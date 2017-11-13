Boeing: Total Return And Dividend Growth Play

Boeing three-year forward CAGR of 12% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for aircraft that have better fuel efficiency.

Boeing Has increased its dividend for 8 years of the past 10 years and presently has a yield of 2.2% which is a bit above average.

This article is about Boeing (BA) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world.

Boeing is 11.3% of The Good Business Portfolio. BA has had good times recently and has been slow the previous 3 years. This is just the beginning with Boeing as they continue to grow with the need for new and better aircraft. Cash flow is increasing on the 787 and soon the KC-46A program will bring in more cash.

If you want details on individual aircraft parameters please read the articles by Dhierin Bechai he is the most detailed contributor on Boeing and the commercial aircraft market. I suggest you read his articles in addition to mine if you own Boeing or are thinking of buying now.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Boeing has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2013 and 2017, it hit a 3 year period of flat price from 2014-2016. In 2013 BA had a good year when the market was up 27%, BA came in at a 80% increase. Boeing really likes a good world economy.

BA data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Boeing will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Boeing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Boeing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 8 years of increasing dividends and a 2.2% yield. Boeing is therefore a fair choice for the dividend income investor looking over the last 5 years. The recent payout ratio is moderate at 42%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new aircraft, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. BA easily passes this guideline. BA is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $156.0 Billion. Boeing 2017 projected cash flow at $12 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 12.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Boeing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and foreign economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. BA passes this guideline since the total return is 254.04%, more than the Dow's total return of 79.56%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $41,072 today. The total return in the good year of 2013 was 79.56% compared to the DOW gain of 27%, a big beat. This makes Boeing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more fuel efficient aircraft are needed. As a added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. BA's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent increased target price to $272.0, passing the guideline. BA 's price is presently 5% below the target. BA is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 24, making BA a fair buy at this entry point if you are a investor that wants great future total return growth and an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong and an above average yield makes BA a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes BA interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy grows and you have income for the dividend growth investor while you wait.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Boeing beats big against the Dow baseline in my 58.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 254.04% makes Boeing a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. BA has an above average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for the past eight of the past ten years making BA also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in December 2017 to $1.60/Qtr. from $1.42 or a 12% increase.

DOW's 58.0 month total return baseline is 79.65%

Company Name 58.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Boeing +254.04% +174.39% 2.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 25, 2017, Boeing reported earnings that beat expected by $0.06 at $2.72 and compared to last year at $3.51 (which included special items). Total revenue was higher at $24.3 Billion more than a year ago by 1.7% year over year and beat expected revenue by 280 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year after excluding the special items. The next earnings report will be out in late January 2018 and is expected to be $2.48 compared to last year at $2.34.

The graphic below shows the comparison to last year's third quarter earnings and revenues.

Source : Boeing earnings call slides

Business Overview

Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft worldwide and also has a significant military aerospace business.

As per Reuters

Boeing is an aerospace company. The Company's segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry. The Commercial Airplanes segment also produces commercial aircraft and offers a family of commercial jetliners. The BDS segment's operations involve research, development, production, modification and support of the products and related systems. The BMA segment is engaged in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems. The BCC segment's portfolio consists of equipment under operating leases, finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease and investments. "

Overall Boeing is a great business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more new aircraft. The good earnings and revenue growth provides BA the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with gains from the 787, 777 and KC46A programs.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump wanting to lower corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Boeing business income should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.9%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From November 1, 2017, earnings call Dennis A. Muilenburg (CEO, chairman and president) said

My comments today will focus on our third quarter results, the health of our business environment, and our performance and growth plans. Also we are for the first time providing the operating performance and outlook across what is now our three major business segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, and Global Services. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our employees throughout our company, Boeing delivered third quarter 2017 financial results that included record commercial aircraft deliveries, solid operating performance, and robust cash generation. During the quarter, we generated $3.4 billion of operating cash and repurchased $2.5 billion of Boeing stock. We also paid $855 million in dividends, reflecting a 30% increase in dividends per share from last year. We continued to deliver on our commitment to returning cash to shareholders, while investing in innovation, future growth, and our people. Revenue in the third quarter was $24.3 billion, reflecting planned production rates and mix of commercial and defense deliveries. Core earnings per share of $2.72 were driven by solid execution, which more than offset higher spending on the KC-46 Tanker program. "

This shows the feelings of top management to continued growth of the Boeing business and shareholder return with increases to future cash flow growth. BA is growing again like it did in 2013 and 2017 with a good economy.

The graphic below shows the future potential market for Boeing aircraft.

Source : Boeing earnings call slides

Takeaways

Boeing is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above average yield and a great choice for the total return investor. Boeing is 11.3% of The Good Business Portfolio and is in trim position. I have been greedy and have let Boeing grow to a large position of the portfolio and I will trim it a bit within the next month. If you want growing dividend income and great total return BA may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some LB December 15, strike 47.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.0% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and to take advantage of the recent dip in price.

Recently on October 16 trimmed Boeing from 11.3% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.7% of portfolio and Boeing is 11.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. Recently S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.