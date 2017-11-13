Endocyte's Stunning Strategic Shift

As a long-term shareholder of Endocyte (ECYT), I've held shares since before the great ovarian cancer therapy trial failure in 2014, which sent the stock plummeting from $30 per share to $6 in the span of weeks. I was greatly interested in the "SMDC" technology that the company was pioneering, where drugs are specifically targeted to tumors, which should increase efficacy and decrease side effects, an attractive 21st century drug development strategy. Unfortunately, Endocyte has completely destroyed their business model, and I think that any investor holding shares now would be wise to consider selling. I detail the reasons below.

Endocyte has switched the focus of the business twice in as many quarters

In mid-2014, Endocyte's most-developed drug had a spectacular flame-out, after being seemingly on the cusp of regulatory approval in the US and Europe. Shares fell accordingly:

ECYT data by YCharts

Importantly, Endocyte did what any long-term investor wants to see: they reiterated confidence in their drug-development strategy, and decided to focus on their developmental-stage candidates. For the targeted therapy space, this makes a great deal of sense: perhaps minor changes in the modular portions of the drug (i.e. a better linker or a better warhead) may allow for better efficacy in the clinic. Thus, Endocyte's decision to focus on two improved versions of their SMDC technology (EC1169 and EC1456) made sense, and demonstrated faith in the technology and the company's approach.

Unfortunately, that's where my charitable feelings toward the company end. In a stunning clinical failure, the "improved" lung cancer drug (EC1456) failed, and development of the drug was halted, coming with a huge slash in workforce:

This failure was the first event that really gave me pause. After two shots on goal (one with Vintafolide, and one with the "improved" EC1456), the company still could not score. That, in itself, begins to raise questions about the viability of the technology. However, the company still seemed confident in its SMDC technology enough to continue developing EC1169 for prostate cancer. What came a scant four months later was the final straw: Endocyte abandoned the SMDC platform completely, dropping EC1169 from development while purchasing a PSMA-targeted radioligand (177Lu-PSMA-617, another prostate cancer drug) that was ready for phase III clinical studies:

First, this was certainly the death knell for Endocyte's targeted SMDC program: the company was completely unable to develop novel internally-derived compounds into effective clinical treatments. As that was the primary purpose of my investment (investing in a purported "leader" in targeted ligand technology), I sold the stock a few weeks later, which was helped nicely by the huge price bump following the announcement:

ECYT data by YCharts

Endocyte has paid dearly for what is anything but a sure success

Had Endocyte made a good deal in the developmental pharmaceutical space, I would have been less likely to sell, but the deal with ABX Gmbh to buy 177Lu-PSMA-617 was disastrous. Here is a quick outline of the terms:

Endocyte pays ABX $12M

Endocyte pays ABX 2M shares of Endocyte common stock

Endocyte pays ABX 4M of Endocyte common stock warrants

Endocyte will pay ABX in the "mid-teens", along with $160M in regulatory/commercial milestones

So, the company diluted itself by 12.5% (including stock and warrants), paid $12M cash up front, and will have to pay hundreds of millions more if the drug is actually successful clinically. There are multiple points of concern here:

The asset has only completed phase II clinical trials. There's plenty of room left here for error in the development of 177Lu-PSMA-617. Even granted regulatory approval, success is not assured. Castration-resistant prostate cancer is not a field without treatments, and a number are already on the market and successful; most are used in combination with docetaxel and increase survival with improved quality of life. 177Lu-PSMA-617 is entering a competitive space. The price paid was too high. Between stock, warrants, and cash, Endocyte paid ~ $42M up front. Combined with milestone payments which are required if the drug succeeds, that number balloons to $200M, before including the "mid-teens" royalty. In early stage pharma companies, the ability to self-fund with any degree of success requires a healthy margin for any approved compounds, and a royalty will eat into that margin substantially. This is particularly true of spaces where there are plenty of competing therapies which keep prices down, a space which 177Lu-PSMA-617 is certainly entering, and especially if a therapy doesn't supplant others to become the standard of care. Why did ABX sell? The ultimate question, of course: why did ABX choose to sell a clinical stage agent that is "so promising" and on the cusp of success? The only logical reason is that either they feel the drug is likely to fail in the clinic or the price they received was too attractive not to sell. Indeed, with a large up-front payment, huge regulatory milestones and royalties, and no development risk if it fails, it would have been foolish for ABX not to sell the asset.

So, what we have here is a company abandoning its expertise and internal pipeline and paying a hefty sum for a completely unproven drug. If that doesn't scream SELL in a developmental biotech, I have no idea what would. I have no interest in watching the company flounder with buying other companies' speculative products; the completion of a phase II trial "successfully" is hardly any harbinger of future success, as Endocyte should be well aware.

Although I'm not short Endocyte today, I'm certainly considering it. These moves smell of desperation, not confidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ECYT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.