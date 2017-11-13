The Potential Impact Of Disney's 2 Streaming Services

Problems associated with ESPN won't necessarily go away with the launch of ESPN Plus.

Interestingly, after Disney (DIS) reported an earnings miss on the top and bottom lines, the market quickly grabbed its comments on its two upcoming streaming services, which helped the company rapidly rebound and put the focus on the new revenue streams and their long-term potential for Disney.

There are a couple of things that need to be examined closer, including why the market should believe a streaming ESPN business will be a significant business, as the ESPN brand has faltered and has lost a lot of subscribers.

As for the direct-to-customer (DTC) streaming service, Disney said in its earnings call that it would be priced substantially lower than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) because of lower volume, which means some of the projections made in October appear to be too optimistic, as they appear to have been based upon a higher price point than Disney will offer the service at.

As things stand today, the DTC service, which is scheduled to launch in 2019, will take at least several years to gain meaningful scale. If Disney does acquire some of 21st Century Fox's assets, which include Hulu, it could accelerate the impact it may have on the business.

Disney's DTC streaming service

What has driven the optimism of investors concerning the new streaming service directed at consumers was Disney's comments that it will be offered at a 'substantially' lower price point than Netflix. This gave some investors the illusion Disney had the goal of taking Netflix on directly in a battle for market share. That is the wrong way to look at it.

Unsurprisingly, shares of Disney jumped and shares of Netflix fell, as the appearance of Disney competing on price triggered the market.

As for the price point, Iger said this:

That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume. It'll have a lot of high quality because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that.

Before Disney made the pricing announcement, Morgan Stanley said in an October note that by 2028 the streaming services could be valued at about $25 billion, based upon 30 million subscribers. Revenue generate was estimated to be at about $5 billion.

I think that needs to be downwardly revised with the information we now have.

If the service does eventually take off, much of the growth will probably be in the last three years of the projection, which means Disney would likely keep its price lower until it builds out its content portfolio and develops original content that attract more subscribers.

Included in the direct-to-customer streaming service of Disney will be "four to five exclusive feature films per year as well as a number of original series, including a Star Wars-themed live-action series currently in development and a series based on the High School Musical and Monsters series."

Signing on to develop more Star Wars films is Rian Johnson, director of the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

What could change all that and accelerate the process would be if Disney does acquire some of 21st Century Fox's assets, and gets control of Hulu in the deal.

The Hulu factor

Although many financial media outlets are pointing to the pricing of Disney's direct-to-consumer service as the catalyst for the boost in share price, I really think it's more related to the potential acquisition of Hulu that has gotten the market excited, along with franchises like Avatar in particular, which could drive billions in revenue from the upcoming films and ancillary products.

When combining the new streaming services of Disney with the existing subscribers of Hulu, it provides a lot of potential for Disney, not only in the future, but in the short term as well.

Based upon Morgan Stanley's estimate of it taking about 10 years or so for Disney build a subscriber base of about 30 million, getting control Hulu would basically be buying 10 years of time. That's not an insignificant event.

That's not to say it would forgo its direct-to-customer service in lieu of Hulu, only that it would have a couple of platforms to distribute its content on; one probably skewing more toward adults, and the other to more family-friendly content.

It of course would then get a 60 percent piece of Hulu's revenue, as 21st Century Fox owns 30 percent of it, as does Disney.

Assuming the Hulu acquisition, Disney could have a subscriber base close to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime's 75 million within a decade. I think it would come sooner because it could leverage Hulu better when it has control of the company.

Disney could offer Hulu as more of a premium service because of the large amount of content from its other partners in the business, while keeping the price of its own service a little lower until it content level grows to the point it can justify a higher price.

Also important is it could build out that content quicker if it uses the assets from a acquisition of 21st Century Fox in its DTC service. All of the Fox content wouldn't remain lodged in Hulu alone.

Interestingly, in the short term Hulu is going to cost Disney, not matter what actions it takes, as the introduction of Hulu Live will cost the company additional losses of about $100 million in the next fiscal year.

