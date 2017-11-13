Nvidia Has Hit Our Price Target; Time To Take The Chips Off The Table

We rather take the chips off the table while we our hand is still very hot and before the deal(er) changes.

While NVDA will continue to grow, the next two quarters as well as the next two years may not be enough to support the current valuation.

Nonetheless, it's simply impossible for a high-flyer to maintains such growth pace like the one NVDA had in 2016.

A story of phenomenal growth in results that saw a phenomenal rise in the stock price.

Nvidia has been one of the best stocks of recent years.

In The Wheel of FORTUNE's "tip of the day" dated Friday, 11/10/2017, we suggested to take profits and sell Nvidia (NVDA) at a price of $217.

This price was close enough to the top range of the $210-220 price target range that we assigned to NVDA only three weeks ago. At the time we wrote that NVDA is "priced for perfection; possibly post-perfection". We added that while the stock may still has a bit more fuel in the tank to benefit from positive results in Q3 (and possibly Q4), the $210-$220 is where this stock is becoming a SELL for us.

Allow me to try and explain why so.

There's no doubt that Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks on the planet for many years. In a market that went up (almost) non-stop since March 2009, NVDA is on league of its own.

If you bought NVDA nine years ago, around mid-November 2008, your total return is about 4000%. Yes, your investment grew by nothing short of x40!

The stock was trading below $6 back then ($5.75 on 11/21/2008)...

If you bought NVDA five years ago, around mid-November 2012, your total return is around 2000%. Your investment grew by "only" x20.

The stock was trading around $11 back then ($11.15 on 11/16/2012)...

Even if you bought NVDA only 27.5 months ago, towards the end of July 2015, your total return is still over 1000%.

Your investment grew by > x10 over a period of ~9 quarters.

The stock was trading below $20 back then ($19.09 on 7/27/2015)

In-spite of the amazing rally in the stock price, there is more to this profit-taking suggestion that a simple, nice and round, total return.

In this piece, we will try to show you why NVDA - in-spite of a bright future - is simply too expensive, even if the most bullish scenario materializes.

Since the real change in NVDA operations, results and prospects took place about 9 quarters that started during Q3/2015, we are mostly looking at that period of time. The chart below also reveals that this is where the price broke through its multi-year high (since the subprime crisis):

NVDA data by YCharts

To make a long story short, we believe that it makes more sense to evaluate NVDA based on the past 9 quarters than to count on older data.

Below you can find data regarding NVDA's top (revenues) and bottom ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) lines since 2014:

Qc = Current Quarter, Qp = Previous Quarter, Y/Y = Current Quarter versus the same quarter last year.

Source: author

There are at least five good reasons why investors should sell NVDA at the current price. We intend to use this table, combined with what analysts that are covering NVDA, are saying about and expecting from the stock going forward.

1. Revised Analysts Price Targets Already Met

Following the Q3/2017 earnings beat, most analysts have raised the PT for NVDA. Nonetheless, even after targets were revised up, the average and/or median remain below current market price:

Source: The Wall Street Journal

A stock like Nvidia having an average/median PT that falls short of the current market shouldn't be taken lightly. This is a technology, fast growing, company that is usually being pushed up (and not down) by Wall Street analysts. If they are cooling off, perhaps you should too.

2. Upside is Limited on a Relative Basis

NVDA is a super high-flyer. This isn't a stock that moves 10% a year (on average, since 7/24/2015) like the S&P500 (SPY) or even 15% like the Nasdaq (QQQ) . This is a stock that moves roughly 10% per quarter (over the past nine quarters)....

NVDA data by YCharts

Therefore, when the highest PT is $270, an upside potential of 25% (according to the most bullish analyst - B. Riley FBR) from current price, that should be viewed as the equivalent of an upside of 2.5% for the SPY. At best.

Would you buy the SPY now if the best outcome (per Wall Street analysts) would be only 2.5%? That's what $270 for NVDA should be viewed like.

As funny as this may sound, 25% for NVDA isn't much upside or, putting it differently, not enough upside to justify the risk (more about this below).

