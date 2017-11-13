Macy's: Look What's On Sale This Black Friday

As we have all heard by now, Macy’s (NYSE: M) had a great Q3 earnings release. The stock is up nearly 15% since November 9th, when the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 vs. estimates of $0.19. Although revenues missed estimates (by a mere $30 million, or 0.55%), management affirmed their full year guidance with EPS between $3.38 - $3.63.

This is excellent news for one of the more scrutinized names on Wall Street. Short interest still remains high at ~19% but sentiment is beginning to turn. Macy’s FY17 forecast includes a low-single-digit same store sales decrease in addition to their continued store closure plan. Management indicated they will close three additional stores in early 2018, all located in California (San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Laguna Hills).

My previous analysis on Macy’s included a deeper dive into their undervalued real estate properties (Time For Another Analysis Of Macy's). Without getting into too much detail, I believe their real estate has a lot of underappreciated value that investors are ignoring. Year to date, Macy’s has realized $176 million on “Gains on sale of real estate”. While representing only 1.1% of net sales, it confirms their real estate has significant value. Macy’s also completed a partial sale for their downtown Seattle location for ~$50 million and expects an additional $275 - $300 million from real estate sales in 2017.

Stock Performance

Before their Q3 release, Macy’s was down ~50% YTD, not uncommon for some retailers in today’s environment as their relative valuation was beaten down. Despite still being down 50% over the past year, this quarter proved to be a turning point.

M data by YCharts

Gross margin has largely remained intact at 39.4% (Q3 YTD) compared to 39.9% last year. When only looking at Q3 numbers, gross margin was 39.9% compared to 39.8% last year, a 10 basis point improvement.

Sales, while being down 6% YTD, are largely in line with management’s expectations as they reaffirmed FY17 guidance. Jeff Gennette, CEO, stated they company is “excited about our plans for holiday, which is when Macy’s truly shines as a gifting destination…we expect continued improvement in our trends in the fourth quarter, including solid lift from loyalty and digital, and intend to head into 2018 with momentum” (Source: Company Filing).

It’s tough to argue that Macy’s is not improving. While other retailers continue to miss earnings and revise guidance downwards, Macy’s is one of the few who have beaten recent earnings while remaining confident in their full year projections.

Company Improvements

Recently, Macy’s has stepped up their game around online presence. They have made improvements around their loyalty program – including structure, rewards, convenience – as well as boosting their online/mobile presence. Today’s consumers largely care about two things: ease of purchasing products and discounts/rewards programs. Macy’s is diligently working on improving both of these aspects.

Macy’s improved Star Rewards includes an updated three tier program: (Source: Company Website)

Platinum – customers who spend $1,200+ annually receives 25% off any day they choose with their Star Pass coupons and free shipping on any purchase. Customers also earn 5% back in rewards on every purchase and will receive an exclusive platinum-colored Macy’s card.

Gold – customers who spend between $500 - $1,199 annually receives 25% off any day they choose with their Star Pass coupons and free shipping on any purchase.

Silver – customers who spend up to $499 annually receives 25% off any day they choose with their Star Pass coupons

Also, Macy’s indicated they will continue to roll out more enhancements to their Star Rewards program throughout 2018 including “experimental benefits where members can win access to unique experiences and rewards element that only Macy’s can offer” (Source: Company Website).

As a Star Rewards member, Macy’s online interface is very intuitive, including your personal collection of rewards/coupons you can use on purchases. With the holidays coming up, Macy’s improved loyalty program may prove to be perfectly timed.

Valuation

The last time I looked at relative valuation, Macy’s was trading at 10x trailing EPS and 8x forward EPS. These multiples were 20% and 35% lower than the median peer group, respectively. After adjusting the comp group for any updated earnings releases or guidance reports, the below table illustrates Macy’s competitors:

Source: Morningstar Financials

It should be noted that of the six competitors chosen, only American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) had reported Q3 earnings. The remaining group reports earnings within the next two weeks. Understandingly, it would be more beneficial to view the competitor group after all of the earnings were reported and analysts’ updates were made, however, there would have to be some serious downward revisions to alter Macy’s relative valuation.

Clearly, Macy’s is still undervalued. Currently, they trade at 8.4x earnings and 7.3x FY19 earnings. Despite management indicating FY17 earnings of $3.38 - $3.63, Wall Street is clearly underestimating Macy’s long-term earnings power.

It’s shocking how close together the competitor group is trading. Excluding Gap (NYSE: GPS) and TJMaxx (NYSE: TJX), the competitor group is trading within a 5% range. Even on a forward basis, the competitor group is in a very close trading range. Macy’s is severely undervalued.

Summary

Don’t listen to Wall Street estimates for Macy’s, and in general, most retail names. Sentiment is still very low around when a recovery will occur and who will come out on top. We may have reached a bottom of this cycle heading into the holiday season.

In my opinion, Macy’s is a clear buy. Congratulations to all investors who accumulated shares when Macy’s went sub-$20. When you look at earnings, guidance, and momentum, Macy’s has to be on top of everyone’s wish list. Not only did they revamp their online rewards program, but they continue to place emphasis on growing online sales and mobile presence.

Based on valuation, it does not get much cheaper than Macy’s. I understand there is strong negative sentiment and a high short interest (~19%), but the short-term run up in price surely has scared off some short positions. Management remains confident in their FY17 guidance and believes they are poised to benefit from a strong holiday season.

Consider this a pre-Black Friday shopping sale and a prelude into the holiday season.