ESPN Plus

Disney is trying to prop up its new streaming ESPN service called ESPN Plus, which will launch before its DTC service. I'm less than impressed with this because it still has the taint of the faltering ESPN brand on it, and Disney hasn't really taken aggressive action to deal with the fallout from the political commentary accompanying its sports broadcasts, which has been major reason for people abandoning the service.

Since Disney decided to go with a streaming sports service, I think it would have been much better to brand it differently, and from the beginning make it clear this was going to be a sports network, not a representative of a specific worldview and political party. Until it proves it's committed to doing so, I don't see the ESPN brand as being a positive for the company. I think it's already too late to salvage it.

Since 2011 the sports network has lost about 13 million subscribers, falling from 100.13 million in 2011 to approximately 87.5 million today. It obviously sees this continuing, as it has plans to let go another 100 employees in the near future, suggesting it sees a future of falling subscriber numbers.

The company said this about the release of the ESPN Plus in its earnings report:

Our first DTC product will be our ESPN-branded sports service, which will be called ESPN+. Launching in the spring, the product will be accessible through a new and fully redesigned EPSN app, which will allow users to access sports scores and highlights, stream our channels on an authenticated basis and subscribe to ESPN+ for additional sports coverage, including thousands of live sporting events.

It'll be an ad-supported SVOD service.

Since the company in general has given the reason for the ongoing loss of subscribers to ESPN because of cutting the cord, this will give a good look into whether or not that's the real reason. As mentioned earlier, I believe it's because of its political discourse, rather than focusing on sports. It's possible it's a combination of the two, with political commentary being the predominant reason for loss of subscribers.

Why that's important is if Disney does nothing to deal with the issue, all it's doing is transferring the problem from one platform to another. For those that aren't affected by it, there could be some cannibalization of ESPN on cable.

I would be surprised to see this being of much value to the company over the long term unless it once again becomes an actual sports network that focuses on what its core purpose is.

Conclusion

Deciding to offer its own DTC service is a legitimate move by Disney, as the market is definitely gravitating in that direction, and it obviously wants to bolster its content portfolio and boost its production infrastructure, which acquiring 21st Century Fox would do.

It isn't as clear with ESPN for the reasons already mentioned. It has systemic problems it needs to deal with if it's willing to. For that reason I'm much less enthusiastic about ESPN Plus than I am about the long-term contribution its general DTC service will have.

As for it being a Netflix killer, as deals like these are seemingly always reported as, I don't see that happening; at least not anytime soon. Taking control of Hulu would be an interesting addition to the competitive landscape, but there are still a lot of things that will have to fall into place before it would be considered a legitimate threat, if it ever is.

Over time, as Netflix reaches a subscriber ceiling, the growth of competitive services could have a meaningful impact, but that's far into the future. There are still a lot of countries it can scale much further with.

Now that Hulu has come into the forefront of Disney's subscription strategy, it will be a negative catalyst if Disney doesn't acquire the 30 percent Fox owns in it. That would mean it would have to either buy another asset, or be content with taking a decade or so to scale out the service. It would also remove the potential the market sees in the brands and other content under 21st Century Fox's control.

However it plays out, the price for the DTC service in particular isn't going to be near as high as that Netflix has, and that means some of the revenue expectations may not be near as high as originally though. That's especially true for the first six to seven years in my opinion.

That's because it'll take that much time to build up a content portfolio that would justify a higher price. After that, the service could be a legitimate threat to Netflix, but by then it should also have grown a lot larger than it is today.

Unless Disney acquires Hulu, this is going to be a long-term play that investors will have to look at as incremental to the performance of the company for many years. Once it grows its digital content and scales the business, it'll be a solid revenue generator for a long time into the future.

Long term is the only way to view DTC, and anything other than that will provide a nice boost to the company. I think as the market digests this, the share price will pull back to where it should be, which is close to where it was after the disappointing earnings report.