Another claim that goes hand-in-hand with the (relatively) limited upside is that the risk/reward isn't compelling enough. Source: TipRanks

Without making any statement regarding the validity of the most extreme price targets for NVDA ($270 and $87), I do think that when the a stock like NVDA - that has been a Wall Street darling for many years - has more ratings of Hold or below than ratings of Overweight and above, one should be more careful than when it comes to other stocks.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

I don't recall when was the last time that more analysts sounded more cautious than bullish but this change-in-tone shouldn't be ignored.

3. The Third Quarter Marks a Peak

It's not only what analysts are projecting. The numbers tell the story better than anything.

Remember the table that we've started with? Time to take a look at it again. As you can easily see, Q3 (the yellow-marked numbers) is the strongest quarter (on a Q/Q basis). Both the EPS and revenues have recorded the highest Q/Q growth (percentage wise) during the third quarter of any calendar year, over the past 4 years.

Q1, on the other hand, is the weakest one of them all. Traditionally, NVDA records its lowest Q/Q growth during the first quarter of a calendar year.

It's no wonder then, that even after a sharp revised up projections, analysts expect the EPS of Q4/2017 ($1.13) to be lower than that of Q3/2017 ($1.33) and the EPS of Q1/2018 ($0.96) to be lower than that of Q4/2017. Source: The Wall Street Journal

Let me ask you this: Why would I like to hold a stock when its performance are projected to move downhill from here?

4. The Growth Pace Will Slow Down

The larger you are - the more difficult it is to grow at the same pace.

The growth pace of a very fast-growing company like NVDA can't remain in the high double-digit for good. Our table (above) as well as the chart below (which is missing the past quarter data as YCharts hasn't updated the numbers as of yet) clearly show that 2016 was "The year" when it comes to NVDA's growth. 2016 was the year when NVDA made the jump from a company with quarterly sales closer to $1B to a company with quarterly sales that exceed $2B.

NVDA Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Note that for Q3/2017 the operating margin is 33.95% and the profit margin is 31.79%. Reminder: This is the strongest quarter of the year.

The company's just upped its own guidance for Q4/2017 from $2.6B to $2.7B (versus a lower consensus that was $2.44B). Fantastic numbers but, even if NVDA records revenues of $2.7B during the last quarter of 2017, this will be:

A quarterly growth of (only) 24.4% when comparing Q4/2017 to Q4/2016 (with revenues of $2.17B). Growth of Q4/2016 vs Q4/2015 was 55%.

An annual growth of (only) 37.8% when comparing FY2017 (with $9.51B revenues) to FY2016 (with revenues of $6.90B). Guess what? Revenues growth of FY2016 vs FY2015 was... 37.7%...

Once again, great numbers (to be) but not better-stronger that what we've seen in previous years.

It's a mistake to value NVDA over the next 12-to-24 month based on growth that was recorded during the previous 12-to-24 month.

5. Valuation is Rich

Analysts expect (on avergae) NVDA to post an EPS of $4.57 in 2018 and $6.05 in 2019:

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Even if we take the most bullish EPS projection (for 2019), roughly $8 EPS, the P/E would be greater than 27 based on today's stock price. This is not a cheap P/E for a stock with a market cap of $130B that already peaked in terms of growth.

A quick look at P/E of other companies - that are related to NVDA by industry/sector (technology/semiconductors), size ($100+ market cap), operations ($2B+ revenues) and/or relationships (existing/potential customer/supplier/competitor) - show how pricey NVDA is.

