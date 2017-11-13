Haynes International: Tough End Markets Point To More Downside Ahead

Haynes International (HAYN) has had a rough 2017, consistently missing on analyst expectations as the company pushes out recovery until well into 2019. This has not been a surprise to many, given the company's positioning as a late-cycle beneficiary of industrial spending, as well as consistently weak operating metrics, particularly in regards to cash conversion. Given company end markets continue to struggle, there doesn't seem to be a real light at the end of the tunnel for the firm, and despite the healthy balance sheet, the overvaluation at the firm looks quite prominent in my eyes. The Industrials sector has been bid up quite heavily over the past year, and the valuations at some of these companies don't jive with the fundamentals; Haynes International is a glaring example.

Business Overview, Historical Context

To give a little background, Haynes International manufactures nickel and cobalt-based alloys, which are used primarily for temperature and corrosion resistance. As a result, these products are sold to firms that utilize the materials in tough operating environments, such as within jet engines, gas turbines, chemicals processing, waste treatment, and pharmaceutical equipment. This is a business the firm has been engaged in for years now; the company's namesake (Elwood Haynes) discovered the cobalt-chrome alloy in the early 1900s, all while searching for a corrosion-resistant metal to use on the contact points of spark plugs within his automobile business. In fact, the automobile business would lure him away from alloy work, as he sold the holding company of cobalt-chrome assets to Union Carbide in 1920. Unfortunately, the Haynes Automobile Company filed for bankruptcy a few short years later in 1924. Since then, the company has been owned by various other larger firms, like Cabot Corporation (CBT), or held by private equity via leveraged buyouts, which has pushed the company into bankruptcy in the past, such as back in 2004.

Elwood Haynes was from Kokomo, Indiana, so that is where the company's flagship production facility (180 acres, 1mm square feet) is located. All of the company's products are produced here (sheet, plate, strip, bar, billet), other than tubular (produced in Arcadia, Louisiana) and wire (produced in Mountain Home, North Carolina) goods. Despite management's presentation of the firm as a provider of technologically-advanced products with high barriers to entry (via patent-protected alloys), generally speaking, the firm has always been a relatively low margin operator, even during relatively strong years. There are a multitude of reasons for this, but the largest one is that specific alloy mixes are rarely the only answer for a given specification. Within aerospace, for instance, multiple alloys qualify for FAA approval in certain applications, so customers can seek alternatives. Additionally, Haynes International's roughly $4mm/year research and development budget doesn't project much confidence to me as an investor as to whether the company is producing truly differentiated products either, nor does recent management commentary on competing supply coming online to match heavy demand volume.

Recent Operating Results Concerns

Management bills Haynes International as a late cycle suppler (in terms of the business cycle), and that position would bill the company as one of the lagging beneficiaries of what is supposed to be a very healthy industrials market here in the United States. Unfortunately, Aerospace generates 40-50% of revenue on an annual basis at Haynes International, and that market is relatively mature at this point. The hope heading into 2017 was that delays on next generation aircraft production (e.g., Pratt and Whitney's [United Technologies (UTX) subsidiary] flub on its geared turbofan engine causing delays on production) might translate to higher profits this year, but thus far that has not yet materialized. Pricing has been and continues to be a sore point. Volume growth has been positive (in line with expectations for mid-single digit growth in aircraft deliveries), but pricing has been down throughout the year still, which is indicative of a steeply competitive market, particularly on high volume materials.

Believe it or not, despite that malaise, aerospace is still the stronger side of the business. Sales to the chemicals processing industry ("CPI") were 20% below normal levels in fiscal Q3 2017 (most recently reported quarter), and weakness continues to persist in the industrial gas turbine ("IGT") industry as well. Management remains most concerned with CPI, as low profitability continues to persist within petrochemicals (weak crack spreads), which has not abated (crack spread futures down until February of next year). CPI sales are primarily driven by expansionary and new facilities builds versus maintenance spending, and that kind of activity does not exist in the market today. The same can also be said for sales directed towards IGT. Given the relatively mature market for peaking power generation at utilities, most growth in the segment is from products used for mechanical drive or in-facility power generation. While the industrials market is turning, the company is a supplier of late cycle activity. Most industrials companies are still working within existing capacity, and have not yet had to make expansions to meet demand within most industries. IGT/CPI sales reached $254mm in fiscal 2012, but plunged to $140mm 2016, with the company on track to a similar showing to fiscal 2016 this year within these two businesses. Peak-to-trough, that is a revenue decline of 45% (shipped volume decline of 34%) - steep for any cyclical, and something that has to be considered in valuation.

