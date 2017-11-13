Terra Nitrogen Company: Third Quarter Earnings Not Impressive

Long-Term Trends

Let us first quickly go over the prevalent long term trends in Terra Nitrogen Company's (TNH) income statement:

TNH's revenues have been declining steadily for the past few years. 2016 revenue of $418M is 43% less than the 2013 figure of $736M. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to declining ammonia and UAN prices. It is natural for profit margins to shrink in such a situation. For TNH, margins shrunk drastically indeed. From 2013 to 2016, gross margin got slashed from 70.6% to 54.2%. Operating margin which tracks gross margin closely dropped from 68.2% to 50.0% over the same period. Net margin (using net income available to common) shrunk from 39.6% to 33.4%. Net income available to common was $140M in 2016 which was less than half of the 2013 figure of $292M.

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations.

3Q17 Results and Earnings Outlook

TNH's 3Q17 results were not impressive and were in line with the expectations presented in my previous analysis. The downtrend in revenues and margins continued. However, TNH rallied from $77 to $87, roughly by 15% within a week after the earnings announcement. I believe the market reacted positively to the last dividend announcement of the year at $1.60 per share. This was higher than my own dividend estimation as well.

TNH's 3Q17 revenues came in at $85M which was lower than the $90M recorded in 3Q16. This was due to decreasing ammonia and UAN prices as expected. It is worth noting that the 6% yoy decrease in revenues was more benign than the decrease in average selling prices of ammonia (down 27% yoy) and UAN (down 11% yoy). According to a 3Q17 10-Q SEC filing, TNH somewhat compensated for lower product prices by increasing sales volume. In 3Q17, sales volumes of ammonia and UAN increased by 18% and 9% yoy, respectively.

At 32.2% and 26.8% respectively, gross margin and operating margin took significant hits compared with last year's 36.4% and 31.9%. However, in contrast to 3Q16, TNH did not record a net derivative loss (from hedging natural gas prices) in 3Q17. This helped the bottom line. Net income available to common was $17M this quarter, just $2M less than 3Q16. In my previous analysis, I estimated 2017 net earnings (available to common) within the $100M - $150M range. TNH finished the first nine months of the year with net earnings of $83M. It looks like the company will close the year with net earnings near the lower end of the band I estimated.

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations.

Dividend Outlook

With the last quarterly dividend payment of 2017 announced as $1.60 per share, the cash distribution trajectory looks like this now:

in $ per common share 2017 2016 2015 2014 Dividends 5.15 8.74 9.75 10.00

In my previous analysis, I conservatively estimated 2017 total dividends in the range $4.00 - $5.00 per share with a midpoint of $4.50. TNH is paying $5.15 per share in 2017 which is slightly above the upper band, and much better than the conservative midpoint of $4.50. I believe this is why the stock reacted so strongly after the earnings announcement. At the current price of $87, TNH has a solid dividend yield of 6%.

I still stick to the longer term view in my previous analysis that earnings (and dividends) may bottom out in 2018 and might recover back to 2016 levels in 2019. Unless a quick reversal in ammonia and urea prices take place, which company management finds unlikely, 2018 net earnings of around $80M and dividend per share of about $4.00 seem reasonable to expect. This would imply a 4.5% dividend yield for 2018 at current prices. Therefore, I maintain the view that TNH is a great dividend play over the long term, but better entry points can be found in the coming quarters. Of course, I have been saying this when TNH was trading at $77 too, before 3Q17 results were announced.