Name Symbol Mkt Cap Last Price 52wk High LP/52wH P/E Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN 542.27B 1125.35 1135.54 -0.90% 284.05 Advanced Micro Devices AMD 10.86B 11.26 15.65 -28.05% Analog Devices, Inc. ADI 32.94B 89.59 92.96 -3.63% 44.73 Baidu Inc (ADR) BIDU 82.32B 237.4 274.97 -13.66% 33.56 Broadcom Ltd AVGO 108.10B 264.96 281.8 -5.98% 217.69 Facebook Inc FB 518.57B 178.46 182.9 -2.43% 33.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE 22.19B 13.7 19.16 -28.50% 74.07 Intl. Business Machines IBM 138.09B 149.16 182.79 -18.40% 12.45 Intel Corporation INTC 213.31B 45.58 47.3 -3.64% 15.97 Linear Technology Corp. LLTC 15.59B 65 65.76 -1.16% 31.92 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. MXIM 15.07B 53.54 55.43 -3.41% 26.14 Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 21.31B 91.56 95.92 -4.55% 36.57 Micron Technology, Inc. MU 51.64B 44.78 45.33 -1.21% 10.35 Microsoft Corporation MSFT 647.02B 83.87 86.2 -2.70% 28.37 NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI 40.15B 116.05 118.2 -1.82% 20.55 Oracle Corporation ORCL 205.84B 49.32 53.14 -7.19% 21.5 STMicroelectronics NV STM 21.71B 24 24.8 -3.23% 36.12 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM 206.52B 41.72 42.7099 -2.32% 18.59 Tesla Inc TSLA 50.92B 302.99 389.61 -22.23% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN 95.54B 96.94 99.05 -2.13% 22.08 Xilinx, Inc. XLNX 18.04B 71.87 75.14 -4.35% 30.21

I mean, if I can buy INTC with a P/E of 16 or MU with a P/E of 10, why would I stick to NVDA with 50? Even AMD, now trading circa 30% from its recent 52-week high, seems like a better pick on a pure valuation basis.

Our Model

Here is the same table that we presented above with the various scenarios that we see for NVDA based on where the EPS and revenues may be 12 months from now:

Qc = Current Quarter, Qp = Previous Quarter, Y/Y = Current Quarter versus the same quarter last year. Only data related to the past nine quarters has been taken into consideration in the above calculations.

Source: author

The most optimistic assumes that the past Q/Q growth, +32%, will continues over the next year. This would bring the annual EPS to $16 or a P/E of 13.57 based on a stock price of $217.

However, when one remembers that i) Q3 is the strongest quarter of the year, as well as that ii) Q4/2017 and Q1/2018 are projected to see lower EPS than Q3/2017 - this scenario as near-zero probability.

(We ignore two scenarios that are based on the average EPS over the past nine quarters because these calculations are skewed massively up due to the data of Q2/2015 that is affecting the Q3/2015 (+820%, Q/Q) and the Q2/2016 (+96o%, Y/Y) performances.)

All other scenarios - no matter whether they are based on EPS on revenues, aggressive or conservative, generate a projected P/E in the range of 20-36.

We believe that the most likely outcome is the one based on the revenues growth based on the median calculations. Not only that using a median makes more sense when it comes to such a high-flyer like NVDA but the projected growth makes sense from two other perspectives:

The average and median growth almost generate identical numbers.

These numbers are quite close to the past quarter revenues growth.

Putting it differently, being so close-consistent these are the most reliable numbers to use. Furthermore, using numbers that are not too far away from the traditionally strong Q3 numbers ensure that we don't push the numbers down. Quite the contrary! IF anything, we are probably being too aggressive.

Based on these projections, the P/E is likely to be in the low-mid 30s a year from now. Not unaccepted but surely worse than 20, the minimum we may accept for such a company at such a valuation.

Bottom Line

If you look at the past 2-3 years growth pace of Nvidia, it seems that the peak - from a growth perspective - is behind us.

2016 was a phenomenal year for NVDA and 2017 - as much as it's going be a terrific year too - won't be as good, from the pace of growth perspective.

This is only natural for mega-cap companies. While a rise from 10 to 100 reflects a x10 rise, a rise from 100 to 200 only reflects a x2. Similarly, neither the revenues nor the EPS growth pace can keep rising as they did when a company is younger and smaller.

NVDA is a terrific company and it has a bright future but even a very bright future has a price tag. Analysts currently put a maximum price tag of $270 to the stock and a minimum price tag of $87. Both projections are extreme in my opinion but a simple calculation shows that the potential upside is apprently not as high as the potential downside for the level we advise to get out of this stock ($217).

Although NVDA is a low-Beta stock statistically, I believe that this is a bit misleading. I tend to think that NVDA is a low Beta when the market go up but if might turn into a high Beta if and when the market head south.

It's time to say good bye to NVDA and take some chips off the table. Literally...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.