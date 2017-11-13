Visa And Its New Highs

Image credit

Visa (NYSE:V), after stalling for much of 2016, has been a rocket ship in 2017. The stock has moved up in a straight line all year, rising from less than $80 to better than $112 as I write this. Visa is a tollbooth to commerce, and we all know the bull case, but at the same time, no stock can rise forever. After a long consolidation last year, it was probably due for a rally, but I have concerns with respect to its margins and the valuation at these levels, as I shall demonstrate below.

The chart above is a beautiful thing if you’re long, but such a rally has the unpleasant impact of moving the valuation ever higher and making it more difficult to see upside ahead. The stock isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, but that doesn’t mean it won’t, as we’re now at overbought levels and well in excess of the moving averages. But why so glum? It appears to me that margins may have plateaued for Visa and that poses a problem for estimates going forward and thus its lofty valuation.

We’ll begin by taking a look at Visa’s operating margins for the past few years to get a baseline of where it’s come from; data is from Seeking Alpha.

Our first chart shows Visa’s pretax margin for the past five years, and to be honest, it doesn’t really support the bull case. Pretax margins are gigantic for Visa, routinely coming in at better than 60%, so I’m not saying the level is a problem. But if you look at this data, you see a company that hasn’t really grown margins all that much in the past five years despite revenue increasing by 55% or so in that time frame. That sort of performance on the top line should lend itself to higher margins as costs are deleveraged, but it hasn’t in Visa’s case.

I should point out that 2016’s number looks depressed against the rest of the years in this data set and it is; Visa took a $1.9B one-time loss resulting from the settlement of the Framework Agreement between itself and Visa Europe as it consummated the transaction. It also took a further $152M in acquisition costs, both of which sent operating margins down temporarily. Had those expenses not occurred, Visa’s 2016 operating margin would have looked much the same as the other years.

Now, with that out of the way, let’s take a look at the past couple of years in more detail to see why I think margins have plateaued. We’ll begin with a look at the major components of operating margin for 2016, which we will then compare to 2017.

We can see above that Visa’s enormous gross margin numbers are the source of its very high level of profitability, but it is also no slouch when it comes to controlling expenses. Gross margins in 2016 came in at 82%, which is in line with its five-year numbers. Gross margins have ticked up slightly since they were just under 80% in 2013, but progress has been slow and 2016 was only slightly higher than 2014. Still, just about any business in the world would take 82% gross margins and Visa certainly is in an enviable position there.

SG&A costs are where Visa has managed to produce some margin expansion in the past few years, as I mentioned that times of revenue growth are when we should see margins rise, and this is the reason. Back office support costs should be leveraged down as revenue rises, and while we have seen some of that, it hasn’t been much. SG&A peaked at almost 15% in 2013 but 2016’s number was just under 12%, so that’s a sizable improvement. But as we’ll see when we look at 2017, those gains appear to have stopped and that creates a problem going forward.

D&A has been in the 3%/4% area for a long time and never really moves, but a new wrinkle for 2016 was a hefty dose of interest expense related to the Visa Europe acquisition. That debt took 3% of revenue in 2016 from 0% in prior years as Visa took on leverage for the first time. We see the end result for 2016 was pretax margin of 53%, but if we add back in the $2B in one-time costs I mentioned, earlier, pretax margin would have been something like 66% in 2016. That would mark the best value in our dataset but the problem is that 2017 wasn’t so rosy.

We can see much of the same in terms of what values are in this graph, but the pretax number fell a bit compared to 2016’s adjusted number I just mentioned. Gross margins were actually 60bps higher in 2017 but SG&A deleveraged 110bps to 13% of revenue. The top line increased in excess of 20% last year, which is the time you’d expect some SG&A leverage, but it was not to be and that cost Visa in 2017.

D&A was the same 3% as 2016 and so was interest expense, with the combination of all of these coming to 64% pretax margin last year. That was 110bps lower than 2015’s pretax margin level, but did represent marked improvements over earlier years. The problem is that Visa’s PE of 28 implies a whole bunch of growth going forward that I don’t think it can provide based upon what we’ve just seen.

Analysts have Visa at 10% sales growth for 2018 and 2019 but EPS growth is supposed to be about 50% higher than that. What that implies is that the other two levers for EPS growth - buybacks and margins - have to pick up a fairly significant amount of slack. The buyback is good for perhaps 2% a year as Visa’s market cap far exceeds its ability to significantly reduce the float. That leaves 3% or 4% of EPS growth that is down to margin expansion, meaning that Visa needs its pretax margins to move up, not down, as we’ve seen in the recent past.

Visa’s valuation presents a problem even if it can hit mid-teens EPS growth because it is already going for about twice that right now, putting its PEG at 2. That’s a fairly stretched valuation in most circumstances, and while I don’t dispute Visa is good, it isn’t infallible and the margin conversation is one that I think should give the bulls pause here.

If Visa cannot get its margins back on track - I’m not sure what catalyst would drive that at this point - it is at high risk of missing estimates for this year and next year. Given high expectations and a very high valuation, that would present a significant problem and that’s where I am on Visa right now; risks look very high while headroom for upside surprise looks very low. I’m not disparaging Visa’s ability to produce margin, because it is very strong. What I am doing is throwing out a cautious viewpoint based upon a huge rally and a high valuation at a time when margins have plateaued; it is something to think about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.