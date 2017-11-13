Noble Corp. - The Paul Romano Gets Another 6-Month Contract Extension From Hess

The new fleet status was a quiet one with only $20 million added to the backlog, but I expect Noble to announce more contracts soon.

Investment Thesis:

Noble (NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently and the potential expectation resulting from a surge in oil prices well above $60 a barrel.

This new fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand and we should pay attention, especially when the market is selling off NE and turning this company into an attractive acquisition. NE should be accumulated on any weakness below $4.25 now.

It is not a secret. The offshore drilling industry is not doing particularly well and drillers such as Noble are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx. Well, It was true until earlier this year...

Since then, the market can be considered far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters' segment has appeared to move as well. Granted, the trend has slowed down a little, but recovery in the offshore drilling sector is not contested anymore.

Noble Corporation PLC

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of November 9, 2017, with graphs

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K ' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 Early 11/17 Q1-Q2 2018 - Q1-Q2 2021 Undisclosed ($190k/d?) Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [Tullow] Suriname [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 4/18 4/18 - 4/22 200[Idle365 days] 200 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/17 (100-day minimum) Late 12/17-Late 12/18 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 Undisclosed + 185 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) [Total] Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 2Q'18 115 [Hess (NYSE: HES)] US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 18 5 1 11 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 10 3 5 3 Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail with important charts:

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$3.1 billion as of November 9, 2017.





Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution).

The Jack-up segment represents 39.4% of the total backlog.

Changes noticed in FSR for November

Noble said the semi-submersible drilling rig Paul Romano would begin its new contract starting late December 2017. The contract extension is on a day rate of $115K/d and will keep the 1981-built rig busy until the 2Q'2018. The rig will keep working for Hess (HES) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Assuming 6-month contract, it is about $20 million in contract backlog, which is significant when we look at the age of the rig which is in its last leg.

The Jack-up Sam Hartley got extended until the end of November.

The Jack-up Tom Prosser is now warm stacked in Australia since the end of October.

Conclusion:

The new fleet status was a quiet one with only $20 million added to the backlog, but I believe Noble is about to announce more contracts soon. I think it is fair to anticipate an acceleration of the nascent recovery that the offshore industry has seen since early 2017.

Oil prices now above $60 a barrel will be a strong catalyst for E & P companies to start to invest in exploration again and there are plenty of signs that they will soon, from the North Sea to Brazil and Mexico.

NE is slowly recovering from the low 3's and should trade above $5 assuming the continuation of the positive momentum fueled by a bullish price of oil.

For the ones who still have a doubt about the strength of the company, it is important to remind all that Noble is generating free cash flow positive. The company has made $310.1 million on a yearly basis.

Yes, that's right. Noble has shown free cash flow for the last four quarters and I find it a good accomplishment. In fact, besides 3Q'16, NE regularly posted free cash flow positive since 1Q'15 (According to Ychart)

The Debt is not a worry either. The yearly debt to be paid average $190+ million per year from 2018 to 2002.

The net debt is now $3.44 billion which makes the company a perfect acquisition target.

I firmly believe Diamond Offshore (DO) is the perfect buyer and a deal could be agreed on an all-share swap basis. For the ones who want to evaluate this potential, I recommend reading my article about Diamond Offshore recent 3Q'17 results. Please click here.

