes from the results link above, the company website and this report of the deal with the Tanzanian government concerning Acacia mining. The company is a gold and copper miner with copper only accounting for approximately 3.5% of revenue.

On the 19th October Barrick gold completed a deal with the Tanzanian government regarding its 63.9% owned subsidiary, Acacia mining. The deal involves a 50:50 revenue share with the government (Acacia loses 50% of revenue), a concession to the government of a 16% stake in the company and a payment over time in royalties of $300m.

Revenue from the Acacia stake was approximately 8.5% of Barricks 2016 revenue from gold sales. The dilution of Barrick's share stake in Acacia from the deal will be 16% of 63.9% or to 53.7%. This means that in total Barrick's revenue going forward will be effected as follows,

50% revenue dilution means that Acacia will now only account for 4.25% of revenue (a loss of 4.25% of revenue going forward), but this figure will be further effected as its stake has been diluted to 53.7% as well. 53.7% rather than 63.9% means that revenue from Acacia will reduce an additional (63.9-53.7) x 4.25= .43%. Moving forward, the total loss of revenue to Barrick is 4.25+.43= 4.68% of total gold sales. There will also be a small uncalculable (as no details are yet available) loss per year as the $300 mln payment in royalties is paid off.

Let's now feed this figure into the future earnings using the assumptions for the 2017 year (in the 3rd quarter release). This assumes that Barrick gold's production is the same next year as in 2017. The company has 3 new development projects, but none of them are due to come into operation before late 2018 to early 2019, so a similar figure is a reasonable estimate.

The third quarter results have reduced guidance to 5.3-5.5m ounces of gold at a cost of sales of $790-810 per ounce for this year. This figure does not include depreciation, finance costs or tax, but just about everything else. Just to highlight at this stage copper production is only 3.5% of revenue and so not material to this discussion, but will slightly effect the results in a positive manner.

Assumptions

5.4m ounces of gold at $800 costs(midpoint from both above) Gold price of $1275

2018 Estimate of Gold Profits

5.4 x (1275-800) x (100-4.68) = £2445 bln

Depreciation (2017 run rate): $1617 bln

Finance cost (2017 run rate): $765 mln

Profit per annum moving forward (assuming a 0% tax rate): $63 mln

With shares outstanding of 1,66263,000 the P/E is not calculable, as the profit is too small. However the cash flow is $1617 + 63=$1.68 bln per annum. The average finance cost on all Barrick's debt in 2016 was 9.6% (including all re-financing) so should be slightly lower now. Estimating 8% finance cost would mean that debt costs would be reduced by 8% x 1.68 bln or $134 mln in one years time. Profit would then be at a $197 mln run rate. For those of you incredulous at this figure (when viewing the eps for this year so far of $1.5) please remember that this $1.5 eps figure is distorted by impairment reversals of $1.12 bln and profits on sales of assets of 800 mln. Stripping out these figures leaves a profit so far in 2017 of $55m! This can be viewed on page 65 of the 3rd quarter results.

Valuation of the company is therefore not possible on the basis of EPS.

Moving to the balance sheet to review the book value. There are 1,6623,000 shares outstanding and at the price of $14.10 with net assets of $11.622bln the price to book is 2.01. Total Gearing is 54%.

The company has several new projects but only 3 that are close to the completion stage. These are:

Cortez

$153m initial capital requirement

300,000 ounces p.a.

cost/ounce 840

project timescale 2023/4

Goldrush

$1bln initial capital requirement

450,000 ounces p.a.

project timescale 2022-3

Turquoise Ridge improvement

325mln initial capital requirement

An extra 155,00 ounces p.a.

project timescale late 2018- early 2019

Conclusion

The company is paying down its debt at a 1.5-2 bln run rate, whilst keeping gold production constant, so should be able to reduce its gearing down to more normal levels in the next 2 years. This will mean that it should be able to finance the three new projects in the pipeline to increase production and the two upgrades to present operations to keep their production constant. The company is presently at no financial risk from its high debt levels. Trading profits look like they will be similar in 2018 to 2017, with a slight uptick from reduced debt costs. Barrick Gold therefore appears to be reliant on a higher gold price to achieve a material increase in profits in 2018, but 2019 should see the addition of approximately 150,000 of gold production from the Turquoise ridge development. Much is made in the press of the reduction in debt, but with a price to book of just over 2, I would expect a company with a much better profit outlook. The price to book may be high as the valuation of the company's assets are low and stakes in mines that have been sold recently have produced prices that are greater than book values. This has inflated profits in 2017 by $800 mln, so there may well be hidden value in the balance sheet. However, the industry average is around 1.25 x book, so the valuations would need to be considerably higher, to make the shares look cheap by this metric. They are producing over $1.5 bln in cash flow and this is not to be sniffed at. Taking all of this into account, Barrick does not appear to provide particularly compelling value at this time. The shares are presently challenging the low set in December 2016 just under $14. If they break this low I would expect a further fall.

