Why I'm Not Buying Smaller Truckload Peer Valuations

2018 is expected to see further capacity tightening and stronger pricing; this bodes well for improving operating revenues and margins.

Overview

The trucking industry has had a banner year from an investment standpoint. Of the 15-available public company investment options, ten have had a greater than 13 percent return to date. Even better, eight have had a greater than 20 percent return.

The chart above is through November 10th. What has caught my eye is that out of the top performers, smaller truckload peers reflected six out of the top eight companies. This has two implications. First, investors may not be as exposed to these smaller peers. And second, the run-up for 2017 has been too fast.

For the purposes of this article, I will be focusing on USA Truck (USAK), Covenant Transportation (CVTI), P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and Universal Logistics Holding (ULH). I am not as concerned for Marten Transport (MRTN) and Daseke’s (DSKE) recent decline has placed the company in at a better valuation level, despite still being modestly overvalued.

Other companies including Celadon Group (CGI) and Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) are not being included as both companies have had financial mismanagement issues. This is the reason why these companies have been laggards.

Larger truckload peers include JB Hunt Transport (JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX), Landstar System (LSTR), Ryder System (R), Schneider National (SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (WERN). Even with performance of 31 and 28 percent for Schneider and Werner being best for larger peers, this has been lower than the top smaller peers.

Performance for USA Truck, Covenant, P.A.M. and Universal was at 92, 45, 34 and 33 percent respectively. Remaining larger peers, JB Hunt, Knight-Swift, Landstar and Ryder were at 5, 16, 14 and 6 percent.

For investors, there are three things to be thinking about. The first is expectations for 2018; the market is still anticipating higher freight rates as a result of tightening capacity. This remains as a potential catalyst for the near term.

The second is the current momentum and potential investment opportunities moving forward. As investors, we never like watching companies go up, especially to the tune of greater than 30 percent in less than a year, without us recognizing this potential. But at the same time, it is important to assess whether performance is justified.

Lastly, this naturally leads us to valuation levels. Since we are looking to compare multiple companies, the focus will be on comparable companies or relative valuation. My hunch is that the market is having a challenging time valuing smaller companies and has assigned a premium similarly as was the case during the 2014 market.

2018 Truck Market Expectations

Truck rates have increased substantially over the past couple of months. Part of this has been attributed to the recent hurricanes as disruptions to capacity. But the industry is facing larger issues related to both driver and equipment capacity. The latter is largely expected to be impacted from the ELD (electronic logging device) mandate going into effect next month.

With freight rates for dry van, flatbed and refrigerated truckloads up over 20 percent from last year, and the potential for rates to further increase in the near-term, strong tailwinds are in place to drive operating revenues and profits higher.

The former being driver capacity also is expected to keep an onus on truck companies to compete vigorously for labor. Over the past year or so, this has negatively impacted margins as driver compensation expenses have risen to maintain drivers. But recent trends have displayed increasing demand for freight movements, which are also expected to increase in the near-term.

The bottom line is that as costs and expenses increase for the trucking industry and as demand remains stable or further grows, freight rates will increase to offset these costs. For this reason, the market has been more sensitive to freight industries with respect to anticipated tax reform policies. It is looking positive for the prospects of a substantial reduction in taxes for small and large businesses. Whether it occurs next year or the following year, this bodes well for all freight industries.

Small Truck Company Momentum

Investors need to take a look at some history to understand both small truckload peer momentum and valuation. The key is going back to 2014 and early 2015, where stock prices most recently peaked stemming from truck capacity also witnessed a tightening phenomenon. During this time, small peers witnessed a similar occurrence as the stock prices skyrocketed, driven by operating revenues and margins increasing substantially.

Today, I am attributing the same development as the cause for current stock price momentum. The question for investors is whether today’s levels merit chasing this momentum. There are a couple of ways we can think about this. First, we can simply look at previous stock price levels and consider whether there is upside based on this. This method considers and relies more on technical analysis. Or we can go further into comparable companies which will be considered in the next section.

The good thing between the four highlighted companies is that all four have recently displayed similar technical trends, and all are at a position still discounted from previous highs set during the 2014-early 2015 time frame.

USA Truck’s technical example above is sufficient to focus on based on these similarities. The key focal points include the similar stock price lows during 2012/2013 versus May 2017; and the parallel uptrend for 2014/early 2015 and 2017-current.

As to be expected, the key technical move has been the 50-day moving average dropping clearly below the 200-day moving average - and now reversing course to significantly move back above it. During 2014, USA Truck’s 200-day deviation from the stock price saw in increase of nearly 140 percent. Today, this same measure has increased by nearly 80 percent. The result, a stock price increase of 92 percent.

While varied across the four companies, the technical trends display identical general performance. In order for momentum to continue and potentially lead back to stock price highs in 2014/2015, operating revenues and margins will need to exceed today’s expectations. This is what will sustain momentum further.

Will it happen or not? This is truly tough to have a concrete answer on. Looking to demand indicators, trends are looking stronger versus last year for the winter. If this does indeed play out, it is likely that stronger performance may lie ahead in the short-term over the next couple of quarters.

Valuation

While some may rely on technical trends for short-term actions, the underlying driver remains operating revenue and margin performance. For me, this is an area of contention and a primary reason I am not buying smaller peer potential from today’s levels.

The important point from our short history lesson is that tightening capacity led to increasing freight rates in the 2014/early 2015 period. This drove operating revenues and profits significantly higher, correlating to all-time stock price highs for most smaller companies.

However, just as the stock price peak was created, it was just as rapidly eliminated once demand softened and pricing power declined. This has been a reccurring theme historically with smaller peer companies seeing stock prices rise and fall by magnitudes of 50 percent or greater on an annual basis. This is important because it has occurred post the Great Recession – driven by supply and demand dynamics.

While today’s stock prices are still below all-time high peaks, operating revenue and earnings performance still remains substantially lower as well. Even 2018 expectations are below 2014/2015 results by a wide margin. I don’t see today’s valuation levels when considering traditional fundamentals like P/E, EV/EBITDA or cash flows being more extreme than the last peak cycle.

From a comparable companies standpoint, USA Truck currently trades at the highest premium when considering P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. Universal also trades at a steep premium based on EV/EBITDA. Based on this fact, it may be prudent to scrutinize these two more strictly for investment consideration.

There are a couple of important items for investors to think about. First, analysts have been bullish on USA Truck regarding consolidation. I am in agreement that consolidation in multiple freight industries will occur. For the trucking industry, I am not as bullish on smaller peers being acquired by larger companies. This does not mean that deals will not occur and/or that USA Truck will not merge at some point.

But I find it hard to believe that larger peers will be interested in companies which are not able to grow organically and are more volatile when it comes to market cycles. I view larger companies with scale and organic growth potential being much more valuable from a consolidation standpoint.

The other point is directly related to growth potential. As stated, smaller companies have been challenged to grow organically. This has led to them acquiring their own smaller peers, which has not resulted in the most positive of outcomes. Companies including Celadon and Roadrunner have had financial challenges resulting from deals. Heartland Express (HTLD) has struggled as well since recent deals.

Summary

As I continue to monitor trucking stocks, I firmly believe that smaller peers are best suited for short-term trading strategies. Results in 2017 have been robust, whether momentum will continue driven by supply and demand dynamics, remains to be seen.

As the portfolios I manage are focused on long-term growth potential, the limitations of small truckload peers for organic growth and the risks associated with challenges in executing and integrating acquisitions leads me to shy away from today’s valuation levels.

