Berkshire Hathaway - No Longer The Outperformer It's Made Out To Be

By my calculations, over the past decade and a half investing in BRK.B has only kept pace with investing in an S&P 500 ETF such as SPY.

In a recent Seeking Alpha article titled "Berkshire Stock: A Low-Risk, High-Return Stock For Your Portfolio," the author claims that "Berkshire stock has returned almost two times S&P 500 returns in the last decade" while providing lower risk exposure. You needn't look far to find countless articles heaping similar praise on Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) performance and CEO Warren Buffett's amazing value investing prowess.

There's no question that over the last half-century Berkshire Hathaway has had quite a run, handily trouncing the S&P 500. Indeed, the effect of compounded gains over a long span of time is tremendous.

However, in order to compare apples to apples we have to consider that Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend, whereas many companies in the S&P 500 do. Since it's not possible to invest directly in an index, let's use an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index (minus fees and expenses) as our real-life benchmark. We'll use SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) because it's the most popular, though Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) or iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) would provide similar results. Now, the important part -- let's also assume that the dividends are reinvested, and thus compounded into our total returns.

So, how does Berkshire Hathaway stack up against SPY during the recent epoch?

10-Year Performance of Berkshire Hathaway Vs. SPY

First, let me briefly run through all the terms used in the following table:

Total returns is the appreciated value of the security (with dividends reinvested).

Beta is the correlation of the returns to the benchmark (in this case, SPY), whereas alpha is the idiosyncratic (or uncorrelated) annualized returns. A beta higher than 1.0 means the security is more sensitive to (or amplifies) movements in the benchmark, while a beta lower than 1.0 means it is less sensitive to movements in the benchmark.

Sharpe and Sortino are ratios used to represent the risk-adjusted return rate. Sharpe penalizes all types of volatility, whereas Sortino only penalizes negative volatility. As such, Sortino Ratio is perhaps the most useful figure.

Volatility measures how much the return deviates over time.

Max drawdown is the largest peak-to-trough distance. In other words, it's the most you would have lost if you'd had the worst possible timing getting in and out of holding the security.

Here's how the two compare over the past decade:

Total Returns Alpha Beta Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Volatility Max Drawdown BRK.B 115.57% 0.03 0.77 0.45 0.69 0.23 52.63% SPY 110.37% 0 1 0.47 0.66 0.20 53.81%

It turns out that BRK.B has not doubled the total returns of SPY over the past decade. If you consider total returns to include dividends, and you reinvest those dividends, then BKB.B just negligibly exceeded SPY after the 10-year period.

Across the board, the stats are more or less neck and neck. Though BKB.B has a somewhat muted beta of 0.77 and an alpha of 0.03, this does not mean it has better risk-adjusted returns. Looking at both Sharpe and Sortino ratios as more suitable gauges, over the past decade BKB.B and SPY have provided essentially identical risk-adjusted returns. The sub-1.0 beta and presence of alpha simply means that the returns are somewhat idiosyncratic. But let's look at the total returns chart to see what that really means:

15-Year Performance of Berkshire Hathaway Vs. SPY

As you can see, though there are some idiosyncrasies, on the grand scale Berkshire Hathaway's trajectory more or less traces SPY over the entire time frame, with only minor deviations that correct themselves. The crash of 2008 did not spare Berkshire Hathaway investors any more than it spared SPY investors. Neither has the bull market favored one over the other.

That BKB.B and SPY follow a mostly indistinguishable trajectory shouldn't come as a too much of a surprise. As a diversified holding company, Berkshire Hathaway is broadly exposed to various sectors of the market. In addition, of the 500 stocks in the S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway is the sixth-largest holding.

Let's look at the 15-year performance stats:

Total Returns Alpha Beta Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Volatility Max Drawdown BRK.B 277.53% 0.04 0.68 0.54 0.82 0.20 53.44% SPY 271.88% 0 1 0.57 0.81 0.18 54.88%

Again, even widened to a 15-year investment window, each of the figures ends up more or less neck and neck. With BRK.B you would have gotten the same returns for the same amount of risk and suffered the same catastrophic drawdown. Especially if you focus on the most pertinent figure for risk-adjusted returns -- the Sortino Ratio -- you only see a negligible difference between the two.

Caveat: Backtest Windows

One caveat bears mentioning. Time frames are selected subjectively, and thus introduce some bias to the conclusions. It's possible to find time frames in which Berkshire Hathaway does beat SPY (for instance, previous one-year and two-year windows), and it's also possible to find time frames in which Berkshire Hathaway underperforms SPY. It's important to be aware of how the framing of figures affects your perception of a security's performance.

Framing of Statistics

According to Berkshire Hathaway's 2016 annual report, the company's compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) 1964 to 2016 is 20.8%. Compare this to the S&P 500's 9.91% over the same time period -- that sounds astounding, and the figure is widely repeated in support of Berkshire Hathaway's future gain prospects. Unfortunately, it can create a misleading picture. The height of Berkshire's amazing growth took place in the 1980s -- reaching over 50% annually during some of those years. Since 2002, though, BRK.B's CAGR has been only 8.74%.

While according to the annual report, investing in Berkshire Hathaway in 1964 would have netted you 1,826,163% returns after 50 years, it's important to remember that you can't build a time machine. That impressive figure is a result of the effect of compounding on top of those strong early gains. Early gains exacerbate the effect of compounding. It would be nearly impossible for Berkshire to grow 30%-50% for years on end at this stage in the game. They are already one of the largest companies in the world by market cap, worth $460 billion.

Conclusion

During the last decade and a half, Berkshire Hathaway has performed almost identically to the S&P 500 (if you figure in reinvested dividends), providing the same returns and exhibiting the same volatility and risk.

In a 2015 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett admitted, "Berkshire's long-term gains ... will not come close to those of the past 50 years." That's been the case for most all the 21st century. Unfortunately, this grounded assessment of Berkshire's future prospects is something the typical investment advice article glosses over in favor of the more impressive figures.

When it comes to investing, it's important to see through the hyperbole. It's important to be able to recognize when figures have been framed in such a way that they mislead. Basing an investment decision solely on prior performance is never a good idea. Basing an investment decision on performance exhibited 20-50 years ago is an even worse idea.

I do believe Berkshire Hathaway has its place in a diversified portfolio aiming to return modest, broader market-level returns at broader market-level risk. I don't believe it should be selected for consistent low-risk outperformance, which are qualities it hasn't exhibited in a long time. Ultimately, your decision to invest in Berkshire Hathaway should be based on fundamentals, not legacy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.