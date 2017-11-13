Chevron Q3: Good News Despite The Market Reaction

In Q3, Chevron (CVX) continued to show improving results. With the support for the dividend continuing to improve, I think the likely future dividends make CVX a good buying opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think about CVX last time?

I last wrote an article devoted to calculating the valuation of its shares on May 31st. That was about a month after CVX released its Q1 results, which were very good. Prior to this quarter I had gotten concerned that CVX might be less than a year away from having trouble supporting the dividend, but the improvements in Q1 convinced me that any such troubles were farther away than that.

Actually by the end of March, between share price decline and improving performance, I was willing to buy into CVX and did so. On March 27th I purchased 80 shares of CVX and have since reinvested the dividends.

One topic from that May article that I think worth mentioning again was how I see risk management. From my perspective the way to make the most money in the stock market is to sink all of your money into your best idea and then have that idea be exactly right (or even better). All risk management trades away some of that perfect gain to protect against the chance that you will be wrong. So the idea is to get the most protection for the lowest cost. Part of that is to protect yourself only against risks you actually face and to scale that protection by both the chance the risk will happen and the impact that risk will have on achieving your goals.

What new information do we have now?

Looking at the YChart above, it can be seen that oil prices have much improved since the summer. Going forward that should be good for CVX.

The YChart above shows US oil stocks mostly declining over the last 3 months. Combined with the rising price, I think this is a good indication that prices will continue to increase or at least not decrease.

I would very much like to declare that oil prices would stay in the $60 range, but while I think the downward pressures on oil prices have mostly abated, it's still possible that prices will not stay near $60 for long as well. This wouldn't be the first time I thought that prices had settled since the drop from $100 started. When I look at the earnings results this will give me some idea of how results might turn out for Q4.

The slide above shows why Q3 is so good for CVX. Taken from the Q3 presentation, it can be clearly seen that during 2015 and 2016, besides assets sales, CVX was taking on a lot of debt to compensate for low oil prices. Q3 is quite good, in that in a single quarter CVX has almost as much cash flow left over after paying dividends than it had to borrow in the 2nd half of 2016. With its performance in the latest quarter CVX is now in a position to support and grow the dividend, which as a dividend growth investor I like. It's one thing to borrow money to cover short term difficulties, which is what CVX did in 2015 and 2016, but 2017 is clearly a year where CVX returns to sustainable and more regular operations. I also like that this change in cash flow includes reducing debt by $892 million.

What I like most about the slide above, is that it shows that CVX increased both volume and price. I think an 8% increase in volume combined with a 13% increase in price is good performance. In the past, CVX has often been able to increase one or the other, but not been able to grow both at the same time. CVX would do well next quarter if it can maintain volumes (shouldn't be too hard going into winter) with the higher prices for oil of late. I also like that the volume lost because of asset sales was more than compensated for by increased volume from the major capital projects. The whole premise of borrowing to fund those is that they would increase revenue and profit, so it's good to see that start to happen.

I find the markets initial negative reaction to the Q3 earnings announcement from CVX interesting. Earnings increased from a year ago and revenues were up 20% on a year over year basis. The reported EPS of $1.03 was very good, even if excluding one-time items reduced that to $0.85. Sure analysts were expecting $0.89, but compared to last year's $0.68, even $0.85 is pretty good. And remember, last year Q3 beat analysts' expectations by $0.31.

Of my 4 keys to finding dividend growth companies, Q3 for CVX hit 3 of the 4. It increased revenues by quite a lot, both by selling more product and buy getting a higher price for that product. It increased profits buy quite a lot. The cash flow after dividends and excluding asset sales is now positive. Finally rather than adding to the debt, it paid debt down by $892 million. While that isn't a huge percentage of total debt, it's a big change from a year ago where the debt was still growing. While it is still too early to say, Q3 is a solid quarter where current operations are providing most of the support for the dividend. CVX is now in a good place to grow the dividend. I expect management to do two more token raises of a penny a share before resuming a more normal pace of dividend growth.

What does Simply Wall St. say?

The big difference in what Simply Wall St says about CVX from what it said in my last article is that much of the growth in revenue, cash flow, and earnings has now taken place. So with the higher values of these metrics in latest quarter, expectations are that revenue growth over the next 2 years will only be 6.1% yearly, instead of over 20%. Rather than a 50% increase in cash flow and profits over a 2 year period, cash flow is expected to grow just over 20% and profits only 15.3% a year. Sure growth has slowed some, but mostly because prior growth made for a larger base. I see enough growth here to keep me happy and the dividend to still have room to grow.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that CVX has a long record of annual dividend increases, even if the last few years have only seen a penny a quarter token raise.

To be conservative, I will assume over the next 12 months the dividends paid will be $1.08, $1.09, $1.09, and $1.09 for a total of $4.35. For the next 12 months I will assume as well that the raise will be a penny a share and that the dividend will be the same for 5 quarters. That gives a dividend of $4.38 for that period. After that, I will estimate that the dividend will grow 3% a year for the remainder of time.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $128.82. In the past few articles I wanted a 15% discount to that number to account for uncertainties in the oil business. I think the uncertainties have declined, but are not entirely gone. So I think taking half of the discount, 7.5% is a good number to reflect the added level of safety I want given the uncertain conditions. That gives me a buy price for CVX of $120.

CVX is now trading around $116, having recovered much of the drop that happened with the earnings release. I am not sure why the market reacted so negatively to what is mostly a very good report. My best guess is that the market wanted more and was unhappy in not getting it. I think at this point the share price is a good value. So far each quarter this year, CVX has given me data that looks like it is better supporting its dividend. I am being pretty conservative in my dividend projection both in assuming 5 quarters between raises and a continuation of the penny raise for the next 2 increases, so that makes me pretty confident that $120 is a good price for the stock.

Can options help?

I see a very nice opportunity for some quick profit by writing a cash secured put contract with a November 17th expiration date (next Friday). The contract with a strike price of $116 offers a premium in excess of $1.30 and the contract with a strike price of $115 offers a premium in the range of $0.85. You will need around $12,000 in cash in your account, but you will only have to hold it for a week.

For writing a covered call I like the December 15th expiration date. You can collect a premium that is about equal to a quarter's dividend payment and worse come to worse you will be forced to take $120 a share for your CVX shares. Provided your cost basis is below that, there are far worse consolation prizes.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see even fewer assets sales. I also want to see more debt reductions. I also expect prices to be higher in Q4 than in Q3 so I will want to keep an eye on how large the increase is. I also want to see volumes remain steady or climb.

Conclusion

CVX is well along its path to recovery. Despite concerns about its ability to support the dividend I had earlier in the year, since that point each quarterly report has shown that CVX is improving its ability to pay and grow the dividend. At this point I think any price under $120, and the market is below that price point today, represents a very good opportunity to obtain shares in a great dividend growth company.