Exacerbating issues, and a concern raised by SA Contributor Ivan Zaitsev back late in 2016, is the long cash conversion cycle at Haynes International. If investors look at a well-run company like Global Brass and Copper (BRSS), a favorite of mine, you'll see a typical cash conversion cycle in the 60-70 day range. For companies like Global Brass and Haynes International that are exposed to volatile metals pricing that often is not protected via contract structure, this type of short cycle is what investors want to see. Haynes International now sees 271 days on average for cash conversion, a number that is more than 4x that of most peers. To put the gravity of this in context, Global Brass and Copper generates roughly $1,400mm in annual sales but does so with a smaller inventory than Haynes International (which generates $470mm in the average year). The company simply carries too much inventory on a consistent basis, and it really hamstrings profitability.

Impact of Nickel Pricing

Nickel is a key cost for Haynes International, given most of its products are nickel alloy-based. More than 25% of cost of goods sold relates to purchases of the metal, and when metal prices are as volatile as they have been to the downside (nickel fell 13% from March to June of this year), Haynes International is forced to sell high cost inventory at lower prices. The company has described itself as "metal value long", in that they benefit from steadily increasing pricing, but I just view that as the firm trying to put a positive spin on the cash conversion problem, an issue management has been dealing with for some time given the downdraft in nickel pricing from mid-2014 to 2016. Now, this should be beneficial to Haynes Internationals' Q3 results, as nickel has rallied from roughly $4.25/pound at the start of the company's fiscal Q4 to $4.75/pound at the close, which should be a tailwind to gross margin. However, this could be a negative for sales volumes, particularly given prior customer behavior and still stringent capital expenditure budgets of the firm's customers. In the past, Haynes International has noted that customers tend to resist making purchases when nickel spikes, hoping to get cheaper prices as the metal retraces. If investors go back and look at reported results early in 2014 (the last time nickel made a meaningful move upward), there aren't any real signs of strength in reported earnings. That buying strategy has worked for years, and it may take some time for customers to shake off old habits. As a result, the company could be in a no-win situation when it comes to earnings results next quarter, and fiscal Q4 will be a proving ground for how well the company can truly do in a rising metal price environment. Management has continued to be bullish, and perhaps a bit frustrated that the company cannot quite get all the pieces of the puzzle operating at once:

But even within the CPI, we saw some of the higher volume alloys, and those higher volume applications start to come back to life after, gosh, after probably about 2 years of being dormant, but that was offset during the quarter by the depletion of some of our higher value special project work, again I think a story we've been reiterating to you for probably at least the last quarter or two.

Analysts on Wall Street aren't buying it, although coverage is limited to just a few firms. Three months ago, estimates for fiscal Q4 were for $0.29/share in earnings - now that expectation is for a $0.03/share loss. Likewise, fiscal 2018 forecasts have fallen from $2.02/share to $0.84/share - massive cuts. You wouldn't know it if you looked at the share price, however; Haynes International is trading higher than it was when expectations were much rosier.

Financial Structure, Valuation

Maintenance spending appears to be roughly $20mm annually, which is in line with depreciation and amortization expense. As a result, Haynes International generates basically no free cash flow to speak of at current margins and is currently paying its $11mm in annual dividend obligations ($0.88/share) out of its cash balance. Taking the past prior six fiscal years as a snapshot representation of a normal boom and bust cycle for Haynes International (using Street estimates for fiscal Q4 2017), the company has generated average operating margins of 4.85%, alongside revenues in the $467mm range. That implies $43mm in average EBITDA at the mid-point, so shares trade at a 9x multiple of cycle-average EBITDA today, which I think is on the high side of the next cycle for the company. I'd say that fiscal 2012-2017 may not be representative of the next cycle, and may lean too bullish, just given the aggressive growth within both company end markets. In any case, this is on the high side of other mid-cycle valuations for industrials.

Wall Street, while turning bearish, is still expecting the company to report $33mm in EBITDA next year, after a throwaway year for fiscal 2017 ($15mm in EBITDA, if the firm is lucky). I think the expectations are still too high marginally, given the weak cash flow conversion, questionable drivers of product demand, and stubbornly low margins due to competition. Haynes International's saving grace is its balance sheet, with the company only carrying $8mm in debt on its revolving credit facility, which fluctuates based on working capital needs. $48mm of cash on the balance sheet is helpful, but as mentioned, the company is currently burning cash; year to date, the company has generated $12mm in operating cash flow, but spent $15mm on capital expenditures and paid out $8mm in dividends. Short interest here is currently light (3.4%), but I suspect more shorts will turn a discerning eye here, as the market gets a little more critical on companies that have risen out of line with the financials. Fair value, in my opinion, is 7.5x that $42mm in average fiscal 2012-2017 EBITDA at best (which I don't think is repeatable over the next up cycle), which points to 16% downside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HAYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.