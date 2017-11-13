AmerisourceBergen's Industry Has High Uncertainty

Trying to understand compounds within drugs to clinical drug trial data/process is complicated and the reason why investors should stay away from drug manufacturers unless they truly understand these unique characteristics of the industry. There are other ways to getting exposure to the health care industry and aging population tailwinds. AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is the perfect example of this because it's basically a logistics company that is underpinned by the pharmaceutical industry. The company operates in an oligopoly environment with only two other competitors that capture 85%-90% of the market share. Returns on capital have been way in excess of its cost of capital showing from an analytical optic the company is capturing economic profit.

Exhibit 1: Historical Financial Data

Source: Morningstar, Author's Work

Investment Thesis

With high initial capital requirements and razor thin operating margins barriers to entry are high. Scale is the key to operate in this industry; any new competitor will have a hard time in trying to leverage its distribution asset base to efficiently supply end customers at a profitable return without a meaningful market share. Decades of experience in pharmaceutical distribution, contract management, efficient warehousing infrastructure, and adhering to pharmaceutical compliance regulations are all intangibles that would be very difficult to replicate.

Furthermore, there is an inherent advantage the company has established; in late 2013 AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) created a long-term relationship by signing a 10 year agreement that AmeisourceBergen would be the only supplier for all generic and branded drugs. This relationship has been driving revenue growth for ABC. Walgreens is the second largest retail pharmacy outlet in the U.S. and with this strategic integration creates a wide moat for ABC.

Exhibit 2: Stock Price Performance

ABC data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Since the agreement has been in place the stock price has performed exceptionally, along with revenue almost doubling. I would argue though that Walgreen's has leveraged this relationship in order to get the most favorable pricing from ABC. Over the last 5 years ABC has an average operating margin of roughly .9% when its two main competitors McKesson (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH) have been averaging 2% operating margins. This is a significant difference that could change materially the profitability of ABC. Below I analyse McKesson against ABC.

Exhibit 3: Select Financial Data Comparison

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

Two interesting observations from Exhibit 3 to note are McKesson appears to have a better product mix and negotiating power as the cost of sales is 2-3% lower than ABC. We can see this by comparing the gross margins. From an operational standpoint ABC is running at a more efficient organization with selling, distribution, and admin cost being 20% lower from a percentage of gross profits. These data points help provide a larger picture of the dynamics within these organizations and I find it interesting that gross margins still haven't even come close to the gross margins of McKesson.

One of the main factors for this is, generic price deflation over the last few years. There has been a big surge in supply within distribution channels that have caused a slow deflationary trend. Walgreen's significantly increased ABC's generic drug distribution business, but now with pricing headwinds it's very difficult to maintain gross profit margins. ABC has seen the benefit of revenue growth with strong earnings compression. This is a negative attribute the business model contains. As more capacity flows through ABC's logistical network, the companies largest customers are squeezing every last dollar from them.

Valuation

The company did report an ok 4th quarter for 2017 and are expecting high single digit top-line growth for 2018. With management's guidance of $1.3 billion in free cash for 2018 and using a peer/conservative FCF multiple of 10x, I arrive at per share price of roughly $60, showing either the logistics pharmaceutical industry is under-valued as a whole, or ABC is expensive against peers and isn't being discounted as much for threats within the industry.

I do think it's both; the main reason the industry sells at a high cash flow yield is the threat of Amazon (AMZN). A bloomberg article came out recently showing a few examples of how it could leverage its assets to enter the space (See Here). This is a threat to ABC, especially on the generic business side, but there is regulation and compliance issues in the industry that doesn't make it as simple for Amazon to just purchase items, sell, and ship to a consumer's through a prime membership. ABC still trades at a high single digit cash flow yield and that's why I believe it's a hold right now. To add more clarity to why I believe it's a hold, gross margins need to start expanding showing there is some true pricing/negotiating power.

