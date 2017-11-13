Windstream Is In Critical Condition

The reason the stock tanked, aside from facing extreme competitive pressures and financial issues, is that the company had eliminated its dividend all together back in August.

A few months ago, we discussed the death of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN). The stock has made it off the death bed, but it is in critical condition right now. Let us be perfectly clear. The reason the stock tanked, aside from facing extreme competitive pressures and financial issues, is that the company had eliminated its dividend all together back in August, and you can see how the stock reacted.

Figure 1. Share Price of Windstream Over The Last Six Months

Source: Seeking Alpha

We discussed how there could be compelling value if the stock fell under $2.00. Well, in the last month, the stock has faced some pressure, and recently, hit a new all-time low of $1.73.

Figure 2. Share Price of Windstream Over The Last Month

Source: Seeking Alpha

At this level, we believe there is value, but it is speculative. The reasons that investors owned the name have changed. This high-risk telecom was attractive for the bountiful dividend. The dividend elimination will save the company significant cash, and it will use these savings to buy back $90 million in stock. This move will help to create shareholder value and boost earnings per share longer-term. But with shares continuing to face pressure, is this really the death of Windstream?

A word on debt

Windstream has been in an ongoing saga with its debt, making numerous moves to exchange debt series in recent weeks. We will not go into heavy detail here, but it is one reason the stock has traded with downside pressure and volatility. The news that it would have a debt exchange offer was positive, and initially wanted to exchange any and all 7.5% senior notes due 2022 and 7.5% senior notes due 2023 for new senior notes due 2023 at a lower interest rate of 6 3/8%. For the exchange, the older notes due 2022 would get an early exchange consideration of $1,080 for each $1,000 in principal and the notes due 2023 would receive early consideration of $1,075 for each $1,000 in principal.

This was a good sign as it would buy time for the company to get back on fiscal footing, and as such, S&P maintained its debt ratings on the company. This maintenance was key to the company being able to raise any future monies. Contrary to many opinions, we do not believe that the company is at risk of default. If it was, then no one would buy new debt. While the consent is needed, litigation is sure to follow. Rubicon Associates did a good job covering this, and we agree with the conclusion that Windstream looks good, for now, at least as it pertains to the debt structure. However, we question whether performance of the name justifies a buy at these levels.

Revenue pressures

Revenues have faced organic pressure each year, though acquisitions have helped overall. Q3 earnings were just reported, and the data is still concerning, despite sales rising from last year. Still, there has been a tough go over the last few quarters in particular.

Figure 3. Windstream Revenues Over The Last Eight Quarters

Source: SEC Filings

Total revenues and sales were $1.50 billion (rising 11.9% year-over-year) while total service revenues were $1.47 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 12% year-over-year as reported. Overall, these results were actually better than our bearish expectations. We were targeting revenue of $1.475 billion, so these surpassed our expectations. This is a good sign, and there were some segment strengths to be aware of.

Segment performance

While overall sales increases are welcomed, what we care more about here is segment specific performance. On a GAAP basis, there were across-the board-gains, but looking at a comparable adjusted basis, we see continued weakness. Now the adjusted reconciliations should be taken with a grain of salt, but it shows that on this basis, ILEC consumer and small business, wholesale service, enterprise service and CLEC consumer and business service revenues were nearly all down versus last year. These fell 4%, 8%, and 7% while the latter saw a 2% increase, respectively, when adjusted and compared to last year.

What is even more important is that when we account for the adjustments per segment, technically revenues were actually down. Adjusted revenues and sales were $1.50 billion and adjusted service revenues were $1.47 billion compared to $1.59 billion and $1.56 billion, respectively, year-over-year. While this trend is worrisome, earnings surprised

Earnings picture

Factoring in expenses, overall operating income was $43 million compared to $129.4 million in the same period a year ago. With additional expenses and debt factored in, the company reported a widening net loss. These losses have persisted for several quarters.

Figure 4. Windstream Earnings Over The Last Eight Quarters

Source: Seeking Alpha Windstream Earnings Page

The company reported a net loss of $102 million, or a loss of $0.55 per share. Of course, this hurts compared to net losses of $66 million last year. Thanks to moves and share consolidation however, loss per share was lower than the $0.72 per share a year ago. Keep in mind that key acquisitions and new operations affected much of these results as well. These results were much different than our expectation for a loss of $0.43 per share, but the company did warn that the results are not exactly comparable because of activity during the quarter.

Special considerations

There were a few special considerations impacting comparability to be aware of. First the hurricanes in the U.S. hit the company a bit. There were approximately $3 million in expenses related to damages to certain of its property and restoration of communications services as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It is unclear if there were revenue impacts. Second, the Q3 2016 results exclude EarthLink and Broadview operations. The present Q3 2017 results include EarthLink operations from Feb. 27, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2017, and Broadview operations from July 28, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2017. This is why results aren’t exactly comparable.

Looking ahead

This quarter was slightly better than our expectations on the revenue front, and we are going to revise our 2017 revenue goals higher because of them. We are now looking for $5.90 to $5.96 billion in revenues for the year. With the issues of earnings comparability in mind, we think the next quarter (Q4) will see a loss per share or $0.30 to $0.40, bringing losses for the year to $2.11 to $2.22. At this time, we are not offering 2018 projections.

Our take on the stock

We contend that there is indeed value here, but shares could continue to face pressures going forward due to the uncertainty. The fallout from this dividend cut is now over, and the stock is trading along with the drama associated with the debt exchanges, as well as expectations for future performances. The company has made the move to boost value, and no longer needs to worry about the dividend payments. Now it is focused on the brand and on the debt. While some may have been wiped out holding through this carnage, shares could have upside once tax loss selling is completed this year. We think this name will trade above $2.00 in early 2018.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.